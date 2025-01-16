Projected Texas Rangers Batting Order Relies On Veterans, Talent Development
The Texas Rangers had a down year in 2024, but should be improved next season if all goes to plan.
Last year's Rangers offense consisted of a lot of young players and veterans that were on down years. They've made a couple of additions, but only one of those will likely lead to major improvements.
Still, if their youngsters can develop on schedule and the struggling veterans bounce back, this will be a much better group.
1. 2B Marcus Semien
Semien made his second-straight All-Star squad last season, but had a few really rocky months. Overall, he posted a .237/.308/.391 slash line with 23 home runs and 74.
He is a better player than that, but there is a chance that he has just regressed seeing as though he is now 34 years old.
2. SS Corey Seager
Seager may not have been as dominant as he was back in 2023, but he certainly wasn't bad. He has made three straight All-Star squads and should be relied on for a lot of offense. He is coming off sports hernia surgery.
3. LF Wyatt Langford
Langford, the 23-year-old coming off of his rookie campaign, had a fantastic debut that saw him finish in the top 10 for Rookie of the Year voting.
He posted a .253/.325/.415 slash line with 16 home runs and 74 RBI with 19 stolen bases.
4. RF Adolis Garcia
Garcia had been making great progress over the last few years, but saw a huge dip in production. His .224/.284/.400 slash line was a massive disappointment. He is someone that Texas needs to improve.
Garcia has been the Rangers' clean-up hitter for the past three seasons. Whether he remains in that spot will be determined by how he bounced back this spring.
5. DH Joc Pederson
Pederson was the biggest addition to the lineup this offseason. He has been solid for a while, but is coming off of a stellar campaign with the Arizona Diamondbacks.
He posted a .275/.393/.515 slash line with 23 home runs and 64 RBI.
6. 1B Jake Burger
Burger was the other starter they added this offseason. He has been a promising slugger for the last few years and is coming off of a fairly hot stretch.
Between July and August last year, he posted a .284/.360/.609 slash line with 18 home runs and 32 RBI.
7. 3B Josh Jung
Jung made his first All-Star team in 2023, but the Rangers are still waiting for him to make another jump. He missed a lot of last season with an injured wrist.
Jung has batted as high as fifth in the order. He could move up from here, depending upon the matchup. Health is paramount with him as he's missed time each of the last two seasons.
8. CF Evan Carter
Carter was the highly-anticipated rookie entering last season, but he posted a .188/.272/.361 slash line with five home runs over 45 games. He missed most of the year with a back injury.
The Rangers have last year's center fielder, Leody Taveras, back as well. This figures to be one of the biggest competitions to watch in spring training.
9. C Jonah Heim
Heim has never been a massive offensive threat, so he gets a pass for the most part. He did have a below-average defensive season as well, though, so he bat stood out more as a negative.