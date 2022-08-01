Skip to main content

Pregame Notes: Rangers Open 7-Game Homestand vs. Orioles

Stats, probable lineups, injury updates and notes for Monday's matchup between Texas and the Baltimore Orioles at Globe Life Field.

ARLINGTON -  The Texas Rangers return home Monday night to start a seven-game homestand beginning with a three-game series against the Baltimore Orioles. Following the Rangers' longest road trip of the season, Texas has a chance to improve on their 21-26 record at home.

Texas is fresh off a series win over the Los Angeles Angels after a 5-2 win in Sunday’s series finale. With Corey Seager hurt the past three games, watch for rookie infielder Ezequiel Duran, who has stepped into a clutch contact hitter role.

Can Rangers pitcher Jon Gray keep his positive momentum? In his last three games, Gray is 2-1, 1.86 (four earned runs in 19 1/3 innings pitched), six walks, 22 strikeouts and a .149 opponent batting average.

In the AL West standings, Texas is third behind the Houston Astros and Seattle Mariners. Here’s everything you need to know.

Texas Rangers (46-55) vs. Baltimore Orioles (51-51)

Monday, August 1, 2022

7:05 PM CT

Globe Life Field | Arlington, TX

-

Probables:

TEX: Jon Gray (7-5, 3.62 ERA) 

BAL: Spenser Watkins (3-1, 4.03)

-

Broadcast

Texas Rangers

TV: Bally Sports Southwest

Radio: KRLD, 105.3 The Fan, KFLC 1270 AM

-

Baltimore Orioles

TV: MASN 2

Radio: 98 Rock FM/WBAL NewsRadio AM/FM

-

Texas Rangers Starting Lineup

TBD

Baltimore Orioles Starting Lineup

TBD

-

Betting Odds The Rangers are 1.5-run favorites over the Orioles.

-

-

Rangers Injury Report

10-Day/15-Day Injured List

P Joe Barlow (15-day, right index finger blister), retroactive to July 13, eligible to return. Barlow is preparing for a rehab assignment this weekend.

IF/OF Brad Miller (10-day, Neck strain), retroactive to July 18, eligible to return. Miller is preparing for a rehab assignment this weekend.

60-Day Injured List

C/DH Mitch Garver (right elbow flexor): Garver had surgery before the All-Star Break and is expected to miss the rest of the season.

OF Eli White (right wrist fracture): The Rangers moved him from the 10-day IL to the 60-day IL on June 21. White had surgery on the wrist and is expected to miss the next six to eight weeks.

