No Offensive Fireworks, Only Duds For Texas Rangers Against San Diego Padres
ARLINGTON — There were no offensive fireworks for the Texas Rangers on Thursday.
Pretty much all duds.
The Rangers' run of multiple extra-base hits was halted as the San Diego Padres took the final two games of the series, including a 3-1 win Thursday at Globe Life Field.
The Rangers, who had hit 26 extra-base hits in their previous four games, were held to five singles and Corey Seager's sixth-inning double. Seager scored on Wyatt Langford's RBI single to cut the Padres' lead to 2-1.
Former Rangers player Jurickson Profar led off the fourth with a single and scored on Jorge Solano's two-out double. Profar homered in the sixth to give the Padres a 2-0 lead.
Three thoughts from Thursday's game:
1. Max Scherzer
Max Scherzer allowed three runs on six hits and a walk in 6 1/3 innings in his third start this season. He struck out three while throwing a season-high 90 pitches in a second-long 6 1/3.
"Physically, I'm definitely better. [My] arm felt better. Got to 90 pitches and felt strong there and even got into the seventh," Scherzer said. "From a psychical standpoint, I'm really doing well, and that's what's encouraging coming out of this start."
2. Marcus Semien Sits
For the second time this season, Marcus Semien was not in the starting lineup on Thursday. It's the first time Semien has missed more than two games in a season since 2020. Semien was on deck preparing to pinch-hit in the ninth, but Jonah Heim grounded out to end the game. Semien is batting .094 in his past 15 games and .195 with two homers and 11 RBI in the past 30.
3. Up Next
Right-hander Michael Lorenzen (4-4, 3.40) vs. a Tampa Bay Rays starter to be announced in the series opener at 7:05 p.m. Friday at Globe Life Field.
