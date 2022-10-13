Skip to main content

MLB Playoff Tracker: ALDS, NLDS Game Two Results

The 2022 Major League Baseball postseason is set, and you can follow along with the schedule and results all October long.

The 2022 Major League Baseball postseason will crown the next World Series champion. All postseason long you can follow along with the schedule, the results and the big moments that will lead to the next world champion. Will the Atlanta Braves defend their title? Or will another team reach the top?

The postseason is now in the division series round with the American League Division Series and the National League Division Series. 

Below is the full 2022 MLB postseason schedule, including broadcast information. Games on ESPN, ESPN2, ABC, Fox and FS1 can be streamed on fuboTV (try for free). Game times are subject to change. All game times are eastern.

League Division Series (best-of-five)

American League

New York Yankees vs. Cleveland Guardians

Tuesday, Oct. 11: Yankees 4, Guardians 1 (Yankees lead series, 1-0)

Thursday, Oct. 13: Guardians at Yankees, 7:37 p.m., TBS

Saturday, Oct. 15: Yankees at Guardians, 6:37 p.m., TBS

Sunday, Oct. 16: Yankees at Guardians, TBD, TBS (if necessary)

Monday, Oct. 17: Guardians at Yankees, TBD, TBS (if necessary)

Houston Astros vs. Seattle Mariners

Tuesday, Oct. 11: Astros 8, Mariners 7 (Astros lead series, 1-0

Thursday, Oct. 13: Mariners at Astros, 3:37 p.m., TBS

Saturday, Oct. 15: Astros at Mariners, 3:07 p.m., TBS

Sunday, Oct. 16: Astros at Mariners, 2:07 p.m., TBS (if necessary)

Monday, Oct. 17: Mariners at Astros, TBD, TBS (if necessary)

National League League

Atlanta Braves vs. Philadelphia Phillies

Tuesday, Oct. 11: Phillies 7, Braves 6 (Phillies lead series, 1-0)

Wednesday, Oct. 12: Braves 3, Phillies 0 (series tied, 1-1)

Friday, Oct. 14: Braves at Phillies, 3:37 p.m., FS1

Saturday, Oct. 15: Braves at Phillies, 1:07 p.m., FS1

Sunday, Oct. 16: Phillies at Braves, TBD, FS1 (if necessary)

Los Angeles Dodgers vs. San Diego Padres

Tuesday, Oct. 11: Dodgers 5, Padres 3 (Dodgers lead series, 1-0)

Wednesday, Oct. 12: Padres 5, Dodgers 3 (series tied, 1-1)

Friday, Oct. 14: Dodgers at Padres, 7:37 p.m., FS1

Saturday, Oct. 15: Dodgers at Padres, 8:37 p.m., FS1 (if necessary)

Sunday, Oct. 16: Padres at Dodgers, TBD, FS1 (if necessary)

League Championship Series (best-of-seven)

American League

Wednesday, Oct. 19: ALCS, Game 1, TBS

Thursday, Oct. 20: ALCS, Game 2, TBS

Saturday, Oct. 22: ALCS, Game 3, TBS

Sunday, Oct. 23: ALCS, Game 4, TBS

Monday, Oct. 24: ALCS, Game 5, TBS (if necessary)

Tuesday, Oct. 25: ALCS, Game 6, TBS (if necessary)

Wednesday, Oct. 26: ALCS, Game 7, TBS (if necessary)

National League

Tuesday, Oct. 18: NLCS, Game 1, Fox or FS1

Wednesday, Oct. 29: NLCS, Game 2, Fox or FS1

Friday, Oct. 21: NLCS, Game 3, Fox or FS1

Saturday, Oct. 22: NLCS, Game 4, Fox or FS1

Sunday, Oct. 23: NLCS, Game 5, Fox or FS1 (if necessary)

Monday, Oct. 24: NLCS, Game 6, Fox or FS1 (if necessary)

Tuesday, Oct. 25: NLCS, Game 7, Fox or FS1 (if necessary)

World Series (best-of-seven)

Friday, Oct. 28: Game 1, Fox

Saturday, Oct. 29: Game 2, Fox

Monday, Oct. 31: Game 3, Fox

Tuesday., Nov. 1: Game 4, Fox

Wednesday, Nov. 2: Game 5, Fox (if necessary)

Friday, Nov. 4: Game 6, Fox (if necessary)

Saturday, Nov. 5: Game 7, Fox (if necessary)Wild Card Series (best-of-three)

American League

Cleveland Guardians at Tampa Bay Rays

Friday, Oct. 7: Guardians 2, Rays 1 (Guardians lead series, 1-0)

Saturday, Oct. 8: Guardians 1, Rays 0 (15 innings - Guardians win series, 2-0)

Toronto Blue Jays at Seattle Mariners

Friday, Oct. 7: Mariners 4, Blue Jays 0 (Mariners lead series, 1-0)

Saturday, Oct. 8: Mariners 10, Blue Jays 9 (Mariners win series, 2-0)

National League

St. Louis Cardinals at Philadelphia Phillies

Friday, Oct. 7: Phillies 6, Cardinals 3 (Phillies lead series, 1-0)

Saturday, Oct. 8: Phillies 2, Cardinals 0 (Phillies win series, 2-0)

New York Mets at San Diego Padres

Friday, Oct. 7: Padres 7, Mets 1 (Padres lead series, 1-0)

Saturday, Oct. 8: Mets 7, Padres 3 (Series tied, 1-1)

Saturday, Oct. 9: Padres 6, Mets 0 (Padres win series, 2-1)

