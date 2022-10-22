Keep up with all of the managerial changes for the 2022 offseason right here.

The 2022 Major League Baseball regular season is complete. As the postseason begins more managerial changes are likely to happen.

The Toronto Blue Jays made a move to remove the interim tag from John Schneider and make him the permanent replacement for Charlie Montoyo. Schneider helped the Blue Jays reach the postseason.

He joins two other permanent hirings so far this cycle. Another was a chance from interim to permanent manager, as the Philadelphia Phillies made Rob Thomson the permanent replacement for Joe Girardi on Oct. 10.

Then, on Oct. 21, the Texas Rangers announced that they had hired three-time World Series championship manager Bruce Bochy as the replacement for Chris Woodward, who was hired in August. Tony Beasley was the interim manager for the final two months of the season.

You can keep up with all of the hirings and firings below.

2022 MLB Manager Changes

Chicago White Sox: Tony LaRussa (announced he would not return for 2023); New manager TBA

Kansas City Royals: Mike Matheny (fired on Oct. 5); New manager TBA

Los Angeles Angels: Joe Maddon (fired on June 7; Phil Nevin interim); New manager TBA

Miami Marlins: Don Mattingly (Marlins announced he would not return on Sept. 25); New manager TBA

Philadelphia Phillies: Joe Girardi (fired on June 3); Rob Thomson (interim). Phillies signed Thomson to two-year contract on Oct. 10)

Texas Rangers: Chris Woodward (fired on Aug. 15; Tony Beasley interim); Hired Bruce Bochy on Oct. 21.

Toronto Blue Jays: Charlie Montoyo (fired on July 13; John Schneider interim); John Schneider named permanent replacement on Oct. 21

