MLB Free Agency Tracker: Brandon Nimmo Returns to Mets

Inside the Rangers keeps up with all of the MLB free agency news as the hot stove league of the 2022 offseason unfolds.

Outfield Brandon Nimmo has agreed to return to the New York Mets on an eight-year, $162 million contract, per ESPN.

Nimmo's contract is part of a significant outlay of cash by the Mets this offseason, which includes an extension for closer Edwin Diaz and the signing of starting pitcher Justin Verlander.

Nimmo was the target of multiple teams in free agency. He hit .274 with 16 home runs and 71 RBI.

Dec. 7: Shortstop Xander Bogaerts and the San Diego Padres agreed on a contract on Wednesday night, per the New York Post.

The 11-year, $280 million contract moves Bogaerts to the National League and onto a team that features Juan Soto and Fernando Tatis Jr., the latter of which is suspended until early in the 2023 season.

Bogaerts, a 10-year veteran, played his entire career with the Boston Red Sox and had a career average of .292, along with 156 home runs and 683 RBI. The four-time All-Star has two World Series rings and five Silver Slugger awards. He was ninth in MVP voting last season.

Dec. 7: Masataka Yoshida and the Boston Red Sox have agreed to a five-year contract worth $90 million, per ESPN.

With the posting fee of $15.4 million, the total cost of the deal is $105.4 million.

Yoshida played for Orix Buffaloes, which won the Japanese championship last season. He batted 335/.447/.561 with 21 home runs, 80 walks and just 41 strikeouts.

The St. Louis Cardinals and catcher Willson Contreras have agreed to a five-year contract, according to multiple reports.

The deal is for $87 million.

Contreras, who most recently played for the Chicago Cubs, will be moving to the team's arch-rival and will take over behind the plate for Cardinals catcher Yadier Molina, who retired after the season.

Contreras had spent his entire career with the Cubs and was their backstop when they won the 2016 World Series.

Dec. 7: The New York Yankees and outfielder Aaron Judge have agreed to a nine-year, $360 million deal, per MLB.com.

The terms were confirmed by The Athletic. The deal is pending a physical.

Judge was considered the No. 1 player on the free agent market who just had a 62-home run season, passing Roger Maris' American League record. Judge broke the record against the Texas Rangers.

Dec. 6: The Philadelphia Phillies and pitcher Taijuan Walker have agreed to a four-year contract per Fansided.

Walker is expected to sign a deal that will pay him $71 million for the next four years.

Walker went 12-5 with a 3.49 ERA for the New York Mets last season. Walker is a 10-year veteran with a 54-50 overall record.

Dec. 6: Former Los Angeles Dodgers first baseman Cody Bellinger has reportedly agreed to a one-year, $17.5 million deal with the Chicago Cubs, per ESPN.