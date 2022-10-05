Aaron Judge sets a new American League home run record as the Texas Rangers beat the New York Yankees 3-2 at Globe Life Field on Tuesday night.

TEXAS snapped span of 7 straight losses with tonight’s 3-2 win…7-game losing streak was club’s 2nd-longest this season (0-9 from 8/27-9/5) and the longest active skid in MLB…has gone 15-35 (.300) in 50 one-run games this season, with 4 of those contests coming against the Yankees (1-3)…will look to salvage a series split (1-2 + 1 G) in tomorrow’s regular season finale.

MARCUS SEMIEN singled in the 1st inning and stole 2nd base for his 25th steal of the season…with 26 home runs and 25 stolen bases, Semien joins teammate Adolis García (27 HR/25 SB), HOU’s Kyle Tucker (29 HR/25 SB), and SEA’s Julio Rodriguez (27 HR/25 SB) as the only players in MLB with 25+ HR and 25+ SB in 2022… he and García are the 1st duo in Senators/Rangers history to accomplish the feat in the same season and just the 9th pair of teammates in MLB history to pull the trick in one year, 1st since CLE’s Francisco Lindor (38 HR/25 SB) and José Ramírez (39 HR/34 SB) in 2018.

LEODY TAVERAS laced a go-ahead 2-run home run off Gerrit Cole in the 5th inning to put the Rangers in front, 3-2…the blast left Taveras’ bat with an exit velocity of 107.2 mph and traveled an estimated distance of 428 feet (Statcast), tied for the longest home run of his career (also 8/30/21 vs. COL off German Marquez)…his 5 home runs this season are a new career high (prev. 4 HR in 2020), and his 21 XBH (5 HR, 2 3B, 14 2B) this year are nearly as many as his 2 previous seasons combined (22 XBH in 2020-21)…went 3-for-7 (HR, 2B, 2 RBI, R) in both games after entering today in an 0-for-13 slump.

JOSH JUNG plated the Rangers’ first run of the night on his first career triple in the first inning…10 of his first 19 career hits have gone for extra bases (5 HR, 1 3B, 4 2B)…has hits in all 3 G of this series (3-for-10, 3B, 2 RBI) and is batting .250 (9-36) over his last 10 G (beg. 9/25) following an 0-for-20 skid.

KOLBY ALLARD earned his 1st win since 8/15/21 vs. OAK (6.1 IP, 3 R-ER) as the ‘bulk pitcher’ tonight behind ‘opener’ Jesús Tinoco…held the Yankees to 2 hits and 2 walks over 4.0 innings, with his lone run allowed coming on a Giancarlo Stanton solo home run in the 5th…was added from Round Rock (AAA) as the club’s 29th man for today’s doubleheader, with tonight’s appearance being his 1st with Texas since 7/12 vs. OAK (0.2 IP, 1 H, 2 R-ER)…recorded season-high 6 strikeouts tonight, his most in a big-league outing since 7/5/21 vs. DET (career-high 9).

NEW YORK-AL split today's doubleheader and is now 20-8 since 9/4...has lost 3 of 6 and 4 of 9 after a 7-G win streak, as club sits at 99 wins on the year entering tomorrow's season finale.

AARON JUDGE hit his 62nd HR of the season on a 1-1 pitch from Rangers starter Jesús Tinoco to lead off the game...his 62 HR are an A.L. single-season record and the 7th-highest total in a campaign in MLB history...broke a tie with Roger Maris, who hit 61 HR for the Yankees in 1961...is just the 4th player in MLB history to hit at least 62 HR in a season, joining Barry Bonds, Mark McGwire (2x), and Sammy Sosa (3x)...it was his 4th leadoff HR of 2022 (last 9/4 at TB), his 10th HR overall in the 1st inning of a game...it was the 24th different park in which he has homered in his career...was his 6th HR overall in Arlington (5 at Globe Life Park in Arlington).

GERRIT COLE posted his 21st quality start tonight, 3rd-most in his career, but took his 8th loss...with his 1st strikeout tonight (Nathaniel Lowe in the 1st), broke a tie with Ron Guidry (248 SO in 1978) for the most strikeouts in a single season in Yankees franchise history...with 9 K's tonight, finished the year with 257 SO...5th start this season with 9+ SO and no BB, the 27th such start of his career...after winning his 1st 3 career starts in Arlington, has gone 0-4, 7.24 (26 ER/32.1 IP) in his last 6 road starts against the Rangers, losing both starts here at Globe Life Field.

GIANCARLO STANTON homered in the 5th inning, his 2nd of the series...did not play in Game 1 earlier today, as he now has HR in 3 straight games to open October.

ATTENDANCE: Tonight’s announced attendance of 38,832 marked the Rangers 3rd sellout this season (also 8/6 vs. CWS, 5/1 vs. ATL) and the highest paid attendance for a baseball game in the history of Globe Life Field, surpassing previous high of 38,316 on 5/1/22 vs. ATL (post-game showing of ‘Facing Nolan’ documentary)...30,553 fans attended game one of today’s doubleheader, bringing the combined attendance for both games to 69,385.

