MLB Agrees to Settle Minor-League Suit for $185 Million

The suit, which has been in the court system for eight years, is another victory for minor-league players fighting for better working conditions.

After an eight-year lawsuit, Major League Baseball will pay $185 million to settle a federal class-action lawsuit filed by minor league players who sought pay for minimum-wage and overtime violations by teams.

ESPN was the first to report the story.

The settlement, filed in California court, must still be approved by a judge.

The original suit was filed by three former minor leaguers, including former Miami Marlins minor leaguer Aaron Senne, in 2014.

The settlement was actually agreed to in May and will include $120.1 million in payments to players, with the rest going to court costs and attorneys’ fees.

The lawsuit and ensuing federal legislation has improved financial conditions somewhat for minor league players. MLB teams, including the Rangers, now cover the costs of minor league players when they’re at home. In addition to the ruling, MLB teams will now pay minor league players during spring training, and extended spring training and instructional leagues in Florida and Arizona.

The push for better conditions for minor league players may not be over. Harry Marino of Advocates for Minor Leaguers is pushing Congress to enact a “Minor League Curt Flood Act,” similar to the Curt Flood Act of 1998, which applied antitrust laws to MLB affecting the employment of major league players.

The Rangers have four minor-league affiliates — Low Class-A Down East, High Class-A Hickory, Double-A Frisco and Triple-A Round Rock. The Rangers also have players in their Arizona Instructional League.

