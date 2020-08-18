SI.com
MLB Suspends Rangers' Ian Gibaut, Chris Woodward for Intentionally Throwing at Machado Following Tatís Jr. Grand Slam

Chris Halicke

ARLINGTON, Texas — Major League Baseball announced on Tuesday Texas Rangers pitcher Ian Gibaut has received a three-game suspension for his actions in the top of the eighth inning of Monday night’s game against the San Diego Padres at Globe Life Field in Arlington. Gibaut intentionally threw a pitch at Manny Machado of the Padres immediately following the grand slam by Fernando Tatis Jr. 

Chris Young, Major League Baseball’s Senior Vice President of Baseball Operations, made the announcement.

In addition, Rangers manager Chris Woodward has received a one-game suspension as a result of Gibaut’s actions. Both Gibaut and Woodward received undisclosed fines as part of the discipline.

Gibaut’s suspension had been scheduled to begin today, when the Rangers continue to host the Padres. However, Gibaut has elected to appeal. Thus, the discipline will be held in abeyance until the process is complete. Woodward will serve his suspension today. Rangers bench coach Don Wakamatsu will handle Woodward's management duties for Tuesday afternoon's game against the Padres at Globe Life Field.

Tatis Jr. hit his grand slam off a 3-0 fastball while the Padres held a seven-run lead in the eighth inning. Following Monday night's game, Chris Woodward was critical of Tatís Jr. for violating an unwritten rule of running up the score. While Woodward admitted his willingness to adapt to the new norms of baseball in 2020, the damage has certainly been done.

This is a developing story. We will update as we gather more information.

