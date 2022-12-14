MLB Free Agency Tracker: Carlos Correa, Giants Agree to Deal
The San Francisco Giants and shortstop Carlos Correa have reportedly agreed to an 11-year, $350 million contract, per ESPN.com.
Correa, 28, played last season for the Minnesota Twins and batted .291 with 22 home runs and 64 RBI. Correa signed a three-year deal with Minnesota that would have paid $105 million. But the deal came with opt-outs and Correa used his to test the free-agent market again.
Before that, Correa was with the Houston Astros, where he was the 2015 American League Rookie of the Year, made two All-Star Game appearances and won a World Series ring.
Dec. 12: The Minnesota Twins and catcher Christian Vázquez reportedly agreed to a three-year contract on Monday, per the New York Post and the Boston Globe.
The long-time Boston Red Sox was traded to the Houston Astros in a deadline deal to supplement the Astros' run to the World Series. He batted .274 for the season, with nine home runs and 52 RBI.
Dec. 12: Former New York Mets pitcher Chris Bassitt has a new home, as he has reportedly agreed to a three-year, $63 million deal with the Toronto Blue Jays, per ESPN.com.
The contract won't be signed until Bassitt clears a physical.
Bassitt was one of several free agents on the second tier of pitchers, below former Mets teammate and new Rangers pitcher Jacob deGrom. But, Bassitt had a fine season in 20220, going 15-9 with a 3.42 ERA.
Dec. 10: Kodai Senga, the Japanese pitcher who was at one time a target of the Texas Rangers, has agreed to a contract with the New York Mets, per multiple reports.