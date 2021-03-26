Rangers Add Two More Pitchers to Opening Day Roster

The Texas Rangers' pitching staff is beginning to take shape.

The Texas Rangers have begun to round out their pitching staff for the start of the season.

Manager Chris Woodward announced on Friday that Kyle Cody and Brett de Geus will be on the Opening Day roster. Woodward also mentioned that both pitchers will be assigned bullpen roles to begin the year.

Cody, 26, made his big league debut in 2020 after a two-year absence due to Tommy John surgery. He started five games for Texas last season, but also pitched out of relief as well.

However, that doesn't change how the Rangers feel about Cody. Woodward was clear that the Rangers intend for him to be a starter down the road.

de Geus, 23, was selected by the Rangers in the Rule 5 draft in December. While a Rule 5 selection does not guarantee a roster spot, though it would require offering him back to the original club, de Geus has earned his spot on merit.

With these two pitchers now included, the Rangers have 10 pitchers committed to 26-man roster.

Kyle Gibson

Mike Foltynewicz

Kohei Arihara

Jordan Lyles

Dane Dunning

Taylor Hearn

Wes Benjamin

John King

Kyle Cody

Brett de Geus

Initially, the Rangers were intending to employ a 13-man pitching staff. However, Chris Woodward mentioned there being talks of a 14-man staff on Friday.

With the amount of injuries the Rangers have had, expect the situation to remain fluid — even with spring training wrapping up in two days.

The good news for the Rangers is southpaws Brett Martin and Joely Rodríguez should be ready to go shortly after Opening Day. Woodward even said Martin could avoid a stint on the Injured List if he progresses quickly enough in the coming days.

That, of course, would impact some crucial decisions that have to be made in the eleventh hour.

