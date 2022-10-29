MLB Playoff Tracker: Phillies Take 1-0 World Series Lead
The 2022 Major League Baseball postseason will crown the next World Series champion. All postseason long you can follow along with the schedule, the results and the big moments that will lead to the next world champion.
We are now in the World Series, where the American League champion Houston Astros will face the National League champion Philadelphia Phillies. The Phillies won Game 1 on Friday night, 6-5, in 10 innings.
Below is the full 2022 MLB postseason schedule, including broadcast information. Games on ESPN, ESPN2, ABC, Fox and FS1 can be streamed on fuboTV (try for free). Game times are subject to change. All game times are eastern.
World Series (best-of-seven)
Friday, Oct. 28: Philadelphia Phillies 6, Houston Astros (10 innings, Philadelphia up 1-0)
Saturday, Oct. 29: Philadelphia Phillies at Houston Astros, 8:03 p.m., Fox
Monday, Oct. 31: Houston Astros at Philadelphia Phillies, 8:03 p.m., Fox
Tuesday., Nov. 1: Houston Astros at Philadelphia Phillies, 8:03 p.m., Fox
Wednesday, Nov. 2: Houston Astros at Philadelphia Phillies, 8:03 p.m., Fox (if necessary)
Friday, Nov. 4: Philadelphia Phillies at Houston Astros, 8:03 p.m., Fox (if necessary)
Saturday, Nov. 5: Philadelphia Phillies at Houston Astros, 8:03 p.m., Fox (if necessary)
Wild Card Series (best-of-three)
American League
Cleveland Guardians at Tampa Bay Rays
Friday, Oct. 7: Guardians 2, Rays 1 (Guardians lead series, 1-0)
Saturday, Oct. 8: Guardians 1, Rays 0 (15 innings - Guardians win series, 2-0)
Toronto Blue Jays at Seattle Mariners
Friday, Oct. 7: Mariners 4, Blue Jays 0 (Mariners lead series, 1-0)
Saturday, Oct. 8: Mariners 10, Blue Jays 9 (Mariners win series, 2-0)
National League
St. Louis Cardinals at Philadelphia Phillies
Friday, Oct. 7: Phillies 6, Cardinals 3 (Phillies lead series, 1-0)
Saturday, Oct. 8: Phillies 2, Cardinals 0 (Phillies win series, 2-0)
New York Mets at San Diego Padres
Friday, Oct. 7: Padres 7, Mets 1 (Padres lead series, 1-0)
Saturday, Oct. 8: Mets 7, Padres 3 (Series tied, 1-1)
Saturday, Oct. 9: Padres 6, Mets 0 (Padres win series, 2-1)
League Division Series (best-of-five)
American League
New York Yankees vs. Cleveland Guardians
Tuesday, Oct. 11: Yankees 4, Guardians 1
Friday, Oct. 14: Guardians 4, Yankees 2, 10 innings
Saturday, Oct. 15: Guardians 6, Yankees 5
Sunday, Oct. 16: Yankees 4, Guardians 2
Tuesday, Oct. 18: Yankees 5, Guardians 1 (Yankees win series, 3-2)
Houston Astros vs. Seattle Mariners
Tuesday, Oct. 11: Astros 8, Mariners 7
Thursday, Oct. 13: Astros 4, Mariners 2
Saturday, Oct. 15: Astros 1, Mariners 0 (Astros win series, 3-0)
National League League
Atlanta Braves vs. Philadelphia Phillies
Tuesday, Oct. 11: Phillies 7, Braves 6
Wednesday, Oct. 12: Braves 3, Phillies 0
Friday, Oct. 14: Phillies 9, Braves 1
Saturday, Oct. 15: Phillies 8, Braves 3 (Phillies win series, 3-1)
Los Angeles Dodgers vs. San Diego Padres
Tuesday, Oct. 11: Dodgers 5, Padres 3
Wednesday, Oct. 12: Padres 5, Dodgers 3
Friday, Oct. 14: Padres 2, Dodgers 1
Saturday, Oct. 15: Padres 5, Dodgers 3 (Padres win series, 3-1)
League Championship Series (best-of-seven)
American League
Wednesday, Oct. 19: Houston Astros 4, New York Yankees 2
Thursday, Oct. 20: Houston Astros 3, New York Yankees 2
Saturday, Oct. 22: Houston Astros 5, New York Yankees 0
Sunday, Oct. 23: Houston Astros 6, New York Yankees 5 (Astros win series, 4-0)
National League
Tuesday, Oct. 18: Philadelphia Phillies 2, San Diego Padres 0
Wednesday, Oct. 19: San Diego Padres 8, Philadelphia Phillies 5
Friday, Oct. 21: Philadelphia Phillies 4, San Diego Padres 2 (Phillies lead series, 2-1)
Saturday, Oct. 22: Philadelphia Phillies 10, San Diego Padres 6
Sunday, Oct. 23: San Diego Padres at Philadelphia Phillies 4, San Diego Padres 3 (Phillies win series, 4-1)
