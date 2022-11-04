MLB Playoff Tracker: Astros Win Game 5 of World Series

The 2022 Major League Baseball postseason is set, and you can follow along with the schedule and results all October long.

The 2022 Major League Baseball postseason will crown the next World Series champion. All postseason long you can follow along with the schedule, the results and the big moments that will lead to the next world champion.

We are now in the World Series, where the American League champion Houston Astros face the National League champion Philadelphia Phillies. The Astros defeated the Phillies, 3-2, on Thursday as the Astros are now one win away from winning their second World Series.

Below is the full 2022 MLB postseason schedule, including broadcast information. Games on ESPN, ESPN2, ABC, Fox and FS1 can be streamed on fuboTV (try for free). Game times are subject to change. All game times are eastern.

World Series (best-of-seven)

Friday, Oct. 28: Philadelphia 6, Houston (10 innings)

Saturday, Oct. 29: Houston 5, Philadelphia 2

Tuesday, Nov. 1: Philadelphia 7, Houston 0

Wednesday, Nov. 2: Houston 5, Philadelphia 0

Thursday, Nov. 3: Houston 3, Philadelphia 2 (Houston leads series, 3-2)

Saturday, Nov. 5: Philadelphia Phillies at Houston Astros, 8:03 p.m., Fox

Sunday, Nov. 6: Philadelphia Phillies at Houston Astros, 8:03 p.m., Fox (if necessary)

Wild Card Series (best-of-three)

American League

Cleveland Guardians at Tampa Bay Rays

Friday, Oct. 7: Guardians 2, Rays 1 (Guardians lead series, 1-0)

Saturday, Oct. 8: Guardians 1, Rays 0 (15 innings - Guardians win series, 2-0)

Toronto Blue Jays at Seattle Mariners

Friday, Oct. 7: Mariners 4, Blue Jays 0 (Mariners lead series, 1-0)

Saturday, Oct. 8: Mariners 10, Blue Jays 9 (Mariners win series, 2-0)

National League

St. Louis Cardinals at Philadelphia Phillies

Friday, Oct. 7: Phillies 6, Cardinals 3 (Phillies lead series, 1-0)

Saturday, Oct. 8: Phillies 2, Cardinals 0 (Phillies win series, 2-0)

New York Mets at San Diego Padres

Friday, Oct. 7: Padres 7, Mets 1 (Padres lead series, 1-0)

Saturday, Oct. 8: Mets 7, Padres 3 (Series tied, 1-1)

Saturday, Oct. 9: Padres 6, Mets 0 (Padres win series, 2-1)

League Division Series (best-of-five)

American League

New York Yankees vs. Cleveland Guardians

Tuesday, Oct. 11: Yankees 4, Guardians 1

Friday, Oct. 14: Guardians 4, Yankees 2, 10 innings

Saturday, Oct. 15: Guardians 6, Yankees 5

Sunday, Oct. 16: Yankees 4, Guardians 2

Tuesday, Oct. 18: Yankees 5, Guardians 1 (Yankees win series, 3-2)

Houston Astros vs. Seattle Mariners

Tuesday, Oct. 11: Astros 8, Mariners 7

Thursday, Oct. 13: Astros 4, Mariners 2

Saturday, Oct. 15: Astros 1, Mariners 0 (Astros win series, 3-0)

National League League

Atlanta Braves vs. Philadelphia Phillies

Tuesday, Oct. 11: Phillies 7, Braves 6

Wednesday, Oct. 12: Braves 3, Phillies 0

Friday, Oct. 14: Phillies 9, Braves 1

Saturday, Oct. 15: Phillies 8, Braves 3 (Phillies win series, 3-1)

Los Angeles Dodgers vs. San Diego Padres

Tuesday, Oct. 11: Dodgers 5, Padres 3

Wednesday, Oct. 12: Padres 5, Dodgers 3

Friday, Oct. 14: Padres 2, Dodgers 1

Saturday, Oct. 15: Padres 5, Dodgers 3 (Padres win series, 3-1)

League Championship Series (best-of-seven)

American League

Wednesday, Oct. 19: Houston Astros 4, New York Yankees 2

Thursday, Oct. 20: Houston Astros 3, New York Yankees 2

Saturday, Oct. 22: Houston Astros 5, New York Yankees 0

Sunday, Oct. 23: Houston Astros 6, New York Yankees 5 (Astros win series, 4-0)

National League

Tuesday, Oct. 18: Philadelphia Phillies 2, San Diego Padres 0

Wednesday, Oct. 19: San Diego Padres 8, Philadelphia Phillies 5

Friday, Oct. 21: Philadelphia Phillies 4, San Diego Padres 2 (Phillies lead series, 2-1)

Saturday, Oct. 22: Philadelphia Phillies 10, San Diego Padres 6

Sunday, Oct. 23: San Diego Padres at Philadelphia Phillies 4, San Diego Padres 3 (Phillies win series, 4-1)

