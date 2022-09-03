Skip to main content

GAME PREVIEW: Rangers at Red Sox Saturday Afternoon

The Rangers continue their four-game series at Fenway Park against the Boston Red Sox on Saturday afternoon.

Texas (58-73) looks to end its six-game losing streak against the Red Sox at 3:10p.m. CDT.

Interim manager Tony Beasley is 7-10 with the Rangers and they have 32 games remaining.

Last night, the Rangers lost 9-1 to Boston. Corey Seager 's RBI single in the top of the third was the last time Rangers scored and Boston went on to tally on nine runs. 

Right-handed pitcher Dennis Santana (3-6, 5.44) is scheduled to start today's bullpen game for the Rangers, his first career major league start. 

Marcus Semien had his second-straight multi-hit game and has now hit safely in six straight and last 11 of 12. Nathaniel Lowe also continues to rake at the plate as he went 2-3 with a double. Lowe now is tied for second in the AL in hits with 146.

Texas Rangers (58-73) at Boston Red Sox (65-68)

September 3, 2022, Fenway Park, Boston, Massachusetts 3:10p.m. (CDT)

Starting Pitchers

TEX: RHP Dennis Santana (3-6, 5.44)

Vs.

BOS: RHP Brayan Bello (0-4, 7.27)

Rangers Pregame Transactions:

None.

Rangers Injury List:

P Cole Ragans (15-day, left calf strain), placed on Aug. 26, retroactive to Aug. 23. Eligible to return on Sept. 7.

P Jon Gray (15-day, left oblique strain), placed on Aug. 2. He is eligible to return, but his recovery was expected to take 4-6 weeks.

P Spencer Howard (15-day, right shoulder impingement), placed on Aug. 10 (retroactive to Aug. 8), eligible to be activated. He is on a throwing program in an effort to return.

P Joe Barlow (15-day, right index finger blister), placed on Aug. 19 (retroactive to Aug. 18). Eligible to be activated on Sept. 2. Note: This is the second time Barlow has been on the injured list due to a blister in the past two months.

OF Eli White (60-day, right wrist fracture), placed on June 13. He is expected to return at some point this season.

C Mitch Garver (60-day, right forearm flexor tendon repair surgery), placed on July 11. He is not expected to return this season.

Follow the Game

TV

Rangers – Bally Sports Southwest

Red Sox – NESN

Radio/Internet

Rangers –105.3 The Fan, KRLD 1080-AM, KFLC 1270

Red Sox –WEEI 93.7FM

Texas Rangers Starting Lineup

Boston Red Sox Starting Lineup

Texas Rangers

