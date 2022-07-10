Skip to main content

Joey Gallo Trade Talk: Should Texas Rangers Take Him Back from Yankees?

Now the Yankees are trying to push for the World Series ... and are rumored to be trying to push Gallo off the roster.

ARLINGTON - Joey Gallo was a headline-making trade deadline acquisition for the New York Yankees a year ago with the Texas Rangers, the team that shipped him off.

story in the New York Post notes that the Yankees have been orchestrating trade talks with the outfielder Gallo as the centerpiece.

Among the reported suitors: The Texas Rangers.

The Rangers sit at 39-43 as we write this but still consider themselves to be contenders for a wild card playoff spot. In theory, Gallo could help with a push toward that goal. But ...

Gallo’s present numbers - 10 home runs, 21 RBI and 92 strikeouts - do not exactly scream '"help.''

Gallo, still just 28, will be a free agent at the end of the year, so this would be a "rental" situation. But anyone in favor of the idea would point out that while maybe the bright lights of New York never quite agreed with him, he reached his peak as a big-league player while in a Texas uniform.

He was a two-time All-Star with the Rangers, a run that included last season when he hit 24 home runs before the All-Star break. Could he replicate that in any way while being the beneficiary of a change of scenery? We'll say this: Nobody knows that answer better than the Texas Rangers.

