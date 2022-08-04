Skip to main content

Pregame Notes: Rangers Pitcher Making Big League Debut vs. White Sox

Stats, probable lineups, injury updates and notes for Thursday's matchup between Texas and the Chicago White Sox at Globe Life Field.

ARLINGTON - The Texas Rangers host the Chicago White Sox in the first of a four-game series Thursday night. Texas looks to bounce back after losing three straight games to open this seven-game homestand.

Cole Ragans, a former first-round pick who is the Rangers’ No. 29 prospect according to MLB.com, is the probable starting pitcher for Texas. He reported to Arlington Wednesday for his big league debut after a long journey to get to the Majors.

Texas has a chance to end a lousy seven-game losing streak in Arlington, the longest-ever losing streak at Globe Life Field. In the AL West standings, Texas is third behind the Houston Astros and Seattle Mariners. Here’s everything you need to know.

Texas Rangers (46-58) vs. Chicago White Sox (53-51)

Thursday, August 4, 2022

7:05 PM CT

Globe Life Field | Arlington, TX

-

Probables:

TEX: Cole Ragans (0-0, -.-- ERA)

CHI: Johnny Cueto (4-4, 2.86 ERA)

-

Broadcast

Texas Rangers

TV: Bally Sports Southwest

Radio: KRLD, 105.3 The Fan, KFLC 1270 AM

-

Chicago White Sox

TV: NBC Sports Chicago

Radio: WMVP 1000 AM

-

Texas Rangers Starting Lineup

Scroll to Continue

Recommended Articles

Chris Young
Play

Rangers Takeaways: Maybe No Big Trades Was OK?

The Texas Rangers didn't do much at the trade deadline during the Orioles series, but maybe that's fine after looking at the team's future — and it's history.

By Matthew Postins10 hours ago
10 hours ago
Texas Rangers Logo
Play

First-Round Pick to Make Rangers, MLB Debut

The injury to Jon Gray has opened up a spot in the rotation for a pitcher that has taken a long journey just to get to Arlington.

By Matthew Postins15 hours ago
15 hours ago
Jun 2, 2022; Arlington, Texas, USA; Texas Rangers shortstop Marcus Semien (2) follows though on his home run against the Tampa Bay Rays during the sixth inning at Globe Life Field. Mandatory Credit: Jim Cowsert-USA TODAY Sports
Play

Post-Game Notes: Orioles 6, Rangers 3

Notes from the Rangers' loss to Baltimore on Wednesday at Globe Life Field

By Inside The Rangers Staff15 hours ago
15 hours ago

TBD

Baltimore Orioles Starting Lineup

TBD

-

Betting Odds The Rangers are 1.5-run underdogs to the White Sox. 

-

In the News

Rangers Move Jon Gray to 15-Day IL

Chris Woodward Remembers Vin Scully

Rangers Starting Pitching: 'Clear Top Priority'

Rangers Call Up Another Top-10 Prospect

Rangers Trade Reliever to Brewers

Corey Seager is July Rangers Player of Month

Report: Many Hate New Timing of MLB Draft

-

Rangers Injury Report

10-Day/15-Day Injured List

P Jon Gray (15-day, left oblique strain), P Joe Barlow (15-day, right index finger blister), retroactive to July 13, eligible to return. Barlow is preparing for a rehab assignment this weekend.

IF/OF Brad Miller (10-day, Neck strain), retroactive to July 18, eligible to return. Miller is preparing for a rehab assignment this weekend.

60-Day Injured List

C/DH Mitch Garver (right elbow flexor): Garver had surgery before the All-Star Break and is expected to miss the rest of the season.

OF Eli White (right wrist fracture): The Rangers moved him from the 10-day IL to the 60-day IL on June 21. White had surgery on the wrist and is expected to miss the next six to eight weeks.

Pregame Notes: Rangers Pitcher Making Big League Debut vs. White Sox

Stats, probable lineups, injury updates and notes for Thursday's matchup between Texas and the Chicago White Sox at Globe Life Field.

ARLINGTON - The Texas Rangers host the Chicago White Sox in the first of a four-game series Thursday night. Texas looks to bounce back after losing three straight games to open this seven-game homestand.

Cole Ragans, a former first-round pick who is the Rangers’ No. 29 prospect according to MLB.com, is the probable starting pitcher for Texas. He reported to Arlington Wednesday for his big league debut after a long journey to get to the Majors.

Texas has a chance to end a lousy seven-game losing streak in Arlington, the longest-ever losing streak at Globe Life Field. In the AL West standings, Texas is third behind the Houston Astros and Seattle Mariners. Here’s everything you need to know.

Texas Rangers (46-58) vs. Chicago White Sox (53-51)

Thursday, August 4, 2022

7:05 PM CT

Globe Life Field | Arlington, TX

-

Probables:

TEX: Cole Ragans (0-0, -.-- ERA)

CHI: Johnny Cueto (4-4, 2.86 ERA)

-

Broadcast

Texas Rangers

TV: Bally Sports Southwest

Radio: KRLD, 105.3 The Fan, KFLC 1270 AM

-

Chicago White Sox

TV: NBC Sports Chicago

Radio: WMVP 1000 AM

-

Texas Rangers Starting Lineup

TBD

Baltimore Orioles Starting Lineup

TBD

-

Betting Odds The Rangers are 1.5-run underdogs to the White Sox. 

-

In the News

Rangers Move Jon Gray to 15-Day IL

Chris Woodward Remembers Vin Scully

Rangers Starting Pitching: 'Clear Top Priority'

Rangers Call Up Another Top-10 Prospect

Rangers Trade Reliever to Brewers

Corey Seager is July Rangers Player of Month

Report: Many Hate New Timing of MLB Draft

-

Rangers Injury Report

10-Day/15-Day Injured List

P Jon Gray (15-day, left oblique strain), P Joe Barlow (15-day, right index finger blister), retroactive to July 13, eligible to return. Barlow is preparing for a rehab assignment this weekend.

IF/OF Brad Miller (10-day, Neck strain), retroactive to July 18, eligible to return. Miller is preparing for a rehab assignment this weekend.

60-Day Injured List

C/DH Mitch Garver (right elbow flexor): Garver had surgery before the All-Star Break and is expected to miss the rest of the season.

OF Eli White (right wrist fracture): The Rangers moved him from the 10-day IL to the 60-day IL on June 21. White had surgery on the wrist and is expected to miss the next six to eight weeks.

Chris Young
News

Rangers Takeaways: Maybe No Big Trades Was OK?

By Matthew Postins10 hours ago
Texas Rangers Logo
News

First-Round Pick to Make Rangers, MLB Debut

By Matthew Postins15 hours ago
Jun 2, 2022; Arlington, Texas, USA; Texas Rangers shortstop Marcus Semien (2) follows though on his home run against the Tampa Bay Rays during the sixth inning at Globe Life Field. Mandatory Credit: Jim Cowsert-USA TODAY Sports
News

Post-Game Notes: Orioles 6, Rangers 3

By Inside The Rangers Staff15 hours ago
Aug 3, 2022; Arlington, Texas, USA; Texas Rangers relief pitcher Matt Moore (45) pitches against the Baltimore Orioles during the seventh inning at Globe Life Field. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports
News

Orioles Complete Season Sweep of Rangers

By Matthew Postins15 hours ago
May 3, 2017; Los Angeles, CA, USA; Los Angeles Dodgers retired broadcaster Vin Scully speaks during a ceremony to induct his name into the Dodgers Ring of Honor during a MLB game against the San Francisco Giants at Dodger Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports
News

My Conversation with Vin Scully

By Matthew Postins22 hours ago
Rangers - Martin Perez
News

Can Rangers Avoid Winless Season Series vs. Orioles?

By Bri Amaranthus23 hours ago
Oct 25, 2017; Los Angeles, CA, USA; Los Angeles Dodgers former broadcaster Vin Scully before game two of the 2017 World Series against the Houston Astros at Dodger Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports
News

Chris Woodward Remembers Vin Scully

By Matthew PostinsAug 3, 2022 12:10 AM EDT
Aug 2, 2022; Arlington, Texas, USA; Texas Rangers starting pitcher Spencer Howard (31) delivers to the plate during the first inning against the Baltimore Orioles at Globe Life Field. Mandatory Credit: Raymond Carlin III-USA TODAY Sports
News

Post-Game Notes: Orioles 8, Rangers 2

By Inside The Rangers StaffAug 2, 2022 11:51 PM EDT