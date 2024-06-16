Next Stop Arlington? Texas Rangers Recovering Ace Max Scherzer Makes It Through Second Rehab Outing
Max Scherzer did not emerge unscathed from Saturday's second rehab outing for Triple-A Round Rock.
Scherzer, pitching for the first time in a week, allowed three earned runs on four hits and two walks in 4 2/3 innings. He struck out eight, threw a wild pitch, and allowed a home run,
The Texas Rangers right-hander threw against fellow Cy Young winner Dallas Keuchel, who started for the Tacoma Rainiers, a Seattle Mariners affiliate
Scherzer, 39, reached the pitch count the Rangers had tabbed of about 75 pitches, throwing 79 before coming out. He wasn’t quite as sharp as he was a week ago when he threw four scoreless innings.
Manager Bruce Bochy told reporters in Seattle that Texas was hopeful Scherzer would be ready to make his next start with the Rangers, which would come during their upcoming homestand. If ready, Scherzer would be available to face the Kansas City Royals during a weekend series at Globe Life Field.
He threw nearly 50 pitches against Oklahoma City last weekend in his first rehab start since a nerve issue sidelined recovery from December back surgery. Scherzer had to pause his progress while the nerve issue subsided.
Scherzer went a combined 13-6 with the New York Mets and Rangers last year, finishing with a 3.77 ERA. He was 4-2 with a 3.20 ERA after joining the Rangers in a deadline trade in July. Scherzer helped the club win their first World Series title.