Skip to main content

Recapping Nathaniel Lowe's Sensational August for Rangers

The Texas first baseman had an incredible August, not just in the context of recent Rangers history but in entire AL this season.

In one tweet, the Texas Rangers communication staff conveyed just how incredible first baseman Nathaniel Lowe’s August really was.

Lowe and the Rangers are in Boston for a four-game series that starts on Thursday. He’s coming off being name the American League Player of the Week and he has a .301 batting average going into the final month of the season.

The media that covers the Rangers also named Lowe the Rangers Player of the Month for August, the second time he's claimed that award this season.

But just how good was Lowe’s August?

Lowe finished August batting .389/.450/.648/1.098 (42-for-108), with seven home runs, five doubles, a triple and 21 RBI. The only other players that have hit at least .389 w/ an OPS of 1.098 in a month this season are Austin Riley (July), Yordan Alvarez (June), Paul Goldschmidt (May).

That’s rare company indeed for Lowe, who has never had a better offensive season.

Scroll to Continue

Recommended Articles

Apr 22, 2022; Oakland, California, USA; Texas Rangers starting pitcher Glenn Otto (49) delivers a pitch during the first inning against the Oakland Athletics at RingCentral Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Neville E. Guard-USA TODAY Sports

Rangers Glenn Otto To Start Boston Opener

The rookie right-hander makes his first start of the month after shaving nearly a point off his ERA in August.

By Matthew Postins
Apr 11, 2022; Arlington, Texas, USA; Texas Rangers shortstop Corey Seager (5) singles during the fifth inning against the Colorado Rockies at Globe Life Field. Mandatory Credit: Kevin Jairaj-USA TODAY Sports

Corey Seager Chasing Rangers Homer History

Now that the shortstop has surpassed his career high in homers, is the Texas top 10 single-season list in sight?

By Matthew Postins
Rangers - Leiter

Rangers Top Pitching Prospect Wraps August Up Strong

His final appearance of the month continues an upward trend for the right-hander, who set a career high for strikeouts in his previous start.

By Matthew Postins

For the month, against American League hitters, Lowe ranked first in batting average, hits (42) and total bases (70). He ranked in the Top 10 in OPS (second), slugging percentage (third), on-base percentage (fourth), home runs (tied for fourth) and RBI (seventh).

When Lowe was named the AL Player of the Week for Aug. 22-28, he was coming off a week in which he led the Majors in RBI (11), tied for the MLB lead in home runs (four) and tied for the MLB lead in total bases (24).

From a franchise history perspective, Lowe’s 42 hits are the highest monthly total since Elvis Andrus had 43 hits in August of 2017. Lowe’s 70 total bases are the most of any Rangers player in a single month since Prince Fielder had 80 in May of 2015.

Then there is his current batting average. If Lowe can maintain his .301 batting average the rest of the season, he’ll become the first Rangers hitter since 2016 to finish the season with a an average of .300 or better.

Both Elvis Andrus (.302) and Adrian Beltre (.300) did it in 2016 with enough at-bats to qualify for the batting race.

You can find Matthew Postins on Twitter @PostinsPostcard

Catch up with Inside the Rangers on Facebook and Twitter.

Texas Rangers

Recapping Nathaniel Lowe's Sensational August for Rangers

The Texas first baseman had an incredible August, not just in the context of recent Rangers history but in entire AL this season.

In one tweet, the Texas Rangers communication staff conveyed just how incredible first baseman Nathaniel Lowe’s August really was.

Lowe and the Rangers are in Boston for a four-game series that starts on Thursday. He’s coming off being name the American League Player of the Week and he has a .301 batting average going into the final month of the season.

The media that covers the Rangers also named Lowe the Rangers Player of the Month for August, the second time he's claimed that award this season.

But just how good was Lowe’s August?

Lowe finished August batting .389/.450/.648/1.098 (42-for-108), with seven home runs, five doubles, a triple and 21 RBI. The only other players that have hit at least .389 w/ an OPS of 1.098 in a month this season are Austin Riley (July), Yordan Alvarez (June), Paul Goldschmidt (May).

That’s rare company indeed for Lowe, who has never had a better offensive season.

For the month, against American League hitters, Lowe ranked first in batting average, hits (42) and total bases (70). He ranked in the Top 10 in OPS (second), slugging percentage (third), on-base percentage (fourth), home runs (tied for fourth) and RBI (seventh).

When Lowe was named the AL Player of the Week for Aug. 22-28, he was coming off a week in which he led the Majors in RBI (11), tied for the MLB lead in home runs (four) and tied for the MLB lead in total bases (24).

From a franchise history perspective, Lowe’s 42 hits are the highest monthly total since Elvis Andrus had 43 hits in August of 2017. Lowe’s 70 total bases are the most of any Rangers player in a single month since Prince Fielder had 80 in May of 2015.

Then there is his current batting average. If Lowe can maintain his .301 batting average the rest of the season, he’ll become the first Rangers hitter since 2016 to finish the season with a an average of .300 or better.

Both Elvis Andrus (.302) and Adrian Beltre (.300) did it in 2016 with enough at-bats to qualify for the batting race.

You can find Matthew Postins on Twitter @PostinsPostcard

Catch up with Inside the Rangers on Facebook and Twitter.

Apr 22, 2022; Oakland, California, USA; Texas Rangers starting pitcher Glenn Otto (49) delivers a pitch during the first inning against the Oakland Athletics at RingCentral Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Neville E. Guard-USA TODAY Sports
News

Rangers Glenn Otto To Start Boston Opener

By Matthew Postins
Apr 11, 2022; Arlington, Texas, USA; Texas Rangers shortstop Corey Seager (5) singles during the fifth inning against the Colorado Rockies at Globe Life Field. Mandatory Credit: Kevin Jairaj-USA TODAY Sports
News

Corey Seager Chasing Rangers Homer History

By Matthew Postins
Rangers - Leiter
Prospects

Rangers Top Pitching Prospect Wraps August Up Strong

By Matthew Postins
May 10, 2022; Arlington, Texas, USA; Texas Rangers shortstop Corey Seager (5) follows through on his home run against the Kansas City Royals during the first inning of a baseball game at Globe Life Field.
News

Game Notes: Astros 5, Rangers 3

By Inside The Rangers Staff
Texas Rangers Spring Training
News

Rangers Release 2023 Spring Training Schedule

By Inside The Rangers Staff
Jul 16, 2022; Arlington, Texas, USA; Texas Rangers left fielder Kole Calhoun (56) catches a fly ball hit by Seattle Mariners right fielder Adam Frazier (not pictured) during the second inning at Globe Life Field. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports
Game Day

GAME PREVIEW: Texas Rangers vs. Houston Astros Aug. 31

By Matthew Postins
Apr 12, 2022; Arlington, Texas, USA; Texas Rangers starting pitcher Martin Perez (54) throws during the first inning against the Colorado Rockies at Globe Life Field. Mandatory Credit: Kevin Jairaj-USA TODAY Sports
News

Rangers Ace Martín Pérez Seeks Even August

By Matthew Postins
Jun 4, 2022; Arlington, Texas, USA; Texas Rangers third baseman Ezequiel Duran (70) during the game against the Seattle Mariners at Globe Life Field. Mandatory Credit: Kevin Jairaj-USA TODAY Sports
News

Game Notes: Astros 4, Rangers 2

By Inside The Rangers Staff