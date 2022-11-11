Skip to main content

MLB Free Agency Tracker: Aaron Judge One of 14 To Get Qualifying Offer

Inside the Rangers keeps up with all of the MLB free agency news as the hot stove league of the 2022 offseason unfolds.

Fourteen potential free agents received the qualifying offer on Thursday, which is $19.65 million for the 2023 season. Those players are: Tyler Anderson, Chris Bassitt, Xander Bogaerts, Willson Contreras, Jacob deGrom, Nate Eovaldi, Aaron Judge, Brandon Nimmo, Joc Pederson, Martin Perez, Anthony Rizzo, Carlos Rodon, Dansby Swanson and Trea Turner.

Players have until 4 p.m. eastern on Tuesday to either accept the offer or reject it and become a free agent.

Nov. 6: The New York Mets and closer Edwin Diaz have reportedly agreed to a new contract, according to USA Today

The deal is for five years and $102 million. It would be the largest deal in MLB history for a closer. 

Diaz had an incredible season for the Mets, finishing with 32 saves for the second straight season. He also went 3-1 with a 1.31 ERA. Diaz is now a two-time All-Star, as he made the team this season. He has 202 career saves in seven seasons. At age 28, he'll be locked into the Mets in his prime.

Scroll to Continue

Recommended Articles

Sep 9, 2022; Chicago, Illinois, USA; San Francisco Giants starting pitcher Carlos Rodon (16) delivers against the Chicago Cubs during the first inning at Wrigley Field. Mandatory Credit: Kamil Krzaczynski-USA TODAY Sports
Play

Rangers Chasing Top Pitchers in Free Agency

The Texas Rangers are already starting to make a push to contact some of the best starting pitchers on the free-agent market.

By Matthew Postins
May 15, 2022; Arlington, Texas, USA; Texas Rangers starting pitcher Martin Perez #54 throws a pitch in the first inning against the Boston Red Sox at Globe Life Field.
Play

Rangers Extend Martin Perez Qualifying Offer

The left-hander now has until Tuesday to either accept the $19.65 million one-year offer or reject it.

By Matthew Postins
Sep 16, 2022; St. Petersburg, Florida, USA; Texas Rangers first baseman Nathaniel Lowe (30) reacts after hitting a two-run home runa gainst the Tampa Bay Rays in the third inning at Tropicana Field. Mandatory Credit: Nathan Ray Seebeck-USA TODAY Sports
Play

Rangers 1B Wins Silver Slugger

The Texas Rangers first baseman set career highs in batting average, home runs and RBI in 2022.

By Inside The Rangers Staff

To most he was considered the top closer on the free agent market. The MLB Players Association announced that 131 players hit free agency on Sunday, with the conclusion of the World Series on Saturday night, as the Houston Astros beat the Philadelphia Phillies in six games. 

The Mets have nine free agents. 

The Texas Rangers have five free agents this offseason, pending decisions by players that have opt-outs or decisions by the Rangers as it pertains to buy-outs. Lead among those free agents is pitcher Martin Perez, who had 12 wins on a one-year, $4 million contract. Both sides are hoping to work out a deal that will allow him to remain with the Rangers. 

The other free agents are pitchers Matt Moore and Kohei Arihara, infielder Charlie Culberson and catcher Kevin Plawecki.

You can find Matthew Postins on Twitter @PostinsPostcard

Catch up with Inside the Rangers on Facebook and Twitter.

MLB Free Agency Tracker: Aaron Judge One of 14 To Get Qualifying Offer

Inside the Rangers keeps up with all of the MLB free agency news as the hot stove league of the 2022 offseason unfolds.

Fourteen potential free agents received the qualifying offer on Thursday, which is $19.65 million for the 2023 season. Those players are: Tyler Anderson, Chris Bassitt, Xander Bogaerts, Willson Contreras, Jacob deGrom, Nate Eovaldi, Aaron Judge, Brandon Nimmo, Joc Pederson, Martin Perez, Anthony Rizzo, Carlos Rodon, Dansby Swanson and Trea Turner.

Players have until 4 p.m. eastern on Tuesday to either accept the offer or reject it and become a free agent.

Nov. 6: The New York Mets and closer Edwin Diaz have reportedly agreed to a new contract, according to USA Today

The deal is for five years and $102 million. It would be the largest deal in MLB history for a closer. 

Diaz had an incredible season for the Mets, finishing with 32 saves for the second straight season. He also went 3-1 with a 1.31 ERA. Diaz is now a two-time All-Star, as he made the team this season. He has 202 career saves in seven seasons. At age 28, he'll be locked into the Mets in his prime.

To most he was considered the top closer on the free agent market. The MLB Players Association announced that 131 players hit free agency on Sunday, with the conclusion of the World Series on Saturday night, as the Houston Astros beat the Philadelphia Phillies in six games. 

The Mets have nine free agents. 

The Texas Rangers have five free agents this offseason, pending decisions by players that have opt-outs or decisions by the Rangers as it pertains to buy-outs. Lead among those free agents is pitcher Martin Perez, who had 12 wins on a one-year, $4 million contract. Both sides are hoping to work out a deal that will allow him to remain with the Rangers. 

The other free agents are pitchers Matt Moore and Kohei Arihara, infielder Charlie Culberson and catcher Kevin Plawecki.

You can find Matthew Postins on Twitter @PostinsPostcard

Catch up with Inside the Rangers on Facebook and Twitter.

Sep 9, 2022; Chicago, Illinois, USA; San Francisco Giants starting pitcher Carlos Rodon (16) delivers against the Chicago Cubs during the first inning at Wrigley Field. Mandatory Credit: Kamil Krzaczynski-USA TODAY Sports
News

Rangers Chasing Top Pitchers in Free Agency

By Matthew Postins
May 15, 2022; Arlington, Texas, USA; Texas Rangers starting pitcher Martin Perez #54 throws a pitch in the first inning against the Boston Red Sox at Globe Life Field.
News

Rangers Extend Martin Perez Qualifying Offer

By Matthew Postins
Sep 16, 2022; St. Petersburg, Florida, USA; Texas Rangers first baseman Nathaniel Lowe (30) reacts after hitting a two-run home runa gainst the Tampa Bay Rays in the third inning at Tropicana Field. Mandatory Credit: Nathan Ray Seebeck-USA TODAY Sports
News

Rangers 1B Wins Silver Slugger

By Inside The Rangers Staff
Apr 9, 2022; Toronto, Ontario, CAN; Texas Rangers third baseman Andy Ibanez (77) misplays a ball hit by Toronto Blue Jays center fielder George Springer (4) in the first inning at Rogers Centre. Mandatory Credit: Dan Hamilton-USA TODAY Sports
News

Rangers Lose Two Players to Waivers

By Matthew Postins
Apr 10, 2022; Toronto, Ontario, CAN; Texas Rangers left fielder Nick Solak (15) slides into home plate to score against the Toronto Blue Jays during the fifth inning at Rogers Centre. Mandatory Credit: John E. Sokolowski-USA TODAY Sports
News

Rangers Trade Utility Player to Reds

By Matthew Postins
May 11, 2022; Arlington, Texas, USA; Texas Rangers first baseman Nathaniel Lowe (30) cannot make a catch at first base as Kansas City Royals catcher Salvador Perez (13) is ruled safe during the fifth inning at Globe Life Field.
News

Rangers Announce 2022 Awards, Return of Fan Fest

By Inside The Rangers Staff
Aug 26, 2022; Arlington, Texas, USA; Texas Rangers relief pitcher Jonathan Hernandez (72) throws a pitch during the eighth inning against the Detroit Tigers at Globe Life Field. Mandatory Credit: Andrew Dieb-USA TODAY Sports
News

Rangers 40-Man Roster Wraps: Jonathan Hernandez

By Matthew Postins
Sep 11, 2022; Seattle, Washington, USA; Atlanta Braves starting pitcher Jake Odorizzi (12) throws against the Seattle Mariners during the first inning at T-Mobile Park. Mandatory Credit: Lindsey Wasson-USA TODAY Sports
News

Rangers Trade for Atlanta Starting Pitcher

By Matthew Postins