Pregame Notes: Rangers Open 7-Game Homestand vs. Orioles
ARLINGTON - The Texas Rangers return home Monday night to start a seven-game homestand beginning with a three-game series against the Baltimore Orioles. Following the Rangers' longest road trip of the season, Texas has a chance to improve on their 21-26 record at home.
Texas is fresh off a series win over the Los Angeles Angels after a 5-2 win in Sunday’s series finale. With Corey Seager hurt the past three games, watch for rookie infielder Ezequiel Duran, who has stepped into a clutch contact hitter role.
Can Rangers pitcher Jon Gray keep his positive momentum? In his last three games, Gray is 2-1, 1.86 (four earned runs in 19 1/3 innings pitched), six walks, 22 strikeouts and a .149 opponent batting average.
In the AL West standings, Texas is third behind the Houston Astros and Seattle Mariners. Here’s everything you need to know.
Texas Rangers (46-55) vs. Baltimore Orioles (51-51)
Monday, August 1, 2022
7:05 PM CT
Globe Life Field | Arlington, TX
Probables:
TEX: Jon Gray (7-5, 3.62 ERA)
BAL: Spenser Watkins (3-1, 4.03)
Broadcast
Texas Rangers
TV: Bally Sports Southwest
Radio: KRLD, 105.3 The Fan, KFLC 1270 AM
Baltimore Orioles
TV: MASN 2
Radio: 98 Rock FM/WBAL NewsRadio AM/FM
Texas Rangers Starting Lineup
TBD
Baltimore Orioles Starting Lineup
TBD
Betting Odds The Rangers are 1.5-run favorites over the Orioles.
Rangers Injury Report
10-Day/15-Day Injured List
P Joe Barlow (15-day, right index finger blister), retroactive to July 13, eligible to return. Barlow is preparing for a rehab assignment this weekend.
IF/OF Brad Miller (10-day, Neck strain), retroactive to July 18, eligible to return. Miller is preparing for a rehab assignment this weekend.
60-Day Injured List
C/DH Mitch Garver (right elbow flexor): Garver had surgery before the All-Star Break and is expected to miss the rest of the season.
OF Eli White (right wrist fracture): The Rangers moved him from the 10-day IL to the 60-day IL on June 21. White had surgery on the wrist and is expected to miss the next six to eight weeks.