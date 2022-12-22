MLB Free Agency Tracker: Wil Myers Signs with Reds

Inside the Rangers keeps up with all of the MLB free agency news as the hot stove league of the 2022 offseason unfolds.

The Cincinnati Reds added to their depth in both the infield and the outfield by signing Wil Myers to a two-year contract on Thursday, the team announced.

The Reds announced that the two-year deal has a mutual option for the 2024 season. Multiple reports pegged Myers' 2023 salary at $7.5 million, but can jump to $9.5 million based on playing time and if he's traded.

Myer is a 10-year veteran who has spent eight of those 10 seasons with the San Diego Padres. Last season he hit .261 with seven home runs and 41 RBI in 77 games.

Dec. 21: Shortstop Carlos Correa, who last week agreed to a 13-year, $350 million deal, has now agreed to an 12-year, $315 million deal with the New York Mets, per the New York Post.

The deal occurred overnight and only after Correa, who was in the final stages of getting cleared by the Giants, had unresolved issues with his physical which were delaying the signing.

Correa will play third base for the Mets, per the Post. The deal is pending a physical.

Dec. 20: Former Texas Rangers utility player Matt Carpenter signed a one-year deal with the San Diego Padres on Tuesday, the team announced.

Carpenter's deal, per the Athletic, is for $6.5 million in 2023 and has an option year in 2024 worth $5.5 million. The deal also includes several incentives.

The 37-year-old Carpenter signed with the Rangers last offseason but he didn't make the Opening Day roster. The Rangers released him in late May despite his .275 batting average and six home runs in 21 games. The New York Yankees signed him and he became productive immediately, becoming the first player in club history to hit six or more home runs in his first 10 games with the team.

He broke his foot in August after hitting a foul ball off his foot.

Carpenter is a three-time All-Star who earned a World Series ring with the St. Louis Cardinals in 2011.

Dec. 18: The Boston Red Sox have reportedly agreed to a two-year deal with former Los Angeles Dodgers slugger Justin Turner on Sunday, per ESPN.

The deal is for $22 million. It includes an opt-out after one season. The 38-year-old is expected to be the Red Sox's primary designated hitter next season.

Dec. 18: Michael Brantley has reportedly agreed to a one-year deal that will allow him to re-join the world champion Houston Astros, according to FanSided.com.