Moving Up! Big Week For Texas Rangers Pitching Rotation, Present And Future
The Texas Rangers top two pitching prospects are expected to be promoted this week.
Kumar Rocker is moving to Triple-A Round Rock from Double-A Frisco and is expected to start Wednesday's game. Jack Leiter, who has spent most of the summer in Round Rock, is expected to rejoin the Rangers rotation this week, likely starting Wednesday's game in Chicago.
Jacob deGrom, who is returning from Tommy John surgery, is scheduled to make his second rehab start on Tuesday in Round Rock. deGrom allowed a run on two hits with strikeouts in two innings on Thursday in Frisco in his first game since June 2023 surgery. He's expected to get his pitch count up to 45 pitches after throwing 29 on Thursday. deGrom is scheduled to ramp up to 75 pitches with two more minor league starts after Tuesday before rejoining the Rangers rotation around Sept. 10.
Rocker is also returning from May 2023 Tommy John surgery. The 2022 MLB Draft's No. 3 overall selection has a 0.46 ERA and 29 strikeouts in 19 2/3 innings over five appearances with Frisco. This will be his first action above Double-A. He made six appearances with High-A Hickory in 2023 before having surgery.
Rocker and Leiter, both 24, were teammates at Vanderbilt before being drafted in consecutive MLB Drafts by the Rangers. Leiter was the No. 2 overall pick in 2021.
Leiter made three spot starts for the Rangers and mostly struggled. In three starts, including April 18 at Detroit, May 8 at Oakland, and May 14 against Cleveland in Arlington. In 9 1/3 innings, he's allowed 17 earned runs, three home runs, and opposing hitters batted .383 against him.
Leiter is expected to get the Wednesday start against the White Sox since Max Scherzer is not ready to return. Originally, the Rangers hoped Scherzer, who is on the injured list with right shoulder soreness, would make the start. Scherzer's rehab start on Friday in Frisco was scratched.
You can follow Stefan Stevenson on X @StefanVersusTex.
