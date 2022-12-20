Inside the Rangers keeps up with all of the MLB free agency news as the hot stove league of the 2022 offseason unfolds.

Former Texas Rangers utility player Matt Carpenter signed a one-year deal with the San Diego Padres on Tuesday, the team announced.

Carpenter's deal, per the Athletic, is for $6.5 million in 2023 and has an option year in 2024 worth $5.5 million. The deal also includes several incentives.

The 37-year-old Carpenter signed with the Rangers last offseason but he didn't make the opening-day roster. The Rangers released him in late May despite his .275 batting average and six home runs in 21 games. The New York Yankees signed him and he became immediately productive, becoming the first Yankees player to hit six or more home runs in his first 10 games with the team.

He eventually broke his foot in August, the result of hitting a foul ball off his foot.

Carpenter is a three-time All-Star who earned a World Series ring with the St. Louis Cardinals in 2011.

Dec. 18: The Boston Red Sox have reportedly agreed to a two-year deal with former Los Angeles Dodgers slugger Justin Turner on Sunday, per ESPN.

The deal is for $22 million. It includes an opt-out after one season. The 38-year-old is expected to be the Red Sox's primary designated hitter next season.

Dec. 18: Michael Brantley has reportedly agreed to a one-year deal that will allow him to re-join the world champion Houston Astros, according to FanSided.com.

The deal is reportedly for $12 million, but Brantley could make up to $16 million with incentives.

Brantley missed the Astros' world title run due to an injury. But, before the injury he was hitting .288 with five home runs and 26 RBI.

Dec. 17: The Chicago Cubs and shortstop Dansby Swanson have reportedly agreed to a seven-year contract, according to NBC Chicago and Bally Sports.

The contract is for a reported $177 million.

Swanson was previously with the Atlanta Braves and helped the franchise win the World Series in 2021.

Swanson just married U.S. Women's National Soccer Team star Mallory Pugh, who plays her professional soccer with the NWSL's Chicago Red Stars.

Dec. 16: The Chicago White Sox and Andrew Benintendi have agreed to a five-year, $75 million contract, according to ESPN.

Benintendi is just 28 years old and is coming off a 2022 in which he batted .254/.331/.404/.734 with five home runs and 51 RBI. He started the season with the Kansas City Royals before they traded him to the New York Yankees.