Inside the Rangers keeps up with all of the MLB free agency news as the hot stove league of the 2022 offseason unfolds.

Pitcher Noah Syndergaard has reportedly agreed to a one-year contract with the Los Angeles Dodgers, per ESPN.com.

Syndergaard pitched for the Los Angeles Angels and the Philadelphia Phillies last season, pitching nearly 135 innings and finishing with an ERA of 3.94. He went a combined 10-10, but had a 5-2 record with the Phillies as he helped support their run to the World Series.

Syndergaard had Tommy John surgery in 2020. He was an All-Star in 2016.

Dec. 13: The San Francisco Giants and shortstop Carlos Correa have reportedly agreed to an 11-year, $350 million contract, per ESPN.com.

Correa, 28, played last season for the Minnesota Twins and batted .291 with 22 home runs and 64 RBI. Correa signed a three-year deal with Minnesota that would have paid $105 million. But the deal came with opt-outs and Correa used his to test the free-agent market again.

Before that, Correa was with the Houston Astros, where he was the 2015 American League Rookie of the Year, made two All-Star Game appearances and won a World Series ring.

Dec. 12: The Minnesota Twins and catcher Christian Vázquez reportedly agreed to a three-year contract on Monday, per the New York Post and the Boston Globe.

The long-time Boston Red Sox was traded to the Houston Astros in a deadline deal to supplement the Astros' run to the World Series. He batted .274 for the season, with nine home runs and 52 RBI.

Dec. 12: Former New York Mets pitcher Chris Bassitt has a new home, as he has reportedly agreed to a three-year, $63 million deal with the Toronto Blue Jays, per ESPN.com.

The contract won't be signed until Bassitt clears a physical.

Bassitt was one of several free agents on the second tier of pitchers, below former Mets teammate and new Rangers pitcher Jacob deGrom. But, Bassitt had a fine season in 20220, going 15-9 with a 3.42 ERA.