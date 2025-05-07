Rangers Agree to Deal with Former Top Prospect to Bolster Pitching Depth
The Texas Rangers have bolstered their pitching depth on Wednesday.
As first reported by MLB Trade Rumors, the Rangers and right-hander Cory Abbott have agreed to terms on a minor league deal which for now will place him in Triple-A Round Rock.
Abbott was pitching in the Mexican League in 2025 to begin the year and performing fairly well, posting a 2.40 ERA and 1-1 over his first three starts which included 15 strikeouts in 15 innings pitched.
Cory Abbott to Join Rangers Pitching Crew
Originally a second round pick back in the 2017 MLB draft by the Chicago Cubs, Abbott became a highly rated prospect before eventually making it to the big leagues, however things have not worked out great for him there to this point.
Abbott made his debut for the Cubs back in 2021 and pitched to a 6.75 ERA in seven appearances, eventually landing with the Washington Nationals and spending portions of two seasons there.
Things did not work out there long term either and he spent a brief stint in Triple-A with the Seattle Mariners before winding up with the Chicago White Sox. In 30 appearances for Triple-A Charlotte last season, he had a 5.80 ERA.
Over the course of his Major League career, Abbott has made 45 appearances and 10 starts with a 6.02 ERA.
With numbers in Mexico this season that are very solid relative to the rest of the league, the Rangers clearly see something in the 29-year-old.
It would not be a shock to see Abbott in Texas at some point this season, especially if more pitchers are lost to injury.