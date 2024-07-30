Moving Marcus Semien Out Of Leadoff, Texas Rangers Manager Bruce Bochy Hopes To Spark Stagnant Offense
ST. LOUIS — Above all else, Marcus Semien wants to win. Again.
The 12-year veteran and three-time All-Star acquiesced to Texas Rangers manager Bruce Bochy who wanted to shake up his lineup ahead of a three-game series against the St. Louis Cardinals.
For the first time since July 22, 2022, Semien did not leadoff for the Rangers. Instead, Bochy moved him to the third, behind Corey Seager and in front of Wyatt Langford. Josh Smith led off in the Rangers' 6-3 win at Busch Stadium.
"Hopefully, I'll still hit," Semien joked before going 1 for 5 with a double off the left-field wall. He quickly amended his comment. "I'm going to hit regardless of where I'm at [in the lineup.] I think it's [about] trying to change it up and see if we can go on a run here. Why not? The way our offense is looking right now, I don't mind hitting in the middle of the order. I think it's just adds some more balance in the lineup."
That's exactly what Bochy is hoping to accomplish with the change. He's trying to stoke some heat but mixing it up, especially with having Josh Jung prepared to return to the lineup Tuesday for the first time since his right wrist was fractured by a pitch on April 1.
"I'd say as much as anything [I changed the lineup] to see if it could spark it a little bit," Bochy said before the game. "We've kind of been in a little rut here. Is it a big change? No, all we did is flip those two for right now, but you're going to see it changed a little bit with Jung getting back in the lineup. I'm just hoping that any kind of change — sometimes that does something — to get this offense going on a consistent basis."
A year ago, when the Rangers led the American League in runs, hits and batting average en route to their first World Series title, the bottom of the order was getting on base much more consistently ahead of Semien, who had a 100 RBI and scored a league-leasding122 runs at the leadoff spot.
"Last year, a big part of our success was the back end of the order was getting on base for Marcus and Corey," Bochy said. "I changed things to change things. Maybe you get in a rut, you've got to mix it up a little bit. Sometimes I get concerned when you do change guys and they're not comfortable. But these guys are, they were all in on it."
Before Monday night, the last time Semien batted third was June 29, 2022, for then Rangers manager Chris Woodward.
"I'm a baseball player. I'm not going to be worried about now I'm the No. 3 hitter so I need to do this and that. Nah, I'm going to play baseball to the best of my ability," Semien said. "We're all trying to have quality at-bats 1 through 9, and hopefully I can do that in a different spot."
Semien, who scored his team-high 71st run Monday night, has a benchmark of scoring 100 runs a season. It's something he's accomplished in his previous four full seasons (not counting the COVID-shortened 2020 season). He still expects to reach that mark, even if he remains in the 3-hole.
"Hopefully, that means success for us. It's not just 100 runs from Marcus. It means the Rangers are scoring runs again," he said.
