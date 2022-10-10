MLB Playoff Tracker: Padres Defeat Mets To Wrap Up Wild-Card Round
The 2022 Major League Baseball postseason will crown the next World Series champion. All postseason long you can follow along with the schedule, the results and the big moments that will lead to the next world champion. Will the Atlanta Braves defend their title? Or will another team reach the top?
The postseason began on Oct. 7 with the Wild-Card round and that round concluded on Sunday with the San Diego Padres beating the New York Mets, 6-0.
The Divisional Round begins on Tuesday.
Below is the full 2022 MLB postseason schedule, including broadcast information. Game times are subject to change.
Wild Card Series (best-of-three)
American League
Cleveland Guardians at Tampa Bay Rays
Friday, Oct. 7: Guardians 2, Rays 1 (Guardians lead series, 1-0)
Saturday, Oct. 8: Guardians 1, Rays 0 (15 innings - Guardians win series, 2-0)
Toronto Blue Jays at Seattle Mariners
Friday, Oct. 7: Mariners 4, Blue Jays 0 (Mariners lead series, 1-0)
Saturday, Oct. 8: Mariners 10, Blue Jays 9 (Mariners win series, 2-0)
National League
St. Louis Cardinals at Philadelphia Phillies
Friday, Oct. 7: Phillies 6, Cardinals 3 (Phillies lead series, 1-0)
Saturday, Oct. 8: Phillies 2, Cardinals 0 (Phillies win series, 2-0)
New York Mets at San Diego Padres
Friday, Oct. 7: Padres 7, Mets 1 (Padres lead series, 1-0)
Saturday, Oct. 8: Mets 7, Padres 3 (Series tied, 1-1)
Saturday, Oct. 9: Padres 6, Mets 0 (Padres win series, 2-1)
League Division Series (best-of-five)
American League
New York Yankees vs. Cleveland Guardians
Tuesday, Oct. 11: Yankees vs. Guardians, TBS
Thursday, Oct. 13: Yankees vs. Guardians, TBS
Saturday, Oct. 15: Yankees vs. Guardians, TBS
Sunday, Oct. 16: Yankees vs. Guardians, TBS (if necessary)
Monday, Oct. 17: Yankees vs. Guardians, TBS (if necessary)
Houston Astros vs. TBD
Tuesday, Oct. 11: Astros vs. Mariners, TBS
Thursday, Oct. 13: Astros vs. Mariners, TBS
Saturday, Oct. 15: Astros vs. Mariners, TBS
Sunday, Oct. 16: Astros vs. Mariners, TBS (if necessary)
Monday, Oct. 17: Astros vs. Mariners, TBS (if necessary)
National League League
Atlanta Braves vs. TBD
Tuesday, Oct. 11: Braves vs. Phillies, Fox or FS1
Wednesday, Oct. 12: Braves vs. Phillies, Fox or FS1
Friday, Oct. 14: Braves vs. Phillies, Fox or FS1
Saturday, Oct. 15: Braves vs. Phillies, Fox or FS1 (if necessary)
Sunday, Oct. 16: Braves vs. Phillies, Fox or FS1 (if necessary)
Los Angeles Dodgers vs. San Diego Padres or New York Mets
Tuesday, Oct. 11: Dodgers vs. Padres, Fox or FS1
Thursday, Oct. 13: Dodgers vs. Padres, Fox or FS1
Friday, Oct. 14: Dodgers vs. Padres, Fox or FS1
Saturday, Oct. 15: Dodgers vs. Padres, Fox or FS1 (if necessary)
Sunday, Oct. 16: Dodgers vs. Padres, Fox or FS1 (if necessary)
League Championship Series (best-of-seven)
American League
Wednesday, Oct. 19: ALCS, Game 1, TBS
Thursday, Oct. 20: ALCS, Game 2, TBS
Saturday, Oct. 22: ALCS, Game 3, TBS
Sunday, Oct. 23: ALCS, Game 4, TBS
Monday, Oct. 24: ALCS, Game 5, TBS (if necessary)
Tuesday, Oct. 25: ALCS, Game 6, TBS (if necessary)
Wednesday, Oct. 26: ALCS, Game 7, TBS (if necessary)
National League
Tuesday, Oct. 18: NLCS, Game 1, Fox or FS1
Wednesday, Oct. 29: NLCS, Game 2, Fox or FS1
Friday, Oct. 21: NLCS, Game 3, Fox or FS1
Saturday, Oct. 22: NLCS, Game 4, Fox or FS1
Sunday, Oct. 23: NLCS, Game 5, Fox or FS1 (if necessary)
Monday, Oct. 24: NLCS, Game 6, Fox or FS1 (if necessary)
Tuesday, Oct. 25: NLCS, Game 7, Fox or FS1 (if necessary)
World Series (best-of-seven)
Friday, Oct. 28: Game 1, Fox
Saturday, Oct. 29: Game 2, Fox
Monday, Oct. 31: Game 3, Fox
Tuesday., Nov. 1: Game 4, Fox
Wednesday, Nov. 2: Game 5, Fox (if necessary)
Friday, Nov. 4: Game 6, Fox (if necessary)
Saturday, Nov. 5: Game 7, Fox (if necessary)
