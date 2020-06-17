MLB, MLBPA Have "Developed Framework" for Potential Agreement to Play 2020 Season

Major League Baseball and the Players Association are gaining momentum toward landing an agreement to play the 2020 regular season. No deal has been agreed upon in principle, but talks have reopened between the two sides.

According to multiple reports, MLB Commissioner Rob Manfred and union chief Tony Clark met face-to-face in Arizona on Tuesday night. This was reportedly the first in-person meeting between Manfred and Clark since March.

MLB Network's Jon Heyman reported the two sides were "closing in" on an agreement. Heyman also reported the impending deal expected to pay the players their full prorated salaries, include expanded playoffs, and players union would waive any grievance against the league.

The Players Association shot down any report that the two sides had agreed to a deal.

However, Rob Manfred issued an encouraging statement on Wednesday:

"At my request, Tony Clark and I met for several hours yesterday in Phoenix. We left that meeting with a jointly developed framework that we agreed could form the basis of an agreement and subject to conversations with our respective constituents. I summarized that framework numerous times in the meeting and sent Tony a written summary today. Consistent with our conversations yesterday, I am encouraging the Clubs to move forward and I trust Tony is doing the same."

According to The Athletic's Ken Rosenthal, the league's proposal includes:

60 games in 70 days

Season starting July 19th or 20th

Full prorated salaries

Expanded postseason in 2020 and 2021

Waiving of any potential grievance

The players will likely push for a higher number of games. The Athletic's Jayson Stark suggested why a 66-game season would work:

Tensions between the two sides had exceeded their boiling point over the last week. The Players Association withdrew from the negotiating table just a day after the league had submitted yet another proposal asking the players to accept another pay reduction on top of their full prorated salaries.

Tensions came to an all-time high when Manfred told ESPN's Mike Greenberg that he was "not confident" there would be a season in 2020. These comments came only five days after Manfred told ESPN's Karl Ravech "unequivocally we are going to play Major League Baseball this year."

While no deal is in place yet, the two sides have made significant progress. The monumental step forward is the league agreeing to pay the players their prorated salaries. Manfred and Clark having a face-to-face meeting is another huge step forward as well.

No, a deal is not in place. But the 2020 baseball season still has a pulse.

Follow Inside The Rangers on SI on Twitter: @SITexasRangers

Like Inside The Rangers on SI on Facebook: facebook.com/SITexasRangers

Follow our Rangers insider Chris Halicke on Twitter: @ChrisHalicke