Skip to main content

Postgame Notes: Rangers 10, Athletics 3

Texas splits the four-game series with AL West rival Oakland.

TEXAS scored multiple runs in the 2nd (2), 4th (2), 5th (3), and 8th (2) innings, erupting for 10 runs this afternoon after pushing across a combined 5 runs over the first 3 G of this series vs. Oakland…marked club’s highest scoring total this month, as it had not plated double-digit runs in a single game since 11-8 win on 7/24 at OAK…finished with a 4-3 record on this 7-day, 7-game homestand vs. SEA (2-1) and OAK (2-2), 3rd winning homestand this season and 1st since 6/21-26 vs. PHI/WAS (3-2)…is now 10-7 in 17 G against the A’s in 2022, with today’s win clinching 1st season series victory over Oakland since 2016 (10-9)…hit 2 home runs today after recording just 2 HR over the first 6 G of this homestand.

DANE DUNNING turned in his 10th quality start of the season (6.0 IP, 2 R-ER) to earn his 2nd win in 3 starts (now 3-6), this after a 15-start winless span (0-5) that was the longest single-season losing streak in franchise history…has gone 2-0 with a 2.60 ERA (5 R-ER/17.1 IP) in 3 outings this month to drop his season ERA from 4.30 to 4.06, and has allowed 4-or-fewer runs in 9 straight starts dating back to 6/24 (3.56 ERA over that span)…improved his career record at Globe Life Field to 8-4, 3.15 (47 ER/134.1 IP), tying Jordan Lyles for all-time lead in wins at this facility…both runs allowed this afternoon came via a 2-run HR by Sheldon Neuse in the 4th inning, but Dunning held A’s batters 1-for-8 with 2 walks following the blast.

NATHANIEL LOWE put the game out of reach with a 3-run home run in the 5th inning that extended Texas’ lead to 7-2 at the time…marked his 17th HR of the season, just one shy of matching his career high of 18 set in 2021…the blast, which came against A’s left-handed Zach Logue, was Lowe’s 8th HR off a left-handed pitcher this season, as he is batting .322 (38-118) with 14 extra-base hits (8 HR, 5 2B, 3B) vs. LHP in 2022…he is hitting .371 (23-62) in August, leading Texas batters in both hits (23) and times on base (32) for the month…was intentionally walked in the 6th inning, his 2nd IBB this season.

ADOLIS GARCÍA reached base safely via single and walk in his first 2 plate appearances this afternoon, extending his career-best 15-game hitting streak at .322 (19-59)…it is the longest active hit streak in MLB, longest by a Ranger since a 19-G run by Elvis Andrus from 7/15-8/8/18, and the longest by a Texas outfielder since Leonys Martín from 6/15-7/2/13 (also 15 G).

Scroll to Continue

Recommended Articles

Aug 18, 2022; Arlington, Texas, USA; Texas Rangers first baseman Nathaniel Lowe (30) is congratulated by interim manager Tony Beasley (27) as he arrives to the dugout after hitting a three-run home run against the Oakland Athletics during the fifth inning at Globe Life Field. Mandatory Credit: Jim Cowsert-USA TODAY Sports
Play

Rangers Break Out Against Athletics

Texas ended its four-game series with Oakland with two home runs and a much-needed win after a dramatic three days in Arlington.

By Matthew Postins
Orchard Lake St. Mary's pitcher Brock Porter throws against Forest Hills Northern Friday, June 17, 2022, during the MHSAA D1 semifinal at McLane Stadium in East Lansing. Orchard Lake St. Mary's won 9-0. Porter threw a no-hitter. Dsc 9200 Syndication Lansing State Journal
Play

Rangers Get Surprise in New MLB Top 100

Texas still has six Top 100 prospects in its minor-league system, but its newest Top 100 prospect came from this year's draft class.

By Matthew Postins
Aug 3, 2022; Arlington, Texas, USA; Texas Rangers relief pitcher Matt Moore (45) pitches against the Baltimore Orioles during the seventh inning at Globe Life Field. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports
Play

Busy Rangers Add Pitcher From Paternity Leave

Matt Moore rejoins the club with John King being sent to Triple-A.

By Inside The Rangers Staff

MARK MATHIAS produced 100+ mph exit velocities on each of his 2 hits today (Statcast), which included a solo home run in the 2nd inning (101.0 mph)…marked his 2nd homer of ‘22 (also 1st career HR on 6/11 at WAS w/ MIL) and 1st as a Ranger…has gone 3-for-5 with a HR, 2B, and 2 RBI over his first 2 G with Texas after recall from Round Rock (AAA) on Tuesday…each of Mathias’ 2 career HR and 9 of his 15 career hits have come vs. LHP.

OAKLAND saw its win streak end at 2 straight, as club has dropped 10 of last 12 games...split this 4-G series, ending span of being swept in each of 3 previous series...A's are now 2-2-1 in last 5 road series...now 7-10 vs. TEX this season with 2 games remaining, as A's have lost season series for 1st time since 2016.

ZACH LOGUE took the loss, matching his career high with 7 R-ER allowed...Logue in 2 starts on this road trip, facing both MLB Texas clubs: 0-2, 12.10 (13 ER/9.2 IP), 5 BB/4 SO, 1.97 WHIP, .368 opp. BA.

SHELDON NEUSE hit a 2-R HR in the 2nd inning to account for the game's first runs...the Keller Fossil Ridge HS grad has 2 HR since the end of April, and both have come here at Globe Life Field (also 7/11 at TEX).

MISCELLANEOUS: Jonah Heim (2-for-3, 3B, 2 RBI) notched the 1st triple of his Major League career in the 2nd inning, the 1st 3B by a TEX catcher since Jeff Mathis on 7/25/20 vs. COL (off Jon Gray)…with a double today, each of Shea Langeliers' 1st 3 MLB hits have been XBH (HR, 2 2B)...Matt Moore (1.0 SHO IP, 1 BB, 2 SO) was scoreless in his 1st appearance following a 4-day stint on the MLB Paternity/Bereavement List.

Postgame Notes: Rangers 10, Athletics 3

Texas splits the four-game series with AL West rival Oakland.

TEXAS scored multiple runs in the 2nd (2), 4th (2), 5th (3), and 8th (2) innings, erupting for 10 runs this afternoon after pushing across a combined 5 runs over the first 3 G of this series vs. Oakland…marked club’s highest scoring total this month, as it had not plated double-digit runs in a single game since 11-8 win on 7/24 at OAK…finished with a 4-3 record on this 7-day, 7-game homestand vs. SEA (2-1) and OAK (2-2), 3rd winning homestand this season and 1st since 6/21-26 vs. PHI/WAS (3-2)…is now 10-7 in 17 G against the A’s in 2022, with today’s win clinching 1st season series victory over Oakland since 2016 (10-9)…hit 2 home runs today after recording just 2 HR over the first 6 G of this homestand.

DANE DUNNING turned in his 10th quality start of the season (6.0 IP, 2 R-ER) to earn his 2nd win in 3 starts (now 3-6), this after a 15-start winless span (0-5) that was the longest single-season losing streak in franchise history…has gone 2-0 with a 2.60 ERA (5 R-ER/17.1 IP) in 3 outings this month to drop his season ERA from 4.30 to 4.06, and has allowed 4-or-fewer runs in 9 straight starts dating back to 6/24 (3.56 ERA over that span)…improved his career record at Globe Life Field to 8-4, 3.15 (47 ER/134.1 IP), tying Jordan Lyles for all-time lead in wins at this facility…both runs allowed this afternoon came via a 2-run HR by Sheldon Neuse in the 4th inning, but Dunning held A’s batters 1-for-8 with 2 walks following the blast.

NATHANIEL LOWE put the game out of reach with a 3-run home run in the 5th inning that extended Texas’ lead to 7-2 at the time…marked his 17th HR of the season, just one shy of matching his career high of 18 set in 2021…the blast, which came against A’s left-handed Zach Logue, was Lowe’s 8th HR off a left-handed pitcher this season, as he is batting .322 (38-118) with 14 extra-base hits (8 HR, 5 2B, 3B) vs. LHP in 2022…he is hitting .371 (23-62) in August, leading Texas batters in both hits (23) and times on base (32) for the month…was intentionally walked in the 6th inning, his 2nd IBB this season.

ADOLIS GARCÍA reached base safely via single and walk in his first 2 plate appearances this afternoon, extending his career-best 15-game hitting streak at .322 (19-59)…it is the longest active hit streak in MLB, longest by a Ranger since a 19-G run by Elvis Andrus from 7/15-8/8/18, and the longest by a Texas outfielder since Leonys Martín from 6/15-7/2/13 (also 15 G).

MARK MATHIAS produced 100+ mph exit velocities on each of his 2 hits today (Statcast), which included a solo home run in the 2nd inning (101.0 mph)…marked his 2nd homer of ‘22 (also 1st career HR on 6/11 at WAS w/ MIL) and 1st as a Ranger…has gone 3-for-5 with a HR, 2B, and 2 RBI over his first 2 G with Texas after recall from Round Rock (AAA) on Tuesday…each of Mathias’ 2 career HR and 9 of his 15 career hits have come vs. LHP.

OAKLAND saw its win streak end at 2 straight, as club has dropped 10 of last 12 games...split this 4-G series, ending span of being swept in each of 3 previous series...A's are now 2-2-1 in last 5 road series...now 7-10 vs. TEX this season with 2 games remaining, as A's have lost season series for 1st time since 2016.

ZACH LOGUE took the loss, matching his career high with 7 R-ER allowed...Logue in 2 starts on this road trip, facing both MLB Texas clubs: 0-2, 12.10 (13 ER/9.2 IP), 5 BB/4 SO, 1.97 WHIP, .368 opp. BA.

SHELDON NEUSE hit a 2-R HR in the 2nd inning to account for the game's first runs...the Keller Fossil Ridge HS grad has 2 HR since the end of April, and both have come here at Globe Life Field (also 7/11 at TEX).

MISCELLANEOUS: Jonah Heim (2-for-3, 3B, 2 RBI) notched the 1st triple of his Major League career in the 2nd inning, the 1st 3B by a TEX catcher since Jeff Mathis on 7/25/20 vs. COL (off Jon Gray)…with a double today, each of Shea Langeliers' 1st 3 MLB hits have been XBH (HR, 2 2B)...Matt Moore (1.0 SHO IP, 1 BB, 2 SO) was scoreless in his 1st appearance following a 4-day stint on the MLB Paternity/Bereavement List.

Aug 18, 2022; Arlington, Texas, USA; Texas Rangers first baseman Nathaniel Lowe (30) is congratulated by interim manager Tony Beasley (27) as he arrives to the dugout after hitting a three-run home run against the Oakland Athletics during the fifth inning at Globe Life Field. Mandatory Credit: Jim Cowsert-USA TODAY Sports
News

Rangers Break Out Against Athletics

By Matthew Postins
Orchard Lake St. Mary's pitcher Brock Porter throws against Forest Hills Northern Friday, June 17, 2022, during the MHSAA D1 semifinal at McLane Stadium in East Lansing. Orchard Lake St. Mary's won 9-0. Porter threw a no-hitter. Dsc 9200 Syndication Lansing State Journal
News

Rangers Get Surprise in New MLB Top 100

By Matthew Postins
Aug 3, 2022; Arlington, Texas, USA; Texas Rangers relief pitcher Matt Moore (45) pitches against the Baltimore Orioles during the seventh inning at Globe Life Field. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports
News

Busy Rangers Add Pitcher From Paternity Leave

By Inside The Rangers Staff
Aug 4, 2022; Arlington, Texas, USA; Texas Rangers left fielder Bubba Thompson (65) is congratulated by first base coach Corey Ragsdale (64) after bunting for his first MLB hit during the seventh inning against the Chicago White Sox at Globe Life Field. Mandatory Credit: Raymond Carlin III-USA TODAY Sports
News

How Bubba Thompson Creates 'Havoc' For Rangers

By Matthew Postins
Josh Jung
Prospects

Rangers Have New No. 1 Prospect

By Matthew Postins
Jul 12, 2022; Arlington, Texas, USA; Texas Rangers right fielder Adolis Garcia (53) steals second base ahead of the tag by Oakland Athletics shortstop Elvis Andrus (17) during the fourth inning at Globe Life Field. Mandatory Credit: Kevin Jairaj-USA TODAY Sports
News

Post-Game Notes: Athletics 7, Rangers 2

By Inside The Rangers Staff
Aug 17, 2022; Arlington, Texas, USA; Texas Rangers center fielder Bubba Thompson (65) steals second base past Oakland Athletics second baseman Jonah Bride (77) during the second inning at Globe Life Field. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports
News

Rangers Fall to Athletics Again

By Matthew Postins
Mar 8, 2020; Surprise, Arizona, USA; Texas Rangers general manager Jon Daniels looks on prior to a spring training game against the Los Angeles Dodgers at Surprise Stadium.
News

Jon Daniels Has Message For Rangers Fans

By Matthew Postins