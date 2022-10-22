MLB Manager Tracker: Blue Jays Make John Schneider Manager
The 2022 Major League Baseball regular season is complete. As the postseason begins more managerial changes are likely to happen.
The Toronto Blue Jays made a move to remove the interim tag from John Schneider and make him the permanent replacement for Charlie Montoyo. Schneider helped the Blue Jays reach the postseason.
He joins two other permanent hirings so far this cycle. Another was a chance from interim to permanent manager, as the Philadelphia Phillies made Rob Thomson the permanent replacement for Joe Girardi on Oct. 10.
Then, on Oct. 21, the Texas Rangers announced that they had hired three-time World Series championship manager Bruce Bochy as the replacement for Chris Woodward, who was hired in August. Tony Beasley was the interim manager for the final two months of the season.
You can keep up with all of the hirings and firings below.
2022 MLB Manager Changes
Chicago White Sox: Tony LaRussa (announced he would not return for 2023); New manager TBA
Derek Holland Compares Rangers Managers
Derek Holland, who pitched for both Bruce Bochy and Ron Washington, says there's a big similarity between the new Rangers hire and former manager.
Video: Buster Posey On Rangers Manager Bruce Bochy
The Texas Rangers hired Bruce Bochy on Friday. Former Giants catcher Buster Posey shared his thoughts about his former manager.
Rangers 40-Man Roster Wraps: Mitch Garver
Mitch Garver's season was derailed by an injury that required surgery in July, sapping the Rangers of depth at catcher.
Kansas City Royals: Mike Matheny (fired on Oct. 5); New manager TBA
Los Angeles Angels: Joe Maddon (fired on June 7; Phil Nevin interim); New manager TBA
Miami Marlins: Don Mattingly (Marlins announced he would not return on Sept. 25); New manager TBA
Philadelphia Phillies: Joe Girardi (fired on June 3); Rob Thomson (interim). Phillies signed Thomson to two-year contract on Oct. 10)
Texas Rangers: Chris Woodward (fired on Aug. 15; Tony Beasley interim); Hired Bruce Bochy on Oct. 21.
Toronto Blue Jays: Charlie Montoyo (fired on July 13; John Schneider interim); John Schneider named permanent replacement on Oct. 21
Catch up with Inside the Rangers on Facebook and Twitter.