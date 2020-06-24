Play Ball! MLB, MLBPA Agree to Terms to Implement 2020 Regular Season

After three agonizing months, we can finally say: Baseball is back!

According to multiple reports, the Players Association (MLBPA) told Major League Baseball on Monday afternoon that players would report to spring training in by July 1. While it took a bit longer, the two sides were able to finalize the details regarding health and safety protocols.

The Players Association made the news official on Monday night:

Major League Baseball also officially announced the regular season, which will begin July 23 or 24.

MLB sent the new 2020 schedule over to the MLBPA on Monday night for approval. The 60-game schedule will have each team playing 40 games against their divisional foes (10 games per opponent) and 20 games against the corresponding geographical division. Spring training and games are to be hosted in the vast majority of major league ballparks.

Some of the adjusted rules for the unique 2020 season were reported by The Athletic's Jayson Stark on Monday:

Trade deadline will be August 31.

The freeze on transactions ends Friday at 11:00 a.m. CST.

Clubs must submit 60-man player pool names by Sunday at 2:00 p.m. CST.

In-person scouting will be allowed.

Clubs can bring up to three taxi squad players on road (one must be a catcher).

To be eligible for postseason, players must be added to major league roster by September 15.

Season will start with 30-man rosters. Down to 28 after two weeks, 26 after four weeks.

Pitchers and catchers will report to camp first, then position players.

Clubs can invite all 60 players to big-league spring training or can send up to 20 players (not on 40-man roster) to alternate site.

Not all players on 40-man roster must be invited to big-league spring training (but will still be paid).

ESPN's Jeff Passan also reported MLB is expected to institute a special "injured list" for players who test positive, have confirmed exposure, or are exhibiting symptoms for COVID-19. Players will not have a set number of days to spend on this list.

Two significant changes will be implemented this year that are sure to fluster baseball traditionalists:

The National League will use a designated hitter for the first time in its 144-year history, according to USA Today's Bob Nightengale.

To expedite extra inning games, MLB will utilize the minor league rule that puts a runner on second base beginning in the tenth inning, according to MLB Network's Jon Heyman.

With a season now implemented, the common enemy once again becomes the coronavirus. MLB said in a statement "the health and safety of players and employees will remain MLB's foremost priorities in its return to play." MLB is also working with a team of public health experts, infectious disease specialists, and technology providers to aid in a safe return.

