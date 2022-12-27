Inside the Rangers keeps up with all of the MLB free agency news as the hot stove league of the 2022 offseason unfolds.

Dec. 27: The Pittsburgh Pirates and pitcher Rich Hill have agreed to a one-year contract worth $8 million, per ESPN.

Hill's deal is pending a physical. He turns 43 in March but made 26 starts last season for Boston. He went 8–7 with a 4.27 ERA

The Pirates will be his 12th MLB team. He has an 82-59 career record.

Dec. 23: The Arizona Diamondbacks traded catcher/outfielder Daulton Varsho to the Toronto Blue Jays for their top catching prospect, Gabriel Moreno, and outfielder Lourdes Gurriel Jr. on Friday.

The Blue Jays get a player in Varsho who batted .235/.302/.443 with 27 home runs and 74 RBIs in 151 games. He's considered an elite defender, even though he started his MLB career at catcher.

The trade addressed the logjam the Blue Jays had at catcher, which included All-Star Alejandro Kirk and Danny Jansen. Moreno was the Blue Jays' top catching prospect.

Dec. 23: Outfielder Michael Conforto, the former New York Met who was reportedly targeted by the Texas Rangers as a potential answer in left field, has a new home with San Francisco.

Conforto, who didn't play last year due to a shoulder injury and turned down a two-year deal from the Houston Astros at the end of last season, has agreed to a two-year deal with the Giants worth $36 million, per USA Today. He can opt out of the deal after 2023.

Conforto is a consolation prize of sorts for the Giants, who made a hard push to sign Aaron Judge before he re-signed with the New York Yankees. The Giants also lost shortstop Carlos Correa due to an issue with his physical, which caused Correa to go to the New York Mets.

Dec. 22: The Cincinnati Reds added to their depth in both the infield and the outfield by signing Wil Myers to a two-year contract on Thursday, the team announced.

The Reds announced that the two-year deal has a mutual option for the 2024 season. Multiple reports pegged Myers' 2023 salary at $7.5 million, but can jump to $9.5 million based on playing time and if he's traded.

Myer is a 10-year veteran who has spent eight of those 10 seasons with the San Diego Padres. Last season he hit .261 with seven home runs and 41 RBI in 77 games.

Dec. 21: Shortstop Carlos Correa, who last week agreed to a 13-year, $350 million deal, has now agreed to an 12-year, $315 million deal with the New York Mets, per the New York Post.

The deal occurred overnight and only after Correa, who was in the final stages of getting cleared by the Giants, had unresolved issues with his physical which were delaying the signing.

Correa will play third base for the Mets, per the Post. The deal is pending a physical.

Dec. 20: Former Texas Rangers utility player Matt Carpenter signed a one-year deal with the San Diego Padres on Tuesday, the team announced.

Carpenter's deal, per the Athletic, is for $6.5 million in 2023 and has an option year in 2024 worth $5.5 million. The deal also includes several incentives.

The 37-year-old Carpenter signed with the Rangers last offseason but he didn't make the Opening Day roster. The Rangers released him in late May despite his .275 batting average and six home runs in 21 games. The New York Yankees signed him and he became productive immediately, becoming the first player in club history to hit six or more home runs in his first 10 games with the team.

He broke his foot in August after hitting a foul ball off his foot.

Carpenter is a three-time All-Star who earned a World Series ring with the St. Louis Cardinals in 2011.

Dec. 18: The Boston Red Sox have reportedly agreed to a two-year deal with former Los Angeles Dodgers slugger Justin Turner on Sunday, per ESPN.

The deal is for $22 million. It includes an opt-out after one season. The 38-year-old is expected to be the Red Sox's primary designated hitter next season.

Dec. 18: Michael Brantley has reportedly agreed to a one-year deal that will allow him to re-join the world champion Houston Astros, according to FanSided.com.

The deal is reportedly for $12 million, but Brantley could make up to $16 million with incentives.

Brantley missed the Astros' world title run due to an injury. But, before the injury he was hitting .288 with five home runs and 26 RBI.

Dec. 17: The Chicago Cubs and shortstop Dansby Swanson have reportedly agreed to a seven-year contract, according to NBC Chicago and Bally Sports.

The contract is for a reported $177 million.

Swanson was previously with the Atlanta Braves and helped the franchise win the World Series in 2021.

Swanson just married U.S. Women's National Soccer Team star Mallory Pugh, who plays her professional soccer with the NWSL's Chicago Red Stars.