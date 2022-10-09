The 2022 Major League Baseball postseason is set, and you can follow along with the schedule and results all October long.

The 2022 Major League Baseball postseason will crown the next World Series champion. All postseason long you can follow along with the schedule, the results and the big moments that will lead to the next world champion. Will the Atlanta Braves defend their title? Or will another team reach the top?

The postseason began on Oct. 7 with the Wild-Card round, and there is one series left to conclude on Sunday between the San Diego Padres and the New York Mets.

Below is the full 2022 MLB postseason schedule, including broadcast information. Games on ESPN, ESPN2, ABC, Fox and FS1 can be streamed on fuboTV (try for free). Game times are subject to change.

Wild Card Series (best-of-three)

American League

Cleveland Guardians at Tampa Bay Rays

Friday, Oct. 7: Guardians 2, Rays 1 (Guardians lead series, 1-0)

Saturday, Oct. 8: Guardians 1, Rays 0 (15 innings - Guardians win series, 2-0)

Toronto Blue Jays at Seattle Mariners

Friday, Oct. 7: Mariners 4, Blue Jays 0 (Mariners lead series, 1-0)

Saturday, Oct. 8: Mariners 10, Blue Jays 9 (Mariners win series, 2-0)

National League

St. Louis Cardinals at Philadelphia Phillies

Friday, Oct. 7: Phillies 6, Cardinals 3 (Phillies lead series, 1-0)

Saturday, Oct. 8: Phillies 2, Cardinals 0 (Phillies win series, 2-0)

New York Mets at San Diego Padres

Friday, Oct. 7: Padres 7, Mets 1 (Padres lead series, 1-0)

Saturday, Oct. 8: Mets 7, Padres 3 (Series tied, 1-1)

Saturday, Oct. 9: Mets vs. Padres, 7:37 p.m. ET, ESPN

League Division Series (best-of-five)

American League

New York Yankees vs. Cleveland Guardians

Tuesday, Oct. 11: Yankees vs. Guardians, TBS

Thursday, Oct. 13: Yankees vs. Guardians, TBS

Saturday, Oct. 15: Yankees vs. Guardians, TBS

Sunday, Oct. 16: Yankees vs. Guardians, TBS (if necessary)

Monday, Oct. 17: Yankees vs. Guardians, TBS (if necessary)

Houston Astros vs. TBD

Tuesday, Oct. 11: Astros vs. Mariners, TBS

Thursday, Oct. 13: Astros vs. Mariners, TBS

Saturday, Oct. 15: Astros vs. Mariners, TBS

Sunday, Oct. 16: Astros vs. Mariners, TBS (if necessary)

Monday, Oct. 17: Astros vs. Mariners, TBS (if necessary)

National League League

Atlanta Braves vs. TBD

Tuesday, Oct. 11: Braves vs. Phillies, Fox or FS1

Wednesday, Oct. 12: Braves vs. Phillies, Fox or FS1

Friday, Oct. 14: Braves vs. Phillies, Fox or FS1

Saturday, Oct. 15: Braves vs. Phillies, Fox or FS1 (if necessary)

Sunday, Oct. 16: Braves vs. Phillies, Fox or FS1 (if necessary)

Los Angeles Dodgers vs. San Diego Padres or New York Mets

Tuesday, Oct. 11: Dodgers vs. Padres/Mets winner, Fox or FS1

Thursday, Oct. 13: Dodgers vs. Padres/Mets winner, Fox or FS1

Friday, Oct. 14: Dodgers vs. Padres/Mets winner, Fox or FS1

Saturday, Oct. 15: Dodgers vs. Padres/Mets winner, Fox or FS1 (if necessary)

Sunday, Oct. 16: Dodgers vs. Padres/Mets winner, Fox or FS1 (if necessary)

League Championship Series (best-of-seven)

American League

Wednesday, Oct. 19: ALCS, Game 1, TBS

Thursday, Oct. 20: ALCS, Game 2, TBS

Saturday, Oct. 22: ALCS, Game 3, TBS

Sunday, Oct. 23: ALCS, Game 4, TBS

Monday, Oct. 24: ALCS, Game 5, TBS (if necessary)

Tuesday, Oct. 25: ALCS, Game 6, TBS (if necessary)

Wednesday, Oct. 26: ALCS, Game 7, TBS (if necessary)

National League

Tuesday, Oct. 18: NLCS, Game 1, Fox or FS1

Wednesday, Oct. 29: NLCS, Game 2, Fox or FS1

Friday, Oct. 21: NLCS, Game 3, Fox or FS1

Saturday, Oct. 22: NLCS, Game 4, Fox or FS1

Sunday, Oct. 23: NLCS, Game 5, Fox or FS1 (if necessary)

Monday, Oct. 24: NLCS, Game 6, Fox or FS1 (if necessary)

Tuesday, Oct. 25: NLCS, Game 7, Fox or FS1 (if necessary)

World Series (best-of-seven)

Friday, Oct. 28: Game 1, Fox

Saturday, Oct. 29: Game 2, Fox

Monday, Oct. 31: Game 3, Fox

Tuesday., Nov. 1: Game 4, Fox

Wednesday, Nov. 2: Game 5, Fox (if necessary)

Friday, Nov. 4: Game 6, Fox (if necessary)

Saturday, Nov. 5: Game 7, Fox (if necessary)

