MLB Playoff Tracker: Phillies Win NLDS Series With Braves
The 2022 Major League Baseball postseason will crown the next World Series champion. All postseason long you can follow along with the schedule, the results and the big moments that will lead to the next world champion.
The Atlanta Braves will not defend their crown successfully, as they fell to the Philadelphia Phillies in the NLDS.
The postseason is now in the division series round with the American League Division Series and the National League Division Series.
Below is the full 2022 MLB postseason schedule, including broadcast information. Games on ESPN, ESPN2, ABC, Fox and FS1 can be streamed on fuboTV (try for free). Game times are subject to change. All game times are eastern.
League Division Series (best-of-five)
American League
New York Yankees vs. Cleveland Guardians
Tuesday, Oct. 11: Yankees 4, Guardians 1
Friday, Oct. 14: Guardians 4, Yankees 2, 10 innings (series tied, 1-1)
Saturday, Oct. 15: Yankees at Guardians, 6:37 p.m., TBS
Sunday, Oct. 16: Yankees at Guardians, 6:07 p.m., TBS
Monday, Oct. 17: Guardians at Yankees, TBD, TBS (if necessary)
Houston Astros vs. Seattle Mariners
Tuesday, Oct. 11: Astros 8, Mariners 7
Thursday, Oct. 13: Astros 4, Mariners 2 (Astros lead series, 2-0)
Saturday, Oct. 15: Astros at Mariners, 3:07 p.m., TBS
Sunday, Oct. 16: Astros at Mariners, 2:07 p.m., TBS (if necessary)
Monday, Oct. 17: Mariners at Astros, TBD, TBS (if necessary)
National League League
Atlanta Braves vs. Philadelphia Phillies
Tuesday, Oct. 11: Phillies 7, Braves 6
Wednesday, Oct. 12: Braves 3, Phillies 0
Friday, Oct. 14: Phillies 9, Braves 1
Saturday, Oct. 15: Phillies 8, Braves 3 (Phillies win series, 3-1)
Los Angeles Dodgers vs. San Diego Padres
Tuesday, Oct. 11: Dodgers 5, Padres 3 (Dodgers lead series, 1-0)
Wednesday, Oct. 12: Padres 5, Dodgers 3 (series tied, 1-1)
Friday, Oct. 14: Dodgers at Padres, 7:37 p.m., FS1
Saturday, Oct. 15: Dodgers at Padres, 8:37 p.m., FS1 (if necessary)
Sunday, Oct. 16: Padres at Dodgers, TBD, FS1 (if necessary)
League Championship Series (best-of-seven)
American League
Wednesday, Oct. 19: ALCS, Game 1, TBS
Thursday, Oct. 20: ALCS, Game 2, TBS
Saturday, Oct. 22: ALCS, Game 3, TBS
Sunday, Oct. 23: ALCS, Game 4, TBS
Monday, Oct. 24: ALCS, Game 5, TBS (if necessary)
Tuesday, Oct. 25: ALCS, Game 6, TBS (if necessary)
Wednesday, Oct. 26: ALCS, Game 7, TBS (if necessary)
National League
Tuesday, Oct. 18: NLCS, Game 1, Fox or FS1
Wednesday, Oct. 29: NLCS, Game 2, Fox or FS1
Friday, Oct. 21: NLCS, Game 3, Fox or FS1
Saturday, Oct. 22: NLCS, Game 4, Fox or FS1
Sunday, Oct. 23: NLCS, Game 5, Fox or FS1 (if necessary)
Monday, Oct. 24: NLCS, Game 6, Fox or FS1 (if necessary)
Tuesday, Oct. 25: NLCS, Game 7, Fox or FS1 (if necessary)
World Series (best-of-seven)
Friday, Oct. 28: Game 1, Fox
Saturday, Oct. 29: Game 2, Fox
Monday, Oct. 31: Game 3, Fox
Tuesday., Nov. 1: Game 4, Fox
Wednesday, Nov. 2: Game 5, Fox (if necessary)
Friday, Nov. 4: Game 6, Fox (if necessary)
Saturday, Nov. 5: Game 7, Fox (if necessary)Wild Card Series (best-of-three)
American League
Cleveland Guardians at Tampa Bay Rays
Friday, Oct. 7: Guardians 2, Rays 1 (Guardians lead series, 1-0)
Saturday, Oct. 8: Guardians 1, Rays 0 (15 innings - Guardians win series, 2-0)
Toronto Blue Jays at Seattle Mariners
Friday, Oct. 7: Mariners 4, Blue Jays 0 (Mariners lead series, 1-0)
Saturday, Oct. 8: Mariners 10, Blue Jays 9 (Mariners win series, 2-0)
National League
St. Louis Cardinals at Philadelphia Phillies
Friday, Oct. 7: Phillies 6, Cardinals 3 (Phillies lead series, 1-0)
Saturday, Oct. 8: Phillies 2, Cardinals 0 (Phillies win series, 2-0)
New York Mets at San Diego Padres
Friday, Oct. 7: Padres 7, Mets 1 (Padres lead series, 1-0)
Saturday, Oct. 8: Mets 7, Padres 3 (Series tied, 1-1)
Saturday, Oct. 9: Padres 6, Mets 0 (Padres win series, 2-1)
