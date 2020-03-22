Inside The Rangers
No Texas Rangers Have Tested Positive for COVID-19...Yet

Chris Halicke

New reports of positive COVID-19 tests are released daily. It's obviously impacted several athletes and coaches. Rudy Gobert, Donovan Mitchell, Sean Payton, Kevin Durant – all notable names. 

With the report that two Los Angeles Lakers tested positive, the eyes of the NBA world turns to whether LeBron James will ever contract the virus. 

What does that have to do with baseball? Or the Rangers? It can easily remind us that even the people we immortalize, the athletes we think of being larger than life – they are just as susceptible to this virus as we are. 

Thankfully, no Texas Rangers players or staff have tested positive for COVID-19 or have shown any symptoms. Rangers GM Jon Daniels updated the media last week, but even in his update, he was candid with his response. 

"I expect that to change here at some point," Daniels said. "We're in regular contact with everybody, we've asked everybody to keep us posted. Guys are being honest. If guys are sneezing or have a headache – it's allergy season. We'll record all that stuff, but in our conversations with our medical team and with MLB's medical team, we don't have anybody that they have indicated we should be treating differently at this point."

Daniels understands the reality of the situation. With the amount of people in the Rangers organization, it would actually be a surprise if no one contracted it throughout this whole situation, especially with more and more cases being reported in North Texas everyday.

These are difficult times. Everyone's way of life has been altered in one way or another. Athletes, coaches, and front office executives are no different. If there's anything to remind us that even the larger-than-life specimen we watch on TV are just as human as we are, it's a pandemic. 

