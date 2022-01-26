Skip to main content

Source: MLB, MLBPA Gaining Momentum in CBA Talks, Agree To More Meetings

The pressure for a new Collective Bargaining Agreement is mounting, and recent meetings between MLB and the MLBPA have seen progress.

Major League Baseball (MLB) and the MLB Players Association (MLBPA) met Tuesday at the bargaining table for a second straight day. While the two sides did not make a deal, like Monday's meeting, progress toward a new Collective Bargaining Agreement was made.

One source with knowledge of the CBA negotiations told InsideTheRangers.com that the league's proposal focused on better compensation for younger players, specifically pre-arbitration players. In addition, one day after the union made a major concession on earlier free agency, the league's proposal included a concession of their own: withdrawing their proposal to replace the salary arbitration process for a formula-based model. This would keep the old system—including Super Two eligibility—intact.

The league's proposal also included a salary minimum of $615,000, up from the $600,000 previously offered. MLB also agreed to the union's offer of a bonus pool for qualifying pre-arbitration players.

Oct 7, 2021; Houston, Texas, USA; MLB commissioner Rob Manfred (right) and chief revenue officer Noah Garden (left) in attendance before game one of the 2021 ALDS between the Houston Astros and the Chicago White Sox at Minute Maid Park. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-USA TODAY Sports

MLB commissioner Rob Manfred

While both sides have made concessions and found more common ground in the past two days, there is still a ways to go before a new deal is agreed upon. The league's bump of $15,000 to the salary minimum not viewed kindly by the union. And while the two sides agree to the concept of a bonus pool for pre-arbitration players, the union's initial offer of $105 million was countered by the league's offer of $10 million, which is "not even close" to what is needed for an agreement, per source.

It's also important to note that while the two sides found some common ground on compensating younger players, one source emphasized the union was serious and clear about wanting to see the proposal focus on the Competitive Balance Tax "before anything else".

Dec 10, 2019; San Diego, CA, USA; MLB commissioner Rob Manfred speaks to the media before announcing the All-MLB team during the MLB Winter Meetings at Manchester Grand Hyatt. Mandatory Credit: Orlando Ramirez-USA TODAY Sports
Oct 23, 2013; Boston, MA, USA; Boston Red Sox designated hitter David Ortiz drives in a run with a sacrifice fly in the second inning against the St. Louis Cardinals during game one of the MLB baseball World Series at Fenway Park. Mandatory Credit: Robert Deutsch-USA TODAY Sports
Aug 7, 2007; San Francisco, CA, USA; San Francisco Giants left fielder Barry Bonds (25) hits his 756th career homerun off of Washington Nationals starting pitcher Mike Bacsik (not pictured) during the 5th inning at AT&T Park in San Francisco, CA. Bonds passed Hank Aaron (755 homeruns) to become the all-time career homerun leader. Mandatory Credit: Kyle Terada-USA TODAY Sports
In Monday's meeting, the MLBPA proposed a significant bump of the CBT threshold from $210 million to $245 million. MLB's latest proposal regarding the CBT threshold was a meager increase to $214 million. The two sides also differ on the harshness of penalties for those who exceed the threshold. Players wants fewer, less severe penalties so clubs are more incentivized to spend money. The league wants harsher penalties to lessen the gap between those at the top and bottom.

Jun 21, 2017; Kansas City, MO, USA; Major League Baseball Player Association executive director Tony Clark speaks during a presentation at the Negro Leagues Baseball Museum. Mandatory Credit: Denny Medley-USA TODAY Sports

MLBPA executive director Tony Clark

In addition, the league is remaining steadfast is making zero changes to the revenue sharing model, according to MLB Network's Jon Heyman, who also reported a management source predicts the union will eventually give this up in trade.

One final sliver of optimism from the two meetings, per source, is both sides agreed to meet more often. The common ground is growing and both sides have softened their stances on critical issues. 

More consistent dialogue is critical. With each day that passes, a shortened spring training becomes more and more likely. The two sides still have breathing room to strike an agreement in enough time to salvage Opening Day. That said, the calendar is still applying quite a bit of pressure, which may explain the recent concessions made by both sides.

