Insider Gives Rangers Star Slugger Shockingly High Chance To Get Traded
The Texas Rangers continue to be a middling team this year.
Almost halfway through the regular season, the Rangers sit two games under .500 and 7.5 out of first place in the AL West and three back from the final Wild Card spot.
If they aren't able to turn things around, president of baseball operations Chris Young might be forced to go against his preferred way of operating by selling off some of their best trade assets ahead of the July 31 deadline.
However, if Texas is even close to making the playoffs, then it's hard to imagine the aggressive executive is going to become a seller.
That's why it was surprising to see Jeff Passan of ESPN list one of their key sluggers with such a high chance of getting dealt this year.
In his recent piece highlighting the top 50 trade candidates, the insider gave Adolis Garcia a staggering 80% chance of being shipped out of town by the Rangers.
"Garcia averaged 30 homers in 2021 through 2024, but he has fallen off since his 2023 career year. It's worth noting that per xwOBA, he has been the 17th-most unlucky hitter in the big leagues this year, and he has another year of team control, so some teams could see a trade as a good value opportunity," Passan wrote.
It's no secret that Garcia hasn't exactly been the guy who burst onto the scene in 2023 when he blasted 39 homers and drove in 107 runs, the precursor to a record-setting postseason where he set the all-time record for most RBI in a single playoff run.
Coming off a 2024 campaign where he slashed .224/.284/.400 for an OPS+ of 97 despite hitting 25 homers with 85 RBI, Texas hoped he'd get back to his previous form during this year.
Unfortunately, his numbers have taken a hit even further, with his slash line sitting at .232/.283/.397 to go along with just nine homers, 38 RBI and an OPS+ of 96 through 75 games.
Maybe Young and the Rangers are ready to move on from the high risk, high reward slugger and they do move him at the trade deadline like Passan believes is very likely to happen.
However, they also understand that Garcia has been unlucky, so maybe they are holding out hope that his turnaround comes with Texas instead of with another team.
Either way, this is a situation to monitor prior to July 31.
