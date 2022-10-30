MLB Manager Tracker: Kansas City Royals Hire Matt Quatraro
The 2022 Major League Baseball regular season is complete. As the postseason begins more managerial changes are likely to happen.
The Kansas City Royals made the latest move on Sunday, as they hired Tampa Bay Rays bench coach Matt Quatraro to take over the team. Kansas City fired Matheny following a 65-97 season. He was 165-219 in his three seasons leading the team.
Quatraro played baseball and was once a draft pick of the Rays.
There is now one job opening left, and that's the Chicago White Sox, where Tony LaRussa won't return in 2023.
Then, on Oct. 21, the Texas Rangers announced that they had hired three-time World Series championship manager Bruce Bochy as the replacement for Chris Woodward, who was hired in August. Tony Beasley was the interim manager for the final two months of the season.
The other new manager this cycle is Skip Schumaker, who was hired by the Miami Marlins last week.
Three teams turned their interim managers permanent for 2023 — Rob Thomson of the Philadelphia Phillies, Phil Nevin of the Los Angeles Angels and John Schneider of the Toronto Blue Jays.
You can keep up with all of the hirings and firings below.
2022 MLB Manager Changes
Chicago White Sox: Tony LaRussa (announced he would not return for 2023); New manager TBA
Kansas City Royals: Mike Matheny (fired on Oct. 5); Hired Matt Quatraro on Oct. 30.
Los Angeles Angels: Joe Maddon (fired on June 7; Phil Nevin interim); Made Nevin the manager for 2023 on Oct. 5.
Miami Marlins: Don Mattingly (Marlins announced he would not return on Sept. 25); Hired Skip Schumaker on Oct. 26
Philadelphia Phillies: Joe Girardi (fired on June 3); Rob Thomson (interim). Phillies signed Thomson to two-year contract on Oct. 10)
Texas Rangers: Chris Woodward (fired on Aug. 15; Tony Beasley interim); Hired Bruce Bochy on Oct. 21.
Toronto Blue Jays: Charlie Montoyo (fired on July 13; John Schneider interim); John Schneider named permanent replacement on Oct. 21
