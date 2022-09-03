GAME PREVIEW: Rangers at Red Sox Saturday Afternoon
Texas (58-73) looks to end its six-game losing streak against the Red Sox at 3:10p.m. CDT.
Interim manager Tony Beasley is 7-10 with the Rangers and they have 32 games remaining.
Last night, the Rangers lost 9-1 to Boston. Corey Seager 's RBI single in the top of the third was the last time Rangers scored and Boston went on to tally on nine runs.
Right-handed pitcher Dennis Santana (3-6, 5.44) is scheduled to start today's bullpen game for the Rangers, his first career major league start.
Marcus Semien had his second-straight multi-hit game and has now hit safely in six straight and last 11 of 12. Nathaniel Lowe also continues to rake at the plate as he went 2-3 with a double. Lowe now is tied for second in the AL in hits with 146.
Texas Rangers (58-73) at Boston Red Sox (65-68)
September 3, 2022, Fenway Park, Boston, Massachusetts 3:10p.m. (CDT)
Starting Pitchers
TEX: RHP Dennis Santana (3-6, 5.44)
Vs.
BOS: RHP Brayan Bello (0-4, 7.27)
Rangers Pregame Transactions:
None.
Rangers Injury List:
P Cole Ragans (15-day, left calf strain), placed on Aug. 26, retroactive to Aug. 23. Eligible to return on Sept. 7.
P Jon Gray (15-day, left oblique strain), placed on Aug. 2. He is eligible to return, but his recovery was expected to take 4-6 weeks.
P Spencer Howard (15-day, right shoulder impingement), placed on Aug. 10 (retroactive to Aug. 8), eligible to be activated. He is on a throwing program in an effort to return.
P Joe Barlow (15-day, right index finger blister), placed on Aug. 19 (retroactive to Aug. 18). Eligible to be activated on Sept. 2. Note: This is the second time Barlow has been on the injured list due to a blister in the past two months.
OF Eli White (60-day, right wrist fracture), placed on June 13. He is expected to return at some point this season.
C Mitch Garver (60-day, right forearm flexor tendon repair surgery), placed on July 11. He is not expected to return this season.
Follow the Game
TV
Rangers – Bally Sports Southwest
Red Sox – NESN
Radio/Internet
Rangers –105.3 The Fan, KRLD 1080-AM, KFLC 1270
Red Sox –WEEI 93.7FM
Texas Rangers Starting Lineup
Boston Red Sox Starting Lineup