MLB Playoff Tracker: Astros Take 2-0 Lead in ALCS

The 2022 Major League Baseball postseason is set, and you can follow along with the schedule and results all October long.

The 2022 Major League Baseball postseason will crown the next World Series champion. All postseason long you can follow along with the schedule, the results and the big moments that will lead to the next world champion. 

We are now to the League Championship Series round. The Philadelphia Phillies face the San Diego Padres in the NLCS, while the New York Yankees face the Houston Astros in the ALCS. The winners advance to the World Series.

Below is the full 2022 MLB postseason schedule, including broadcast information. Games on ESPN, ESPN2, ABC, Fox and FS1 can be streamed on fuboTV (try for free). Game times are subject to change. All game times are eastern.

League Championship Series (best-of-seven)

American League

Wednesday, Oct. 19: Houston Astros 4, New York Yankees 2

Thursday, Oct. 20: Houston Astros 3, New York Yankees 2 (Astros lead series, 2-0)

Saturday, Oct. 22: Houston Astros at New York Yankees, 5:07 p.m., TBS

Sunday, Oct. 23: Houston Astros at New York Yankees, 7:07 p.m., TBS

Monday, Oct. 24: Houston Astros at New York Yankees, 4:07 p.m., TBS (if necessary)

Tuesday, Oct. 25: New York Yankees at Houston Astros, 6:07 p.m., TBS (if necessary)

Wednesday, Oct. 26: New York Yankees at Houston Astros, 7:37 p.m., TBS (if necessary)

National League

Tuesday, Oct. 18: Philadelphia Phillies 2, San Diego Padres 0

Wednesday, Oct. 19: Philadelphia Phillies at San Diego Padres 8, Philadelphia Phillies 5 (series tied, 1-1)

Friday, Oct. 21: San Diego Padres at Philadelphia Phillies, 6:37 p.m., FS1

Saturday, Oct. 22: San Diego Padres at Philadelphia Phillies, 7:45 p.m., Fox

Sunday, Oct. 23: San Diego Padres at Philadelphia Phillies, 2:37 p.m., FS1 (if necessary)

Monday, Oct. 24: Philadelphia Phillies at San Diego Padres, 8:03 p.m., FS1 (if necessary)

Tuesday, Oct. 25: Philadelphia Phillies at San Diego Padres, 8:03 p.m., Fox or FS1 (if necessary)

World Series (best-of-seven)

Friday, Oct. 28: Game 1, Fox

Saturday, Oct. 29: Game 2, Fox

Monday, Oct. 31: Game 3, Fox

Tuesday., Nov. 1: Game 4, Fox

Wednesday, Nov. 2: Game 5, Fox (if necessary)

Friday, Nov. 4: Game 6, Fox (if necessary)

Saturday, Nov. 5: Game 7, Fox (if necessary)

Wild Card Series (best-of-three)

American League

Cleveland Guardians at Tampa Bay Rays

Friday, Oct. 7: Guardians 2, Rays 1 (Guardians lead series, 1-0)

Saturday, Oct. 8: Guardians 1, Rays 0 (15 innings - Guardians win series, 2-0)

Toronto Blue Jays at Seattle Mariners

Sep 20, 2022; Arlington, Texas, USA; Texas Rangers second baseman Marcus Semien (2) turns a triple play as Los Angeles Angels center fielder Magneuris Sierra (37) slides into second base in the sixth inning at Globe Life Field. Mandatory Credit: Tim Heitman-USA TODAY Sports
Play

Rangers Marcus Semien Finalist for Gold Glove Award

Marcus Semien is the only Texas player who is a finalist, doing so after his first full season with the Rangers.

By Matthew Postins
Texas Rangers Logo
Play

Rangers Top 30 Prospect Wraps: Mitch Bratt

Mitch Bratt, a Canadian left-hander, got better as his season went on with the Down East Wood Ducks.

By Matthew Postins
May 9, 2022; Bronx, New York, USA; Texas Rangers starting pitcher Jon Gray delivers against the New York Yankees during the first inning at Yankee Stadium.
Play

Rangers 40-Man Roster Wraps: Jon Gray

Jon Gray finished with a .500 record in his first season with Texas, but he had stretches of excellence throughout 2022.

By Matthew Postins

Friday, Oct. 7: Mariners 4, Blue Jays 0 (Mariners lead series, 1-0)

Saturday, Oct. 8: Mariners 10, Blue Jays 9 (Mariners win series, 2-0)

National League

St. Louis Cardinals at Philadelphia Phillies

Friday, Oct. 7: Phillies 6, Cardinals 3 (Phillies lead series, 1-0)

Saturday, Oct. 8: Phillies 2, Cardinals 0 (Phillies win series, 2-0)

New York Mets at San Diego Padres

Friday, Oct. 7: Padres 7, Mets 1 (Padres lead series, 1-0)

Saturday, Oct. 8: Mets 7, Padres 3 (Series tied, 1-1)

Saturday, Oct. 9: Padres 6, Mets 0 (Padres win series, 2-1)

League Division Series (best-of-five)

American League

New York Yankees vs. Cleveland Guardians

Tuesday, Oct. 11: Yankees 4, Guardians 1

Friday, Oct. 14: Guardians 4, Yankees 2, 10 innings

Saturday, Oct. 15: Guardians 6, Yankees 5

Sunday, Oct. 16: Yankees 4, Guardians 2

Tuesday, Oct. 18: Yankees 5, Guardians 1 (Yankees win series, 3-2)

Houston Astros vs. Seattle Mariners

Tuesday, Oct. 11: Astros 8, Mariners 7

Thursday, Oct. 13: Astros 4, Mariners 2

Saturday, Oct. 15: Astros 1, Mariners 0 (Astros win series, 3-0)

National League League

Atlanta Braves vs. Philadelphia Phillies

Tuesday, Oct. 11: Phillies 7, Braves 6

Wednesday, Oct. 12: Braves 3, Phillies 0

Friday, Oct. 14: Phillies 9, Braves 1

Saturday, Oct. 15: Phillies 8, Braves 3 (Phillies win series, 3-1)

Los Angeles Dodgers vs. San Diego Padres

Tuesday, Oct. 11: Dodgers 5, Padres 3

Wednesday, Oct. 12: Padres 5, Dodgers 3

Friday, Oct. 14: Padres 2, Dodgers 1

Saturday, Oct. 15: Padres 5, Dodgers 3 (Padres win series, 3-1)

