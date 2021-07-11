MLB Draft Roundtable: Who Will The Rangers Select At No. 2?

The Texas Rangers will make their selection at No. 2 overall in tonight's MLB Draft. Who will they take? Our staff at InsideTheRangers.com make their predictions.

ARLINGTON, Texas — The day is finally here. The MLB Draft kicks off tonight in Denver, and there is a lot of pressure on the Texas Rangers to get their first round pick right.

The Rangers have the second overall pick in this year's draft. The franchise hasn't had a pick that high since 1974. With the club in a rebuild and in need of some impact talent in their farm system, this is where the Rangers could help turn the tide towards building a contender.

In other words, this is a huge day for the organization.

While the Rangers have yet to tip their hand on who they may select at No. 2 (the Pirates aren't tipping their hand at No. 1 either), we've gathered enough evidence to make some educated guesses on who the Rangers will select tonight.

Chris Halicke: Jack Leiter, RHP, Vanderbilt

This is by no means a guarantee, but only a guess based off what we do know. Given the Rangers current track record, that makes them a little more likely to go the college route. Leadership has said publicly that timeline factors into the decision, albeit not by a substantial margin. They've also said that they don't value either position player or pitcher more than the other when the latter typically comes with a higher risk.

That leads me to believe that if the Pirates don't select the Vanderbilt product, the Rangers will snatch him at No. 2. Jordan Lawlar, who has played right here in the Rangers' backyard, could very well be the selection here as well.

If the Pirates take Leiter, Marcelo Mayer would be a great selection at second overall. There is a growing consensus that Mayer will go first overall to the Pirates. But obviously, nothing is official just yet.

If the Rangers plan to contend in 2023, drafting Leiter makes sense. It's very realistic that Leiter goes to High-A Hickory for the remainder of this season, spearheads the Double-A Frisco rotation to start 2022, makes it to Triple-A Round Rock before the season ends, then becomes a candidate for a June call-up in 2023.

The Rangers have more talent among position players in the farm system, and one could argue the Rangers haven't drafted and developed a legitimate ace since Kevin Brown. This could help change the tide. And if the Rangers hit on both Leiter and 2018 first-round pick Cole Winn, then they can finally put that stereotype in the rearview mirror.

Matthew Postins: Jack Leiter, RHP, Vanderbilt

The Rangers should take Jack Leiter. Aside the MLB pedigree — his dad pitched in the Majors, too — there is this quote from his college coach, Tim Corbin:

"Jack is mature, intentional and predictable in his habits on and off the field…he gets it. Extremely proficient in all student-athlete activities. Although just a second-year player, he operates like someone who has been in the program for 3-4 years. Highly motivated and self-driven. He has a specific plan and he executes it…he leaves nothing on the table. Steady and consistent. There is a high care level for being good, and his habits reflect that.”

The Rangers need all of that they can get right now in their farm system. Don't overthink it. Just take Leiter.

Timm Hamm: Jack Leiter, RHP, Vanderbilt

Jack Leiter comes from a tremendous baseball family pedigree. In 19 years in the majors, his father Al accumulated 162 wins. Jack has shown a tremendous amount of consistency from a very young age, and has been linked to Chris Young and the Rangers for quite some time.

If what the Rangers organization says is true, that they’re not about tearing things down and starting over, then Leiter can contribute sooner than later. And this high up in the draft, you don’t draft for organizational need, you draft the best player available and figure it out later. Jack Leiter is their guy.

More on SI's Inside The Rangers:

Like 'Inside The Rangers' on Facebook