Postgame Notes: Rangers 10, Athletics 3

TEXAS scored multiple runs in the 2nd (2), 4th (2), 5th (3), and 8th (2) innings, erupting for 10 runs this afternoon after pushing across a combined 5 runs over the first 3 G of this series vs. Oakland…marked club’s highest scoring total this month, as it had not plated double-digit runs in a single game since 11-8 win on 7/24 at OAK…finished with a 4-3 record on this 7-day, 7-game homestand vs. SEA (2-1) and OAK (2-2), 3rd winning homestand this season and 1st since 6/21-26 vs. PHI/WAS (3-2)…is now 10-7 in 17 G against the A’s in 2022, with today’s win clinching 1st season series victory over Oakland since 2016 (10-9)…hit 2 home runs today after recording just 2 HR over the first 6 G of this homestand.

DANE DUNNING turned in his 10th quality start of the season (6.0 IP, 2 R-ER) to earn his 2nd win in 3 starts (now 3-6), this after a 15-start winless span (0-5) that was the longest single-season losing streak in franchise history…has gone 2-0 with a 2.60 ERA (5 R-ER/17.1 IP) in 3 outings this month to drop his season ERA from 4.30 to 4.06, and has allowed 4-or-fewer runs in 9 straight starts dating back to 6/24 (3.56 ERA over that span)…improved his career record at Globe Life Field to 8-4, 3.15 (47 ER/134.1 IP), tying Jordan Lyles for all-time lead in wins at this facility…both runs allowed this afternoon came via a 2-run HR by Sheldon Neuse in the 4th inning, but Dunning held A’s batters 1-for-8 with 2 walks following the blast.

NATHANIEL LOWE put the game out of reach with a 3-run home run in the 5th inning that extended Texas’ lead to 7-2 at the time…marked his 17th HR of the season, just one shy of matching his career high of 18 set in 2021…the blast, which came against A’s left-handed Zach Logue, was Lowe’s 8th HR off a left-handed pitcher this season, as he is batting .322 (38-118) with 14 extra-base hits (8 HR, 5 2B, 3B) vs. LHP in 2022…he is hitting .371 (23-62) in August, leading Texas batters in both hits (23) and times on base (32) for the month…was intentionally walked in the 6th inning, his 2nd IBB this season.

ADOLIS GARCÍA reached base safely via single and walk in his first 2 plate appearances this afternoon, extending his career-best 15-game hitting streak at .322 (19-59)…it is the longest active hit streak in MLB, longest by a Ranger since a 19-G run by Elvis Andrus from 7/15-8/8/18, and the longest by a Texas outfielder since Leonys Martín from 6/15-7/2/13 (also 15 G).

MARK MATHIAS produced 100+ mph exit velocities on each of his 2 hits today (Statcast), which included a solo home run in the 2nd inning (101.0 mph)…marked his 2nd homer of ‘22 (also 1st career HR on 6/11 at WAS w/ MIL) and 1st as a Ranger…has gone 3-for-5 with a HR, 2B, and 2 RBI over his first 2 G with Texas after recall from Round Rock (AAA) on Tuesday…each of Mathias’ 2 career HR and 9 of his 15 career hits have come vs. LHP.

OAKLAND saw its win streak end at 2 straight, as club has dropped 10 of last 12 games...split this 4-G series, ending span of being swept in each of 3 previous series...A's are now 2-2-1 in last 5 road series...now 7-10 vs. TEX this season with 2 games remaining, as A's have lost season series for 1st time since 2016.

ZACH LOGUE took the loss, matching his career high with 7 R-ER allowed...Logue in 2 starts on this road trip, facing both MLB Texas clubs: 0-2, 12.10 (13 ER/9.2 IP), 5 BB/4 SO, 1.97 WHIP, .368 opp. BA.

SHELDON NEUSE hit a 2-R HR in the 2nd inning to account for the game's first runs...the Keller Fossil Ridge HS grad has 2 HR since the end of April, and both have come here at Globe Life Field (also 7/11 at TEX).

MISCELLANEOUS: Jonah Heim (2-for-3, 3B, 2 RBI) notched the 1st triple of his Major League career in the 2nd inning, the 1st 3B by a TEX catcher since Jeff Mathis on 7/25/20 vs. COL (off Jon Gray)…with a double today, each of Shea Langeliers' 1st 3 MLB hits have been XBH (HR, 2 2B)...Matt Moore (1.0 SHO IP, 1 BB, 2 SO) was scoreless in his 1st appearance following a 4-day stint on the MLB Paternity/Bereavement List.