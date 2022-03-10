No Deal: MLB Cancels More Regular Season Games as CBA Talks Stall

Editor's Note: This story has been updated since originally published.

Major League Baseball has canceled two more series of the regular season, making April 14 the earliest possible start date.

MLB and the MLB Players Association spent much of the following two days at the bargaining table in an attempt to strike a new collective bargaining agreement. While more progress was made toward a new CBA, Wednesday came and went without a deal. In turn, MLB commissioner Rob Manfred canceled more regular season games.

“In a last-ditch effort to preserve a 162-game season, this week we have made good-faith proposals that address the specific concerns voiced by the MLBPA and would have allowed the players to return to the field immediately. The Clubs went to extraordinary lengths to meet the substantial demands of the MLBPA. On the key economic issues that have posed stumbling blocks, the Clubs proposed ways to bridge gaps to preserve a full schedule. Regrettably, after our second late-night bargaining session in a week, we remain without a deal. “Because of the logistical realities of the calendar, another two series are being removed from the schedule, meaning that Opening Day is postponed until April 14th. We worked hard to reach an agreement and offered a fair deal with significant improvements for the players and our fans. I am saddened by this situation’s continued impact on our game and all those who are a part of it, especially our loyal fans. “We have the utmost respect for our players and hope they will ultimately choose to accept the fair agreement they have been offered.”

With Wednesday's cancelations, the Texas Rangers lose a three-game series in Toronto and two-game series at home against the Colorado Rockies—on top of the first two series that were canceled eight days ago. If the season does actually get underway on April 14, the Rangers will open the season with a four-game series at Globe Life Field against the Los Angeles Angels.

The MLBPA issued their own statement in response to MLB's decision to cancel more games:

"The owners' decision to cancel additional games is completely unnecessary. After making a set of comprehensive proposals to the league earlier this afternoon, and being told substantive responses were forthcoming, Players have yet to hear back. "Players want to play, and we cannot wait to get back on the field for the best fans in the world. Our top priority remains the finalization of a fair contract for all Players, and we will continue negotiations toward that end."

According to multiple reports, the largest hurdle in the way of a new CBA was the proposed implementation of an international draft by MLB. The MLBPA has long been opposed to that idea and stood firm in their opposition. In addition, MLB tied the removal of draft pick compensation (the qualifying offer system)—something the players desire—to the proposed international draft.

The MLBPA was the last party to issue written proposals Wednesday and, according to The Athletic's Ken Rosenthal, a union source said MLB told the MLBPA it would counter on all issues Wednesday if the union agreed to one of three options regarding the international draft:

Agree to eliminate draft-pick compensation and the MLBPA examines the international draft, making a final decision by Nov. 15, 2022. If the union didn't agree to a draft by that date, they give MLB the option to reopen the CBA after 2024. Agree to the package without the draft, which also means without draft pick compensation. Agree to international draft and elimination of draft-pick compensation.

The MLBPA did not agree to any of these options. In turn, MLB decided to remove more games from the schedule. According to Rosenthal, the league disputed any notion that it would respond to Wednesday's proposals from the MLBPA.

Among other proposals from the union, according to The Athletic's Evan Drellich:

Competitive balance tax thresholds beginning at $232 million in 2022, $235 million in 2023, $240 million in 2024, $245 million in 2025, $250 million in 2026. MLB's latest proposal started at $230 million in 2022, escalating to $232 million, $236 million, $240 million, $242 million.

$65 million bonus pool for pre-arbitration players. MLB's previous offer was $40 million.

$710,000 minimum salary, escalating to $780,000 by the end of the agreement. MLB's previous offer was $700,000, escalating to $770,000.

With more games off the schedule, and the growing unlikelihood of a full 162-game season, negotiations could become much more complicated. MLB has said players will only get paid for the games they play. Meanwhile, the MLBPA has threatened to pull expanded playoffs from the table—something the league desperately desires—without a full season's pay.

The owner-imposed lockout is now in its 98th day, the second-longest work stoppage in baseball history. If negotiations continue to drag along, the next slate of games at risk include the 75th anniversary of Jackie Robinson breaking the color barrier on April 15.

UPDATE: According to the Washington Post's Chelsea Janes, MLB and the MLBPA agreed to continue discussions Wednesday night on the issues with the international draft and draft-pick compensation.

According to MLB Network's Jon Heyman, the MLBPA made a counteroffer to the league's three options regarding the international draft, where the union would examine the draft as stated in the aforementioned Option No. 1, but have draft-pick compensation restored the following season if the union ultimately rejected it. The league rejected the idea because it was offered after MLB's 5:00 p.m. deadline.

This idea, per Heyman, was originally proposed by Rob Manfred on Tuesday night.

