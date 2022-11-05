Keep up with all of the managerial changes for the 2022 offseason right here.

The 2022 Major League Baseball regular season is complete. As the postseason begins more managerial changes are likely to happen.

The Kansas City Royals made the final move of the managerial carousel by making their hiring of Pedro Grifol official on Nov. 4. Grifol was formerly part of the Kansas City Royals coaching staff, including its 2015 World Series winning staff.

On Oct. 21, the Texas Rangers announced that they had hired three-time World Series championship manager Bruce Bochy as the replacement for Chris Woodward, who was hired in August. Tony Beasley was the interim manager for the final two months of the season.

The other new manager this cycle is Skip Schumaker, who was hired by the Miami Marlins last week.

Three teams turned their interim managers permanent for 2023 — Rob Thomson of the Philadelphia Phillies, Phil Nevin of the Los Angeles Angels and John Schneider of the Toronto Blue Jays.

You can keep up with all of the hirings and firings below.

2022 MLB Manager Changes

Chicago White Sox: Tony LaRussa (announced he would not return for 2023); Hired Pedro Grifol on Nov. 4

Kansas City Royals: Mike Matheny (fired on Oct. 5); Hired Matt Quatraro on Oct. 30.

Los Angeles Angels: Joe Maddon (fired on June 7; Phil Nevin interim); Made Nevin the manager for 2023 on Oct. 5.

Miami Marlins: Don Mattingly (Marlins announced he would not return on Sept. 25); Hired Skip Schumaker on Oct. 26

Philadelphia Phillies: Joe Girardi (fired on June 3); Rob Thomson (interim). Phillies signed Thomson to two-year contract on Oct. 10)

Texas Rangers: Chris Woodward (fired on Aug. 15; Tony Beasley interim); Hired Bruce Bochy on Oct. 21.

Toronto Blue Jays: Charlie Montoyo (fired on July 13; John Schneider interim); John Schneider named permanent replacement on Oct. 21

