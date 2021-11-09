Predicting The Rangers' Free Agent Haul

Free agency is officially underway. The rumor mill is slowly churning and the Hot Stove has a modest flame burning as free agent predictions are making the rounds in the industry. We've even had our first free agent signing of the offseason with the Los Angeles Dodgers adding Andrew Heaney on a one-year, $8.5 million deal.

While we may see a few significant signings over the next three weeks before the Collective Bargaining Agreement expires on Dec. 1, most of the big names on the market—especially those with a qualifying offer attached—probably won't sign until there's a new agreement between Major League Baseball and the Players Association. In the meantime, we can take a good look at realistic haul for the Texas Rangers in free agency.

First, let's figure out how much money we have to play with.

While president of baseball operations Jon Daniels wouldn't give a hard number, 2022's payroll is slated to be "consistent with the market and fan base of this size". The Rangers currently only have $28.4 million on the books for next season, not including the group of pre-arbitration players and an inexpensive arbitration class. Even after the Rangers take care of those two groups, the payroll should be sitting under $50 million.

While Dallas-Fort Worth is a top-five sports market, I'm going to be modest in setting a limit on payroll. The league average Opening Day payroll in 2021 was $119 million. I'll go just north of that and say we can't spend more than $130 million. The Rangers have spent more than that in recent years and could very well have a higher payroll, but I'm going to play it safe and be a little conservative. After all, their plans to add via free agency go beyond this winter. They want to add next year too.

Now, the players. Who can the Rangers realistically add?

LHP Clayton Kershaw

2021 stats: 2.3 bWAR, 22 starts, 10-8 record, 3.55 ERA, 115 ERA+, 1.02 WHIP

There is a good amount of risk here. Kershaw is coming off a season where a flexor strain limited him to 121 2/3 innings. Then, he reaggravated the injury in his final start of the regular season and was forced to miss the postseason. The Dallas native will be 34 years old next season, and there is no guarantee he could give the Rangers the innings they need.

However, if the Rangers are satisfied with the medical reports, Kershaw could be quite an addition to a young rotation. Not only will the presence of a future first-ballot Hall of Famer give the club a huge boost in veteran leadership, when Kershaw did pitch last season, he was still pretty darn good. He struck out 10.7 batters per nine innings, which is nearly one strikeout better than his career average. He also turned in a 3.00 FIP, which is tied for 10th among Major League pitchers who threw at least 120 innings.

The only concern with Kershaw should be his health. And obviously, if the medical review doesn't go well, the Rangers should walk away. The fact that the Dodgers did not tender him a qualifying offer is a bit of a red flag that his injury may be worse than expected. But if he's in the clear and can give the Rangers 140-150 innings next year, at the level he is still capable of, chalk it up as a win.

Contract: Two years, $40 million ($20 million AAV)

SS Trevor Story (received qualifying offer)

2021 Stats: 142 games, 4.2 bWAR, .251/.329/.471/.801, 24 home runs, 75 RBI, 103 OPS+

I don't believe Trevor Story sits atop the Rangers list of shortstops, but beggars can't be choosers. While the Rangers have the financial wherewithal to match any offer for Carlos Correa or Corey Seager, they can't offer a chance to contend in 2022. Now, maybe the additions of Donnie Ecker and Tim Hyers—along with GM Chris Young's sale pitch—could convince either to forego a year of winning by painting a bright picture in 2023 and beyond. However, at this moment in time, the Detroit Tigers seem like the favorite to land Correa while the Yankees could realistically unload cash on Seager.

Even so, Story would be quite the consolation prize. While his 2021 season was not what he envisioned for a contract year, he overcame some elbow and forearm tightness and an insurmountable amount of trade rumors to still play at a 4-win level. If the arm is healthy, he should look more like the guy from 2018-2020, which was one of the best offensive shortstops in baseball. Not to mention, Story is still a very solid defender.

As for the Coors Field effect, there have been plenty of good players that have left Colorado and performed at a similar level. Story's home-road splits aren't pretty (.972 OPS at home, .752 OPS on the road), but the constant back-and-forth of seeing pitches differently between Coors Field and road ballparks wears differently on some players. Once Story sees pitches the same everywhere he goes, it's realistic to think he numbers could end up somewhere in between.

As for the contract Story will demand, his underwhelming performance in 2021 may have cost him a $200-million payday. It's still feasible, but most contract predictions right now have Story somewhere in the $20-25 million AAV range. I'll go with the higher AAV. After all, the Rangers have to be willing to outbid everyone in order to convince one of the big-name shortstops to come to Arlington. I only have a six-year contract here, but it's very possible the Rangers have to be willing to commit to a seventh year in order to land Story.

Contract: Six years, $150 million ($25 million AAV)

OF Nick Castellanos (received qualifying offer)

2021 Stats: 138 games, 3.3 bWAR, .309/.362/.576/.939, 34 home runs, 100 RBI, 136 OPS+

The last time Nick Castellanos was a free agent, the Rangers were heavily interested. Now that he's a free agent again, I don't see any reasons why that would change.

Castellanos opted out of his contract with the Cincinnati Reds after a season where he was one of the more dangerous hitters in the game. While Globe Life Field isn't a hitter's paradise like Great American Ballpark, Castellanos would be a strong candidate to rack up 40 doubles with the big gaps in Arlington. He could still hit at least 25 homers, providing plenty of pop in the middle of the Rangers lineup as their left fielder or designated hitter.

Like Story, Castellanos could demand between $20-25 million annually. Last time around, the Rangers were more strapped for cash. If the mutual interest is still there, I think the Rangers go hard after 29-year-old slugger.

If Texas splurges elsewhere, World Series MVP Jorge Soler could be a cheaper option to Castellanos. Not to mention, Soler doesn't have a qualifying offer attached to him.

Contract: Five years, $120 million ($24 million AAV)

Final Thoughts

After the addition of these three players, we're still at least $11 million short of the $130 million mark. That would give the Rangers room to add a back-of-the-rotation starter or make a trade to take on a controllable arm or bat.

As mentioned earlier, the Rangers aren't out to make this offseason a one-and-done run at adding players. They plan to add next year as well. I expect the focus this winter to be more on addressing the lineup while the next could see significant additions to the rotation.

