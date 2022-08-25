Skip to main content

Lowe Down: Rangers Have 20-Homer Foursome

Nathaniel Lowe's home run Wednesday at Colorado gives the Rangers more 20-home run players than any MLB team in 2022.

Thanks to Nathaniel Lowe, the Texas Rangers now have four players with at least 20 home runs this season.

No one in Major League Baseball has more.

Lowe hit his milestone home run in the eighth inning of Wednesday’s 16-4 victory over the Colorado Rockies, a game in which Adolis García also extended his career-high hitting streak to 21 games.

Lowe drove in both Marcus Semien and Corey Seager on that blast. They're both in the 20-homer club, too, along with García.

It was part of a huge day for Lowe, as he went 3-for-6 with a triple, five RBI and three runs.

Lowe’s 20 home runs builds on his career high.

Seager — sitting on 26 home runs to lead the Rangers and tied for his career high — was the first to reach 20 home runs on July 11, just before the All-Star Break. It was part of a surge in which Seager hit home runs in five straight games, earned an All-Star Game berth and was selected for the Home Run Derby.

García was the second to do it with a towering shot against Minnesota on Aug. 22. García has a 21-game hitting streak, 20 stolen bases and 20 home runs, making him only the second Rangers player to achieve that. Ivan "Pudge" Rodriguez is the other.

Semien joined the group on Tuesday, hitting a solo home run in the first inning of the Rangers’ opener at Colorado. He didn’t hit his first home run until a grand slam against Oakland on May 28.

