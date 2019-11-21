RangersMaven
Top Stories
News

Rangers Add Six Players, DFA Two; Finalize 40-Man Roster

Chris Halicke

The Rangers had four empty spots on their 40-man roster going into Wednesday night's 7:00 P.M. CT deadline to finalize their roster before the Rule 5 Draft on December 12th. The Rangers added six players to their 40-man roster and designated two players for assignment. 

These weren't earth-shattering moves, but a couple players in the organization that are now not protected from December's Rule 5 Draft are RHP Joe Barlow and INF Eli White.

CD Pelham is a notable DFA for the ball club. He made it to the major league roster in 2018 and pitched in 10 innings with a 7.04 ERA. With several bullpen spots to fill, Pelham could've been thrown into the competition in spring training. 

With the roster set at 40 players, if the Rangers sign a free agent, they will have to make a corresponding roster move by either trading a player or designating someone for assignment. 

UPDATE: Adrian Sampson is finalizing a deal with the Lotte Giants of the KBO League in South Korea. 

With Sampson heading overseas, this will open up a spot on the 40-man roster. The Rangers can't add anyone from within the organization until after the Rule 5 Draft. However, this does carve out a spot on the roster for a free agent signing. 

Follow SI Rangers Maven on Twitter: @RangersMavenSI

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Rangers' Success in 2020 Will Rely on Internal Improvements

Chris Halicke
2 2

The Rangers have money to spend this winter, but the improvements within the club will determine the Rangers success next season.

Three Trade Targets That Make Sense for the Rangers

Chris Halicke
0

The Rangers will look to add to their roster this winter, but free agency isn't the only way Texas can upgrade their major league roster.

Texas Rangers 2019 Positional Review: Starting Rotation

Chris Halicke
1

Our positional review of the 2019 Texas Rangers shifts to the mound. First, we look at the starting rotation.

Texas Rangers 2019 Positional Review: Bullpen

Chris Halicke
0

Our positional review of the 2019 Texas Rangers concludes with a look at the bullpen's performance and what it may look like in 2020.

Texas Rangers 2019 Positional Review: Right Field

Chris Halicke
1

We finish the position player reviews with a look back at right field for the Rangers in 2019.

Free Agency Tracker: Catcher

Chris Halicke
1

Keep up to date with all the transactions in free agency with Rangers Maven. The catcher tracker will be updated every Tuesday.

Texas Rangers 2019 Positional Review: Center Field

Chris Halicke
1

Our positional review continues, looking at center field. Did the Rangers find their long-term answer in 2019?

Free Agency Tracker: Corner Infield

Chris Halicke
1

Keep up to date with all the transactions in free agency with Rangers Maven. The corner infield tracker will be updated every Monday.

Texas Rangers 2019 Positional Review: Left Field

Chris Halicke
2 1

We continue our 2019 positional review for the Texas Rangers with the strongest and deepest position on the team.

Texas Rangers 2019 Positional Review: Shortstop

Chris Halicke
2

We continue our 2019 positional review of the Texas Rangers. Today, we look at the longest tenured position.