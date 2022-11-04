Skip to main content

MLB Playoff Tracker: Astros Win Game 5 of World Series

The 2022 Major League Baseball postseason is set, and you can follow along with the schedule and results all October long.

The 2022 Major League Baseball postseason will crown the next World Series champion. All postseason long you can follow along with the schedule, the results and the big moments that will lead to the next world champion. 

We are now in the World Series, where the American League champion Houston Astros face the National League champion Philadelphia Phillies. The Astros defeated the Phillies, 3-2, on Thursday as the Astros are now one win away from winning their second World Series.

Below is the full 2022 MLB postseason schedule, including broadcast information. Games on ESPN, ESPN2, ABC, Fox and FS1 can be streamed on fuboTV (try for free). Game times are subject to change. All game times are eastern.

World Series (best-of-seven)

Friday, Oct. 28: Philadelphia 6, Houston (10 innings)

Saturday, Oct. 29: Houston 5, Philadelphia 2

Tuesday, Nov. 1: Philadelphia 7, Houston 0

Wednesday, Nov. 2: Houston 5, Philadelphia 0

Thursday, Nov. 3: Houston 3, Philadelphia 2 (Houston leads series, 3-2)

Saturday, Nov. 5: Philadelphia Phillies at Houston Astros, 8:03 p.m., Fox

Sunday, Nov. 6: Philadelphia Phillies at Houston Astros, 8:03 p.m., Fox (if necessary)

Wild Card Series (best-of-three)

American League

Cleveland Guardians at Tampa Bay Rays

Friday, Oct. 7: Guardians 2, Rays 1 (Guardians lead series, 1-0)

Saturday, Oct. 8: Guardians 1, Rays 0 (15 innings - Guardians win series, 2-0)

Toronto Blue Jays at Seattle Mariners

Friday, Oct. 7: Mariners 4, Blue Jays 0 (Mariners lead series, 1-0)

Saturday, Oct. 8: Mariners 10, Blue Jays 9 (Mariners win series, 2-0)

National League

St. Louis Cardinals at Philadelphia Phillies

Friday, Oct. 7: Phillies 6, Cardinals 3 (Phillies lead series, 1-0)

Saturday, Oct. 8: Phillies 2, Cardinals 0 (Phillies win series, 2-0)

New York Mets at San Diego Padres

Friday, Oct. 7: Padres 7, Mets 1 (Padres lead series, 1-0)

Saturday, Oct. 8: Mets 7, Padres 3 (Series tied, 1-1)

Saturday, Oct. 9: Padres 6, Mets 0 (Padres win series, 2-1)

League Division Series (best-of-five)

American League

New York Yankees vs. Cleveland Guardians

Tuesday, Oct. 11: Yankees 4, Guardians 1

Scroll to Continue

Recommended Articles

Jun 30, 2021; Omaha, Nebraska, USA; Vanderbilt Commodores pitcher Kumar Rocker (80) pitches in the fourth inning against the Mississippi St. Bulldogs at TD Ameritrade Park. Mandatory Credit: Steven Branscombe-USA TODAY Sports
Play

Rangers Kumar Rocker Shuts Them Down in AFL

Keep track of all of the Texas Rangers prospects on the Surprise Saguaros in the Inside the Rangers Arizona Fall League Tracker.

By Matthew Postins
May 25, 2022; Anaheim, California, USA; Texas Rangers General Manager Chris Young on the field before the game against the Los Angeles Angels at Angel Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kiyoshi Mio-USA TODAY Sports
Play

Rangers Interested in Veteran GM

The Texas Rangers have a general manager in Chris Young, so it's unclear what capacity this potential front office exec might take.

By Matthew Postins
Aug 3, 2022; Arlington, Texas, USA; Texas Rangers relief pitcher Matt Moore (45) pitches against the Baltimore Orioles during the seventh inning at Globe Life Field. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports
Play

Rangers 40-Man Roster Wraps: Matt Moore

The left-hander had an incredible season coming out of the Texas Rangers bullpen in 2022.

By Matthew Postins

Friday, Oct. 14: Guardians 4, Yankees 2, 10 innings

Saturday, Oct. 15: Guardians 6, Yankees 5

Sunday, Oct. 16: Yankees 4, Guardians 2

Tuesday, Oct. 18: Yankees 5, Guardians 1 (Yankees win series, 3-2)

Houston Astros vs. Seattle Mariners

Tuesday, Oct. 11: Astros 8, Mariners 7

Thursday, Oct. 13: Astros 4, Mariners 2

Saturday, Oct. 15: Astros 1, Mariners 0 (Astros win series, 3-0)

National League League

Atlanta Braves vs. Philadelphia Phillies

Tuesday, Oct. 11: Phillies 7, Braves 6

Wednesday, Oct. 12: Braves 3, Phillies 0

Friday, Oct. 14: Phillies 9, Braves 1

Saturday, Oct. 15: Phillies 8, Braves 3 (Phillies win series, 3-1)

Los Angeles Dodgers vs. San Diego Padres

Tuesday, Oct. 11: Dodgers 5, Padres 3

Wednesday, Oct. 12: Padres 5, Dodgers 3

Friday, Oct. 14: Padres 2, Dodgers 1

Saturday, Oct. 15: Padres 5, Dodgers 3 (Padres win series, 3-1)

League Championship Series (best-of-seven)

American League

Wednesday, Oct. 19: Houston Astros 4, New York Yankees 2

Thursday, Oct. 20: Houston Astros 3, New York Yankees 2

Saturday, Oct. 22: Houston Astros 5, New York Yankees 0

Sunday, Oct. 23: Houston Astros 6, New York Yankees 5 (Astros win series, 4-0)

National League

Tuesday, Oct. 18: Philadelphia Phillies 2, San Diego Padres 0

Wednesday, Oct. 19: San Diego Padres 8, Philadelphia Phillies 5

Friday, Oct. 21: Philadelphia Phillies 4, San Diego Padres 2 (Phillies lead series, 2-1)

Saturday, Oct. 22: Philadelphia Phillies 10, San Diego Padres 6

Sunday, Oct. 23: San Diego Padres at Philadelphia Phillies 4, San Diego Padres 3 (Phillies win series, 4-1)

Catch up with Inside the Rangers on Facebook and Twitter.

Texas RangersAtlanta BravesHouston AstrosNew York YankeesNew York MetsCleveland GuardiansTampa Bay RaysSt. Louis CardinalsPhiladelphia PhilliesSan Diego PadresSeattle MarinersToronto Blue Jays

MLB Playoff Tracker: Astros Win Game 5 of World Series

The 2022 Major League Baseball postseason is set, and you can follow along with the schedule and results all October long.

The 2022 Major League Baseball postseason will crown the next World Series champion. All postseason long you can follow along with the schedule, the results and the big moments that will lead to the next world champion. 

We are now in the World Series, where the American League champion Houston Astros face the National League champion Philadelphia Phillies. The Astros defeated the Phillies, 3-2, on Thursday as the Astros are now one win away from winning their second World Series.

Below is the full 2022 MLB postseason schedule, including broadcast information. Games on ESPN, ESPN2, ABC, Fox and FS1 can be streamed on fuboTV (try for free). Game times are subject to change. All game times are eastern.

World Series (best-of-seven)

Friday, Oct. 28: Philadelphia 6, Houston (10 innings)

Saturday, Oct. 29: Houston 5, Philadelphia 2

Tuesday, Nov. 1: Philadelphia 7, Houston 0

Wednesday, Nov. 2: Houston 5, Philadelphia 0

Thursday, Nov. 3: Houston 3, Philadelphia 2 (Houston leads series, 3-2)

Saturday, Nov. 5: Philadelphia Phillies at Houston Astros, 8:03 p.m., Fox

Sunday, Nov. 6: Philadelphia Phillies at Houston Astros, 8:03 p.m., Fox (if necessary)

Wild Card Series (best-of-three)

American League

Cleveland Guardians at Tampa Bay Rays

Friday, Oct. 7: Guardians 2, Rays 1 (Guardians lead series, 1-0)

Saturday, Oct. 8: Guardians 1, Rays 0 (15 innings - Guardians win series, 2-0)

Toronto Blue Jays at Seattle Mariners

Friday, Oct. 7: Mariners 4, Blue Jays 0 (Mariners lead series, 1-0)

Saturday, Oct. 8: Mariners 10, Blue Jays 9 (Mariners win series, 2-0)

National League

St. Louis Cardinals at Philadelphia Phillies

Friday, Oct. 7: Phillies 6, Cardinals 3 (Phillies lead series, 1-0)

Saturday, Oct. 8: Phillies 2, Cardinals 0 (Phillies win series, 2-0)

New York Mets at San Diego Padres

Friday, Oct. 7: Padres 7, Mets 1 (Padres lead series, 1-0)

Saturday, Oct. 8: Mets 7, Padres 3 (Series tied, 1-1)

Saturday, Oct. 9: Padres 6, Mets 0 (Padres win series, 2-1)

League Division Series (best-of-five)

American League

New York Yankees vs. Cleveland Guardians

Tuesday, Oct. 11: Yankees 4, Guardians 1

Friday, Oct. 14: Guardians 4, Yankees 2, 10 innings

Saturday, Oct. 15: Guardians 6, Yankees 5

Sunday, Oct. 16: Yankees 4, Guardians 2

Tuesday, Oct. 18: Yankees 5, Guardians 1 (Yankees win series, 3-2)

Houston Astros vs. Seattle Mariners

Tuesday, Oct. 11: Astros 8, Mariners 7

Thursday, Oct. 13: Astros 4, Mariners 2

Saturday, Oct. 15: Astros 1, Mariners 0 (Astros win series, 3-0)

National League League

Atlanta Braves vs. Philadelphia Phillies

Tuesday, Oct. 11: Phillies 7, Braves 6

Wednesday, Oct. 12: Braves 3, Phillies 0

Friday, Oct. 14: Phillies 9, Braves 1

Saturday, Oct. 15: Phillies 8, Braves 3 (Phillies win series, 3-1)

Los Angeles Dodgers vs. San Diego Padres

Tuesday, Oct. 11: Dodgers 5, Padres 3

Wednesday, Oct. 12: Padres 5, Dodgers 3

Friday, Oct. 14: Padres 2, Dodgers 1

Saturday, Oct. 15: Padres 5, Dodgers 3 (Padres win series, 3-1)

League Championship Series (best-of-seven)

American League

Wednesday, Oct. 19: Houston Astros 4, New York Yankees 2

Thursday, Oct. 20: Houston Astros 3, New York Yankees 2

Saturday, Oct. 22: Houston Astros 5, New York Yankees 0

Sunday, Oct. 23: Houston Astros 6, New York Yankees 5 (Astros win series, 4-0)

National League

Tuesday, Oct. 18: Philadelphia Phillies 2, San Diego Padres 0

Wednesday, Oct. 19: San Diego Padres 8, Philadelphia Phillies 5

Friday, Oct. 21: Philadelphia Phillies 4, San Diego Padres 2 (Phillies lead series, 2-1)

Saturday, Oct. 22: Philadelphia Phillies 10, San Diego Padres 6

Sunday, Oct. 23: San Diego Padres at Philadelphia Phillies 4, San Diego Padres 3 (Phillies win series, 4-1)

Catch up with Inside the Rangers on Facebook and Twitter.

Jun 30, 2021; Omaha, Nebraska, USA; Vanderbilt Commodores pitcher Kumar Rocker (80) pitches in the fourth inning against the Mississippi St. Bulldogs at TD Ameritrade Park. Mandatory Credit: Steven Branscombe-USA TODAY Sports
News

Rangers Kumar Rocker Shuts Them Down in AFL

By Matthew Postins
May 25, 2022; Anaheim, California, USA; Texas Rangers General Manager Chris Young on the field before the game against the Los Angeles Angels at Angel Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kiyoshi Mio-USA TODAY Sports
News

Rangers Interested in Veteran GM

By Matthew Postins
Aug 3, 2022; Arlington, Texas, USA; Texas Rangers relief pitcher Matt Moore (45) pitches against the Baltimore Orioles during the seventh inning at Globe Life Field. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports
News

Rangers 40-Man Roster Wraps: Matt Moore

By Matthew Postins
Evan Carter
News

Rangers Top 30 Prospect Wraps: Evan Carter

By Matthew Postins
Texas Rangers Logo
News

Report: Rangers to Sign Cuban Player

By Matthew Postins
Aug 23, 2022; Denver, Colorado, USA; Texas Rangers second baseman Marcus Semien (2) runs to third base on an RBI triple in the fifth inning against the Colorado Rockies at Coors Field. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-USA TODAY Sports
News

Rangers 40-Man Roster Wraps: Marcus Semien

By Matthew Postins
Texas Rangers Logo
News

Rangers Top 30 Prospect Wraps: Owen White

By Matthew Postins
Jun 18, 2022; Detroit, Michigan, USA; Texas Rangers relief pitcher Jose Leclerc pitches in the sixth inning against the Detroit Tigers at Comerica Park. Mandatory Credit: Rick Osentoski-USA TODAY Sports
News

Rangers 40-Man Roster Wraps: Jose Leclerc

By Matthew Postins