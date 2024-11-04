MLB Insider Lists Rangers As Possible Fit For Two-Time Cy Young Winner
The Texas Rangers are reportedly hoping to keep spending down this offseason to stay below the first threshold of the MLB's luxury tax.
So when it comes to free agency, it's unclear how much they'll be a player for top-tier players.
That isn't stopping MLB experts and insiders, however, from linking the Rangers to some of the top free agents, including MLB.com, which put together a list of the top 25 free agents now that the postseason has concluded.
One report linked the Rangers as a potential fit for free-agent left-hander Blake Snell, who was also linked to the San Francisco Giants and the San Diego Padres.
Snell is now a free agent after he opted out of the second year of his two-year, $62 million deal he signed with the Giants last offseason.
He was one of a group of free agents, all represented by Scott Boras, who signed contracts that fell below their expectations. Many of them, including former Rangers World Series hero Jordan Montgomery, signed short-term deals with player options.
After a terrible season with Arizona, Montgomery decided to opt into the second year of his deal with the Diamondbacks.
It looked like Snell would opt into the second year of his deal after an awful first half, one that saw him miss considerable time with injuries after he decided to pitch his way into shape rather than go to extended spring training after signing late in March with the Giants.
But, after his last injury stint ended on July 9, he found his groove.
Snell went 5-0 with a 1.23 ERA in 14 starts after his return, which included a no-hitter. That makes him a much more desirable free agent.
While Snell won't claim any postseason awards this year, he was the 2022 National League Cy Young Award winner with the Padres, one reason why he's considered a fit for his former team.
He's also one of a handful of pitchers who has won Cy Young awards in both the American and National League. He won his AL award with the Tampa Bay Rays in 2018.
The Rangers already have a well-paid Cy Young winner in Jacob deGrom, along with an uncertain local television contract that could curtail their payroll.
Texas also has a large group of starting pitchers under contract for 2025 and may decide to go that route to fill in around deGrom, who is entering the third year of his five-year contract.