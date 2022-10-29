Skip to main content

MLB Playoff Tracker: Phillies Take 1-0 World Series Lead

The 2022 Major League Baseball postseason is set, and you can follow along with the schedule and results all October long.

The 2022 Major League Baseball postseason will crown the next World Series champion. All postseason long you can follow along with the schedule, the results and the big moments that will lead to the next world champion. 

We are now in the World Series, where the American League champion Houston Astros will face the National League champion Philadelphia Phillies. The Phillies won Game 1 on Friday night, 6-5, in 10 innings. 

Below is the full 2022 MLB postseason schedule, including broadcast information. Games on ESPN, ESPN2, ABC, Fox and FS1 can be streamed on fuboTV (try for free). Game times are subject to change. All game times are eastern.

World Series (best-of-seven)

Friday, Oct. 28: Philadelphia Phillies 6, Houston Astros (10 innings, Philadelphia up 1-0)

Saturday, Oct. 29: Philadelphia Phillies at Houston Astros, 8:03 p.m., Fox

Monday, Oct. 31: Houston Astros at Philadelphia Phillies, 8:03 p.m., Fox

Tuesday., Nov. 1: Houston Astros at Philadelphia Phillies, 8:03 p.m., Fox

Wednesday, Nov. 2: Houston Astros at Philadelphia Phillies, 8:03 p.m., Fox (if necessary)

Friday, Nov. 4: Philadelphia Phillies at Houston Astros, 8:03 p.m., Fox (if necessary)

Saturday, Nov. 5: Philadelphia Phillies at Houston Astros, 8:03 p.m., Fox (if necessary)

Wild Card Series (best-of-three)

American League

Cleveland Guardians at Tampa Bay Rays

Friday, Oct. 7: Guardians 2, Rays 1 (Guardians lead series, 1-0)

Saturday, Oct. 8: Guardians 1, Rays 0 (15 innings - Guardians win series, 2-0)

Toronto Blue Jays at Seattle Mariners

Friday, Oct. 7: Mariners 4, Blue Jays 0 (Mariners lead series, 1-0)

Saturday, Oct. 8: Mariners 10, Blue Jays 9 (Mariners win series, 2-0)

National League

St. Louis Cardinals at Philadelphia Phillies

Friday, Oct. 7: Phillies 6, Cardinals 3 (Phillies lead series, 1-0)

Saturday, Oct. 8: Phillies 2, Cardinals 0 (Phillies win series, 2-0)

New York Mets at San Diego Padres

Friday, Oct. 7: Padres 7, Mets 1 (Padres lead series, 1-0)

Saturday, Oct. 8: Mets 7, Padres 3 (Series tied, 1-1)

Saturday, Oct. 9: Padres 6, Mets 0 (Padres win series, 2-1)

League Division Series (best-of-five)

American League

New York Yankees vs. Cleveland Guardians

Tuesday, Oct. 11: Yankees 4, Guardians 1

Scroll to Continue

Recommended Articles

Sep 17, 2022; St. Petersburg, Florida, USA; Texas Rangers interim manager Tony Beasley (27) looks on during the fifth inning against the Tampa Bay Rays at Tropicana Field. Mandatory Credit: Mike Watters-USA TODAY Sports
Play

Tony Beasley Confirms Return to Rangers

Tony Beasley was the only other person interviewed for the Rangers manager job that went to Bruce Bochy.

By Matthew Postins
Sep 7, 2022; Houston, Texas, USA; Texas Rangers starting pitcher Cole Ragans (50) delivers a pitch during the second inning against the Houston Astros at Minute Maid Park. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-USA TODAY Sports
Play

Rangers 40-Man Roster Wraps: Cole Ragans

The former first-round pick finally broke in with the Texas Rangers, but he wasn't able to pick up that first Major League win.

By Matthew Postins
Andy Ibanez
Play

Rangers 40-Man Roster Wraps: Andy Ibanez

The third baseman started the season with the Rangers but finished the season in the minor leagues.

By Matthew Postins

Friday, Oct. 14: Guardians 4, Yankees 2, 10 innings

Saturday, Oct. 15: Guardians 6, Yankees 5

Sunday, Oct. 16: Yankees 4, Guardians 2

Tuesday, Oct. 18: Yankees 5, Guardians 1 (Yankees win series, 3-2)

Houston Astros vs. Seattle Mariners

Tuesday, Oct. 11: Astros 8, Mariners 7

Thursday, Oct. 13: Astros 4, Mariners 2

Saturday, Oct. 15: Astros 1, Mariners 0 (Astros win series, 3-0)

National League League

Atlanta Braves vs. Philadelphia Phillies

Tuesday, Oct. 11: Phillies 7, Braves 6

Wednesday, Oct. 12: Braves 3, Phillies 0

Friday, Oct. 14: Phillies 9, Braves 1

Saturday, Oct. 15: Phillies 8, Braves 3 (Phillies win series, 3-1)

Los Angeles Dodgers vs. San Diego Padres

Tuesday, Oct. 11: Dodgers 5, Padres 3

Wednesday, Oct. 12: Padres 5, Dodgers 3

Friday, Oct. 14: Padres 2, Dodgers 1

Saturday, Oct. 15: Padres 5, Dodgers 3 (Padres win series, 3-1)

League Championship Series (best-of-seven)

American League

Wednesday, Oct. 19: Houston Astros 4, New York Yankees 2

Thursday, Oct. 20: Houston Astros 3, New York Yankees 2

Saturday, Oct. 22: Houston Astros 5, New York Yankees 0

Sunday, Oct. 23: Houston Astros 6, New York Yankees 5 (Astros win series, 4-0)

National League

Tuesday, Oct. 18: Philadelphia Phillies 2, San Diego Padres 0

Wednesday, Oct. 19: San Diego Padres 8, Philadelphia Phillies 5

Friday, Oct. 21: Philadelphia Phillies 4, San Diego Padres 2 (Phillies lead series, 2-1)

Saturday, Oct. 22: Philadelphia Phillies 10, San Diego Padres 6

Sunday, Oct. 23: San Diego Padres at Philadelphia Phillies 4, San Diego Padres 3 (Phillies win series, 4-1)

Catch up with Inside the Rangers on Facebook and Twitter.

Texas RangersAtlanta BravesHouston AstrosNew York YankeesNew York MetsCleveland GuardiansTampa Bay RaysSt. Louis CardinalsPhiladelphia PhilliesSan Diego PadresSeattle MarinersToronto Blue Jays

MLB Playoff Tracker: Phillies Take 1-0 World Series Lead

The 2022 Major League Baseball postseason is set, and you can follow along with the schedule and results all October long.

The 2022 Major League Baseball postseason will crown the next World Series champion. All postseason long you can follow along with the schedule, the results and the big moments that will lead to the next world champion. 

We are now in the World Series, where the American League champion Houston Astros will face the National League champion Philadelphia Phillies. The Phillies won Game 1 on Friday night, 6-5, in 10 innings. 

Below is the full 2022 MLB postseason schedule, including broadcast information. Games on ESPN, ESPN2, ABC, Fox and FS1 can be streamed on fuboTV (try for free). Game times are subject to change. All game times are eastern.

World Series (best-of-seven)

Friday, Oct. 28: Philadelphia Phillies 6, Houston Astros (10 innings, Philadelphia up 1-0)

Saturday, Oct. 29: Philadelphia Phillies at Houston Astros, 8:03 p.m., Fox

Monday, Oct. 31: Houston Astros at Philadelphia Phillies, 8:03 p.m., Fox

Tuesday., Nov. 1: Houston Astros at Philadelphia Phillies, 8:03 p.m., Fox

Wednesday, Nov. 2: Houston Astros at Philadelphia Phillies, 8:03 p.m., Fox (if necessary)

Friday, Nov. 4: Philadelphia Phillies at Houston Astros, 8:03 p.m., Fox (if necessary)

Saturday, Nov. 5: Philadelphia Phillies at Houston Astros, 8:03 p.m., Fox (if necessary)

Wild Card Series (best-of-three)

American League

Cleveland Guardians at Tampa Bay Rays

Friday, Oct. 7: Guardians 2, Rays 1 (Guardians lead series, 1-0)

Saturday, Oct. 8: Guardians 1, Rays 0 (15 innings - Guardians win series, 2-0)

Toronto Blue Jays at Seattle Mariners

Friday, Oct. 7: Mariners 4, Blue Jays 0 (Mariners lead series, 1-0)

Saturday, Oct. 8: Mariners 10, Blue Jays 9 (Mariners win series, 2-0)

National League

St. Louis Cardinals at Philadelphia Phillies

Friday, Oct. 7: Phillies 6, Cardinals 3 (Phillies lead series, 1-0)

Saturday, Oct. 8: Phillies 2, Cardinals 0 (Phillies win series, 2-0)

New York Mets at San Diego Padres

Friday, Oct. 7: Padres 7, Mets 1 (Padres lead series, 1-0)

Saturday, Oct. 8: Mets 7, Padres 3 (Series tied, 1-1)

Saturday, Oct. 9: Padres 6, Mets 0 (Padres win series, 2-1)

League Division Series (best-of-five)

American League

New York Yankees vs. Cleveland Guardians

Tuesday, Oct. 11: Yankees 4, Guardians 1

Friday, Oct. 14: Guardians 4, Yankees 2, 10 innings

Saturday, Oct. 15: Guardians 6, Yankees 5

Sunday, Oct. 16: Yankees 4, Guardians 2

Tuesday, Oct. 18: Yankees 5, Guardians 1 (Yankees win series, 3-2)

Houston Astros vs. Seattle Mariners

Tuesday, Oct. 11: Astros 8, Mariners 7

Thursday, Oct. 13: Astros 4, Mariners 2

Saturday, Oct. 15: Astros 1, Mariners 0 (Astros win series, 3-0)

National League League

Atlanta Braves vs. Philadelphia Phillies

Tuesday, Oct. 11: Phillies 7, Braves 6

Wednesday, Oct. 12: Braves 3, Phillies 0

Friday, Oct. 14: Phillies 9, Braves 1

Saturday, Oct. 15: Phillies 8, Braves 3 (Phillies win series, 3-1)

Los Angeles Dodgers vs. San Diego Padres

Tuesday, Oct. 11: Dodgers 5, Padres 3

Wednesday, Oct. 12: Padres 5, Dodgers 3

Friday, Oct. 14: Padres 2, Dodgers 1

Saturday, Oct. 15: Padres 5, Dodgers 3 (Padres win series, 3-1)

League Championship Series (best-of-seven)

American League

Wednesday, Oct. 19: Houston Astros 4, New York Yankees 2

Thursday, Oct. 20: Houston Astros 3, New York Yankees 2

Saturday, Oct. 22: Houston Astros 5, New York Yankees 0

Sunday, Oct. 23: Houston Astros 6, New York Yankees 5 (Astros win series, 4-0)

National League

Tuesday, Oct. 18: Philadelphia Phillies 2, San Diego Padres 0

Wednesday, Oct. 19: San Diego Padres 8, Philadelphia Phillies 5

Friday, Oct. 21: Philadelphia Phillies 4, San Diego Padres 2 (Phillies lead series, 2-1)

Saturday, Oct. 22: Philadelphia Phillies 10, San Diego Padres 6

Sunday, Oct. 23: San Diego Padres at Philadelphia Phillies 4, San Diego Padres 3 (Phillies win series, 4-1)

Catch up with Inside the Rangers on Facebook and Twitter.

Sep 17, 2022; St. Petersburg, Florida, USA; Texas Rangers interim manager Tony Beasley (27) looks on during the fifth inning against the Tampa Bay Rays at Tropicana Field. Mandatory Credit: Mike Watters-USA TODAY Sports
News

Tony Beasley Confirms Return to Rangers

By Matthew Postins
Sep 7, 2022; Houston, Texas, USA; Texas Rangers starting pitcher Cole Ragans (50) delivers a pitch during the second inning against the Houston Astros at Minute Maid Park. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-USA TODAY Sports
News

Rangers 40-Man Roster Wraps: Cole Ragans

By Matthew Postins
Andy Ibanez
News

Rangers 40-Man Roster Wraps: Andy Ibanez

By Matthew Postins
Oct 24, 2022; Arlington, TX, USA; Texas Rangers general manager Chris Young (left) along with managing partner and majority owner Ray Davis (right) presents new team manager Bruce Bochy his Rangers jersey during a news conference at Globe Life Field. Mandatory Credit: Jim Cowsert-USA TODAY Sports
News

Rangers Re-Calibration: In With Old, Out With New

By Richie Whitt
Sep 16, 2022; St. Petersburg, Florida, USA; Texas Rangers first baseman Nathaniel Lowe (30) reacts after hitting a two-run home runa gainst the Tampa Bay Rays in the third inning at Tropicana Field. Mandatory Credit: Nathan Ray Seebeck-USA TODAY Sports
News

Four Rangers Are Silver Slugger Finalists

By Matthew Postins
Texas Rangers Logo
News

Rangers Top 30 Prospect Wraps: Dustin Harris

By Matthew Postins
Sep 13, 2022; Arlington, Texas, USA; Texas Rangers right fielder Adolis Garcia (53) runs to second base after hitting a one-run RBI double in the first inning against the Oakland Athletics at Globe Life Field. Mandatory Credit: Tim Heitman-USA TODAY Sports
News

Rangers 40-Man Roster Wraps: Adolis Garcia

By Matthew Postins
Oct 24, 2022; Arlington, TX, USA; Texas Rangers general manager Chris Young (left) along with managing partner and majority owner Ray Davis (right) presents new team manager Bruce Bochy his Rangers jersey during a news conference at Globe Life Field. Mandatory Credit: Jim Cowsert-USA TODAY Sports
News

Inside Rangers' Courtship of Bruce Bochy

By Matthew Postins