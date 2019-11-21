Rangers Add Six Players, DFA Two; Finalize 40-Man Roster

The Rangers had four empty spots on their 40-man roster going into Wednesday night's 7:00 P.M. CT deadline to finalize their roster before the Rule 5 Draft on December 12th. The Rangers added six players to their 40-man roster and designated two players for assignment.

These weren't earth-shattering moves, but a couple players in the organization that are now not protected from December's Rule 5 Draft are RHP Joe Barlow and INF Eli White.

CD Pelham is a notable DFA for the ball club. He made it to the major league roster in 2018 and pitched in 10 innings with a 7.04 ERA. With several bullpen spots to fill, Pelham could've been thrown into the competition in spring training.

With the roster set at 40 players, if the Rangers sign a free agent, they will have to make a corresponding roster move by either trading a player or designating someone for assignment.

UPDATE: Adrian Sampson is finalizing a deal with the Lotte Giants of the KBO League in South Korea.

With Sampson heading overseas, this will open up a spot on the 40-man roster. The Rangers can't add anyone from within the organization until after the Rule 5 Draft. However, this does carve out a spot on the roster for a free agent signing.

