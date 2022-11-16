Inside the Rangers keeps up with all of the MLB free agency news as the hot stove league of the 2022 offseason unfolds.

New York Yankees first baseman/designated hitter Anthony Rizzo agreed to return to the team on a two-year contract with an option for a third year, the team announced on Tuesday.

Rizzo agreed to $17 million for each of the next two seasons. The contract has an option for 2025 with a $6 million buyout, per ESPN.

The Yankees now turn their attention to securing their top free agent, and the top free agent on the market in outfielder Aaron Judge.

Nov. 15: Pitcher Tyler Anderson, who received the qualifying offer from the Los Angeles Dodgers, has agreed to a three-year deal with the Los Angeles Angels, per ESPN.

Anderson turned down the Dodgers' $19.65 qualifying offer to accept a reported three-year deal worth around $39 million. Because Anderson received a qualifying offer, the Angels will lose their second-round pick and the Dodgers will get an additional fourth-round pick as compensation.

Nov. 12: The Houston Astros put the tumult of the past couple of days behind them as they started protecting their players from free agency.

On Saturday, ESPN reported that the Astors and reliever Rafael Montero have agreed to a three-year, $34.5 million deal to help keep the Astros' bullpen intact after winning the World Series.

Montero had a 2.37 ERA in nearly 69 innings while striking out 70. Montero spent 2019 and 2020 with the Texas Rangers. The Astros acquired him in a trade with Seattle in 2021.

The Astros and general manager James Click parted ways on Friday. Click and team owner Jim Crane could not reach a new deal. Click was hired as GM in 2020 after the Astros' sign-stealing scandal, but after the Astros hired Dusty Baker as manager. Click helped stabilize the organization, but he and Crane reportedly had an eroding relationship toward the end of the 2022 season.

Nov. 11: New York Mets pitcher Chris Bassitt turned down the Mets' qualifying offer on Friday, according to a report by the New York Post. By turning down the qualifying offer, Bassitt is set to test the free-agent market.

Bassitt turned down a $19.65 million salary for 2023.

Bassitt was one of 14 free-agents that received qualifying offers on Thursday. The rest have until Tuesday at 4 p.m. EST to either accept the offer or turn it down.

Nov. 10: Fourteen potential free agents received the qualifying offer on Thursday, which is $19.65 million for the 2023 season. Those players are: Tyler Anderson, Chris Bassitt, Xander Bogaerts, Willson Contreras, Jacob deGrom, Nate Eovaldi, Aaron Judge, Brandon Nimmo, Joc Pederson, Martin Perez, Anthony Rizzo, Carlos Rodon, Dansby Swanson and Trea Turner.

Players have until 4 p.m. eastern on Tuesday to either accept the offer or reject it and become a free agent.

Nov. 6: The New York Mets and closer Edwin Diaz have reportedly agreed to a new contract, according to USA Today.

The deal is for five years and $102 million. It would be the largest deal in MLB history for a closer.

Diaz had an incredible season for the Mets, finishing with 32 saves for the second straight season. He also went 3-1 with a 1.31 ERA. Diaz is now a two-time All-Star, as he made the team this season. He has 202 career saves in seven seasons. At age 28, he'll be locked into the Mets in his prime.

To most he was considered the top closer on the free agent market. The MLB Players Association announced that 131 players hit free agency on Sunday, with the conclusion of the World Series on Saturday night, as the Houston Astros beat the Philadelphia Phillies in six games.

The Mets have nine free agents.

The Texas Rangers have five free agents this offseason, pending decisions by players that have opt-outs or decisions by the Rangers as it pertains to buy-outs. Lead among those free agents is pitcher Martin Perez, who had 12 wins on a one-year, $4 million contract. Both sides are hoping to work out a deal that will allow him to remain with the Rangers.

The other free agents are pitchers Matt Moore and Kohei Arihara, infielder Charlie Culberson and catcher Kevin Plawecki.

