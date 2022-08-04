Pregame Notes: Rangers Pitcher Making Big League Debut vs. White Sox

Stats, probable lineups, injury updates and notes for Thursday's matchup between Texas and the Chicago White Sox at Globe Life Field.

ARLINGTON - The Texas Rangers host the Chicago White Sox in the first of a four-game series Thursday night. Texas looks to bounce back after losing three straight games to open this seven-game homestand.

Cole Ragans, a former first-round pick who is the Rangers’ No. 29 prospect according to MLB.com, is the probable starting pitcher for Texas. He reported to Arlington Wednesday for his big league debut after a long journey to get to the Majors.

Texas has a chance to end a lousy seven-game losing streak in Arlington, the longest-ever losing streak at Globe Life Field. In the AL West standings, Texas is third behind the Houston Astros and Seattle Mariners. Here’s everything you need to know.

Texas Rangers (46-58) vs. Chicago White Sox (53-51)

Thursday, August 4, 2022

7:05 PM CT

Globe Life Field | Arlington, TX

-

Probables:

TEX: Cole Ragans (0-0, -.-- ERA)

CHI: Johnny Cueto (4-4, 2.86 ERA)

-

Broadcast

Texas Rangers

TV: Bally Sports Southwest

Radio: KRLD, 105.3 The Fan, KFLC 1270 AM

-

Chicago White Sox

TV: NBC Sports Chicago

Radio: WMVP 1000 AM

-

Texas Rangers Starting Lineup

TBD

Baltimore Orioles Starting Lineup

TBD

-

Betting Odds The Rangers are 1.5-run underdogs to the White Sox.

-

In the News

Rangers Move Jon Gray to 15-Day IL

Chris Woodward Remembers Vin Scully

Rangers Starting Pitching: 'Clear Top Priority'

Rangers Call Up Another Top-10 Prospect

Rangers Trade Reliever to Brewers

Corey Seager is July Rangers Player of Month

Report: Many Hate New Timing of MLB Draft

-

Rangers Injury Report

10-Day/15-Day Injured List

P Jon Gray (15-day, left oblique strain), P Joe Barlow (15-day, right index finger blister), retroactive to July 13, eligible to return. Barlow is preparing for a rehab assignment this weekend.

IF/OF Brad Miller (10-day, Neck strain), retroactive to July 18, eligible to return. Miller is preparing for a rehab assignment this weekend.

60-Day Injured List

C/DH Mitch Garver (right elbow flexor): Garver had surgery before the All-Star Break and is expected to miss the rest of the season.

OF Eli White (right wrist fracture): The Rangers moved him from the 10-day IL to the 60-day IL on June 21. White had surgery on the wrist and is expected to miss the next six to eight weeks.