MLB Free Agency Tracker: Corey Kluber to Red Sox

Inside the Rangers keeps up with all of the MLB free agency news as the hot stove league of the 2022 offseason unfolds.

Dec. 28: The Boston Red Sox and pitcher Corey Kluber have agreed to a one-year deal worth $10 million, per multiple reports.

Kluber's contract also has an option year for $11 million in 2024 and features incentives.

Kluber is a two-time Cy Young winner who was last with the Tampa Bay Rays, where he went 10-10 with a 4.34 ERA last season.

He was with the Texas Rangers in 2020, but he pitched just one inning of an Opening-Day start before an shoulder injury ended his season.

Dec. 27: The Pittsburgh Pirates and pitcher Rich Hill have agreed to a one-year contract worth $8 million, per ESPN.

Hill's deal is pending a physical. He turns 43 in March but made 26 starts last season for Boston. He went 8–7 with a 4.27 ERA

The Pirates will be his 12th MLB team. He has an 82-59 career record.

Dec. 23: The Arizona Diamondbacks traded catcher/outfielder Daulton Varsho to the Toronto Blue Jays for their top catching prospect, Gabriel Moreno, and outfielder Lourdes Gurriel Jr. on Friday.

The Blue Jays get a player in Varsho who batted .235/.302/.443 with 27 home runs and 74 RBIs in 151 games. He's considered an elite defender, even though he started his MLB career at catcher.

The trade addressed the logjam the Blue Jays had at catcher, which included All-Star Alejandro Kirk and Danny Jansen. Moreno was the Blue Jays' top catching prospect.

Dec. 23: Outfielder Michael Conforto, the former New York Met who was reportedly targeted by the Texas Rangers as a potential answer in left field, has a new home with San Francisco.

Conforto, who didn't play last year due to a shoulder injury and turned down a two-year deal from the Houston Astros at the end of last season, has agreed to a two-year deal with the Giants worth $36 million, per USA Today. He can opt out of the deal after 2023.

Conforto is a consolation prize of sorts for the Giants, who made a hard push to sign Aaron Judge before he re-signed with the New York Yankees. The Giants also lost shortstop Carlos Correa due to an issue with his physical, which caused Correa to go to the New York Mets.

Dec. 22: The Cincinnati Reds added to their depth in both the infield and the outfield by signing Wil Myers to a two-year contract on Thursday, the team announced.

The Reds announced that the two-year deal has a mutual option for the 2024 season. Multiple reports pegged Myers' 2023 salary at $7.5 million, but can jump to $9.5 million based on playing time and if he's traded.

Myer is a 10-year veteran who has spent eight of those 10 seasons with the San Diego Padres. Last season he hit .261 with seven home runs and 41 RBI in 77 games.

Dec. 21: Shortstop Carlos Correa, who last week agreed to a 13-year, $350 million deal, has now agreed to an 12-year, $315 million deal with the New York Mets, per the New York Post.

The deal occurred overnight and only after Correa, who was in the final stages of getting cleared by the Giants, had unresolved issues with his physical which were delaying the signing.

Correa will play third base for the Mets, per the Post. The deal is pending a physical.

Dec. 20: Former Texas Rangers utility player Matt Carpenter signed a one-year deal with the San Diego Padres on Tuesday, the team announced.

Carpenter's deal, per the Athletic, is for $6.5 million in 2023 and has an option year in 2024 worth $5.5 million. The deal also includes several incentives.

The 37-year-old Carpenter signed with the Rangers last offseason but he didn't make the Opening Day roster. The Rangers released him in late May despite his .275 batting average and six home runs in 21 games. The New York Yankees signed him and he became productive immediately, becoming the first player in club history to hit six or more home runs in his first 10 games with the team.

He broke his foot in August after hitting a foul ball off his foot.

Carpenter is a three-time All-Star who earned a World Series ring with the St. Louis Cardinals in 2011.

Dec. 18: The Boston Red Sox have reportedly agreed to a two-year deal with former Los Angeles Dodgers slugger Justin Turner on Sunday, per ESPN.

The deal is for $22 million. It includes an opt-out after one season. The 38-year-old is expected to be the Red Sox's primary designated hitter next season.

Dec. 18: Michael Brantley has reportedly agreed to a one-year deal that will allow him to re-join the world champion Houston Astros, according to FanSided.com.

The deal is reportedly for $12 million, but Brantley could make up to $16 million with incentives.

Brantley missed the Astros' world title run due to an injury. But, before the injury he was hitting .288 with five home runs and 26 RBI.

Dec. 17: The Chicago Cubs and shortstop Dansby Swanson have reportedly agreed to a seven-year contract, according to NBC Chicago and Bally Sports.

The contract is for a reported $177 million.

Swanson was previously with the Atlanta Braves and helped the franchise win the World Series in 2021.

Swanson just married U.S. Women's National Soccer Team star Mallory Pugh, who plays her professional soccer with the NWSL's Chicago Red Stars.

Dec. 16: The Chicago White Sox and Andrew Benintendi have agreed to a five-year, $75 million contract, according to ESPN.

Benintendi is just 28 years old and is coming off a 2022 in which he batted .254/.331/.404/.734 with five home runs and 51 RBI. He started the season with the Kansas City Royals before they traded him to the New York Yankees.

Benintendi spent 2021 with Kansas City, where he batted .276/.324/.442/.766 with 17 home runs and 73 RBI.

His best seasons were in Boston from 2017-19, where he averaged a slash of .276/.354/.440/.794 with a total of 49 home runs and 245 RBI. In that 2017 season he was second in American League Rookie of the Year voting.

He earned a Gold Glove in 2021 and was an All-Star last season.

Dec. 15: Pitcher Carlos Rodón reportedly has a deal with the New York Yankees for six years and $162 million, per the New York Post.

Rodón was one of several pitchers the Texas Rangers had interest in as free agency began. The Rangers ended up landing Jacob deGrom.

Rodón went 14-8 with a 2.88 ERA for the San Francisco Giants in 2022. Before that he was with the Chicago White Sox.

Dec. 14: Pitcher Noah Syndergaard has reportedly agreed to a one-year contract with the Los Angeles Dodgers, per ESPN.com.

Syndergaard pitched for the Los Angeles Angels and the Philadelphia Phillies last season, pitching nearly 135 innings and finishing with an ERA of 3.94. He went a combined 10-10, but had a 5-2 record with the Phillies as he helped support their run to the World Series.

Syndergaard had Tommy John surgery in 2020. He was an All-Star in 2016.

Dec. 13: The San Francisco Giants and shortstop Carlos Correa have reportedly agreed to an 11-year, $350 million contract, per ESPN.com.

Correa, 28, played last season for the Minnesota Twins and batted .291 with 22 home runs and 64 RBI. Correa signed a three-year deal with Minnesota that would have paid $105 million. But the deal came with opt-outs and Correa used his to test the free-agent market again.

Before that, Correa was with the Houston Astros, where he was the 2015 American League Rookie of the Year, made two All-Star Game appearances and won a World Series ring.