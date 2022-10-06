MLB Manager Tracker: Royals Fire Mike Matheny

Keep up with all of the managerial changes for the 2022 offseason right here.

The 2022 Major League Baseball regular season is complete. As the postseason begins more managerial changes are likely to happen.

On Oct. 5, the Kansas City Royals decided to part ways with manager Mike Matheny, creating the seventh opening of the 2022 offseason. Matheny joins two recent changes.

Chicago White Sox manager Tony LaRussa announced that he would not be returning in 2023 due to health issues. Don Mattingly, who managed the Miami Marlins for seven years, will not return in 2023, either.

They join four other openings that were created earlier this season, including the Texas Rangers. Tony Beasley is the interim manager of the team after the firing of Chris Woodward in August. He is a candidate for the job, but the Rangers also intend to do a full search.

You can keep up with all of the hirings and firings below.

2022 MLB Manager Changes

Chicago White Sox: Tony LaRussa (announced he would not return for 2023); New manager TBA

Kansas City Royals: Mike Matheny (fired on Oct. 5); New manager TBA

Los Angeles Angels: Joe Maddon (fired on June 7; Phil Nevin interim); New manager TBA

Miami Marlins: Don Mattingly (Marlins announced he would not return on Sept. 25); New manager TBA

Philadelphia Phillies: Joe Girardi (fired on June 3; Rob Thomson interim); New manager TBA

Texas Rangers: Chris Woodward (fired on Aug. 15; Tony Beasley interim); New manager TBA

Toronto Blue Jays: Charlie Montoyo (fired on July 13; John Schneider interim); New manager TBA

Catch up with Inside the Rangers on Facebook and Twitter.