MLB Free Agency Tracker: Chris Bassitt to Blue Jays

Inside the Rangers keeps up with all of the MLB free agency news as the hot stove league of the 2022 offseason unfolds.

Former New York Mets pitcher Chris Bassitt has a new home, as he has reportedly agreed to a three-year, $63 million deal with the Toronto Blue Jays, per ESPN.com.

The contract won't be signed until Bassitt clears a physical.

Bassitt was one of several free agents on the second tier of pitchers, below former Mets teammate and new Rangers pitcher Jacob deGrom. But, Bassitt had a fine season in 20220, going 15-9 with a 3.42 ERA.

Dec. 10: Kodai Senga, the Japanese pitcher who was at one time a target of the Texas Rangers, has agreed to a contract with the New York Mets, per multiple reports.

The deal is reportedly for five years and $75 million, which includes an opt-out after three seasons and a no-trade clause. The agreement is pending a physical.

Dec. 9: Outfielder Brandon Nimmo has agreed to return to the New York Mets on an eight-year, $162 million contract, per ESPN.

Nimmo's contract is part of a significant outlay of cash by the Mets this offseason, which includes an extension for closer Edwin Diaz and the signing of starting pitcher Justin Verlander.

Nimmo was the target of multiple teams in free agency. He hit .274 with 16 home runs and 71 RBI.

Dec. 7: Shortstop Xander Bogaerts and the San Diego Padres agreed on a contract on Wednesday night, per the New York Post.

The 11-year, $280 million contract moves Bogaerts to the National League and onto a team that features Juan Soto and Fernando Tatis Jr., the latter of which is suspended until early in the 2023 season.

Bogaerts, a 10-year veteran, played his entire career with the Boston Red Sox and had a career average of .292, along with 156 home runs and 683 RBI. The four-time All-Star has two World Series rings and five Silver Slugger awards. He was ninth in MVP voting last season.