GAME PREVIEW: Rangers Square off With Aaron Judge, Yankees

Texas begins its final home series of the season by opening a four-game set with the New York Yankees on Monday.

The Texas Rangers begin the final home series of the season on Monday at 6:05 p.m. when they host the New York Yankees at Globe Life Field.

Texas (66-92) is playing its final four games of the season all against Aaron Judge and the New York Yankees as the two teams make up a series that was supposed to be played earlier this season.

Judge, who comes into the game with 61 home runs, has four games left to try and pass Roger Maris for the single-season home run mark in the American League.

After losing to the Angels, 8-3, on Sunday, the Rangers are now 66-92. Texas has lost five straight, eight of their last nine, 25 of their last 33, gone 25-43 since the All-Star Break and are 15-29 under interim manager Tony Beasley.

The Yankees (97-61) have already won the American League East Division title.

Here is a preview of today game.

New York Yankees (97-61) at Texas Rangers (66-92)

Oct. 3, 2022, Globe Life Field, 6:05 p.m. CT

Starting Pitchers

TEX: LHP Martín Pérez (12-7, 2.93)

Vs.

NYY: RHP Luis Severino (6-3, 3.41)

-

Rangers Pre-Game Transactions:

None

Rangers Injury List:

The following players will not return this season:

P Dane Dunning (15-day, right hip surgery), placed on Sept. 27

P Brett Martin (15-day, left shoulder strain), placed on Sept. 27

OF Brad Miller (60-day, right hip strain), placed on Sept. 9. Moved to 60-Day IL on Sept. 19.

OF Eli White (60-day, right wrist fracture), placed on June 13.

C Mitch Garver (60-day, right forearm flexor tendon repair surgery), placed on July 11.

P Josh Sborz, placed on 15-Day IL on Aug. 30. Moved to 60-Day IL on Sept. 1.

OF Nick Solak (50-day, right foot fracture), placed on Sept. 21.

Follow the Game

TV

Rangers – Bally Sports Southwest

Yankees — YES

Rangers – 105.3 The Fan, KRLD 1080-AM, KFLC 1270

Yankees – WFAN 660/101.9 FM, WADO 1280

-

Texas Rangers Starting Lineup

TBA

-

New York Yankees Starting Lineup

TBA

Sep 24, 2021; Baltimore, Maryland, USA; Texas Rangers first baseman Nathaniel Lowe (30) runs out a home run against the Baltimore Orioles at Oriole Park at Camden Yards.
