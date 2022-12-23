MLB Free Agency Tracker: Michael Conforto to Giants

Inside the Rangers keeps up with all of the MLB free agency news as the hot stove league of the 2022 offseason unfolds.

Outfielder Michael Conforto, the former New York Met who was reportedly targeted by the Texas Rangers as a potential answer in left field, has a new home with San Francisco.

Conforto, who didn't play last year due to a shoulder injury and turned down a two-year deal from the Houston Astros at the end of last season, has agreed to a two-year deal with the Giants worth $36 million, per USA Today. He can opt out of the deal after 2023.

Conforto is a consolation prize of sorts for the Giants, who made a hard push to sign Aaron Judge before he re-signed with the New York Yankees. The Giants also lost shortstop Carlos Correa due to an issue with his physical, which caused Correa to go to the New York Mets.

Dec. 22: The Cincinnati Reds added to their depth in both the infield and the outfield by signing Wil Myers to a two-year contract on Thursday, the team announced.

The Reds announced that the two-year deal has a mutual option for the 2024 season. Multiple reports pegged Myers' 2023 salary at $7.5 million, but can jump to $9.5 million based on playing time and if he's traded.

Myer is a 10-year veteran who has spent eight of those 10 seasons with the San Diego Padres. Last season he hit .261 with seven home runs and 41 RBI in 77 games.

Dec. 21: Shortstop Carlos Correa, who last week agreed to a 13-year, $350 million deal, has now agreed to an 12-year, $315 million deal with the New York Mets, per the New York Post.

The deal occurred overnight and only after Correa, who was in the final stages of getting cleared by the Giants, had unresolved issues with his physical which were delaying the signing.

Correa will play third base for the Mets, per the Post. The deal is pending a physical.

Dec. 20: Former Texas Rangers utility player Matt Carpenter signed a one-year deal with the San Diego Padres on Tuesday, the team announced.

Carpenter's deal, per the Athletic, is for $6.5 million in 2023 and has an option year in 2024 worth $5.5 million. The deal also includes several incentives.

The 37-year-old Carpenter signed with the Rangers last offseason but he didn't make the Opening Day roster. The Rangers released him in late May despite his .275 batting average and six home runs in 21 games. The New York Yankees signed him and he became productive immediately, becoming the first player in club history to hit six or more home runs in his first 10 games with the team.

He broke his foot in August after hitting a foul ball off his foot.

Carpenter is a three-time All-Star who earned a World Series ring with the St. Louis Cardinals in 2011.

Dec. 18: The Boston Red Sox have reportedly agreed to a two-year deal with former Los Angeles Dodgers slugger Justin Turner on Sunday, per ESPN.

The deal is for $22 million. It includes an opt-out after one season. The 38-year-old is expected to be the Red Sox's primary designated hitter next season.

Dec. 18: Michael Brantley has reportedly agreed to a one-year deal that will allow him to re-join the world champion Houston Astros, according to FanSided.com.

The deal is reportedly for $12 million, but Brantley could make up to $16 million with incentives.

Brantley missed the Astros' world title run due to an injury. But, before the injury he was hitting .288 with five home runs and 26 RBI.

Dec. 17: The Chicago Cubs and shortstop Dansby Swanson have reportedly agreed to a seven-year contract, according to NBC Chicago and Bally Sports.

The contract is for a reported $177 million.

Swanson was previously with the Atlanta Braves and helped the franchise win the World Series in 2021.

Swanson just married U.S. Women's National Soccer Team star Mallory Pugh, who plays her professional soccer with the NWSL's Chicago Red Stars.

Dec. 16: The Chicago White Sox and Andrew Benintendi have agreed to a five-year, $75 million contract, according to ESPN.

Benintendi is just 28 years old and is coming off a 2022 in which he batted .254/.331/.404/.734 with five home runs and 51 RBI. He started the season with the Kansas City Royals before they traded him to the New York Yankees.

Benintendi spent 2021 with Kansas City, where he batted .276/.324/.442/.766 with 17 home runs and 73 RBI.

His best seasons were in Boston from 2017-19, where he averaged a slash of .276/.354/.440/.794 with a total of 49 home runs and 245 RBI. In that 2017 season he was second in American League Rookie of the Year voting.

He earned a Gold Glove in 2021 and was an All-Star last season.

Dec. 15: Pitcher Carlos Rodón reportedly has a deal with the New York Yankees for six years and $162 million, per the New York Post.

Rodón was one of several pitchers the Texas Rangers had interest in as free agency began. The Rangers ended up landing Jacob deGrom.

Rodón went 14-8 with a 2.88 ERA for the San Francisco Giants in 2022. Before that he was with the Chicago White Sox.